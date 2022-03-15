Red Bull Megaloop - Porsche Qualifier Series

The riders

Clement Huot

Clement started kitesurfing in 2014 and his favorite trick is the boogie board off. Check out his submission below!

Cohan van Dijk

Cohan's kiting journey started ten years ago in 2012. Over the years his favorite trick became the doobie board off late front. You can check out his entry video below.

Jett Bradshaw

Jett began kitesurfing in 2018 so he is quite the new talent. His favorite trick; Backroll Kiteloop late back + added rotation.

Jamie Overbeek

Jamie started kitesurfing in 2015 and his favorite trick is doing the Boogie loop. Go watch his submission below:

Gijs Wassenaar

Gijs made his start in kitesurfing in 2008 and very fitting for this event; his favorite trick is the Megaloop late backroll.