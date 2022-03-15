Red Bull Megaloop - Porsche Qualifier Series

The riders
Clement Huot
Clement started kitesurfing in 2014 and his favorite trick is the boogie board off. Check out his submission below!
Cohan van Dijk
Cohan's kiting journey started ten years ago in 2012. Over the years his favorite trick became the doobie board off late front. You can check out his entry video below.
Jett Bradshaw
Jett began kitesurfing in 2018 so he is quite the new talent. His favorite trick; Backroll Kiteloop late back + added rotation.
Jamie Overbeek
Jamie started kitesurfing in 2015 and his favorite trick is doing the Boogie loop. Go watch his submission below:
Gijs Wassenaar
Gijs made his start in kitesurfing in 2008 and very fitting for this event; his favorite trick is the Megaloop late backroll.