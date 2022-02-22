Kiteboarding
Red Bull Megaloop Porsche Qualifier Series
Out of the 16 spots for the event 6 spots will be handed out to riders who are able to impress our judges with an extreme video.
Apply now via this form. The committee will be judging the videos on extremity, execution, and flow. Make sure you show that you are in full control and capable of pulling off powerful megaloops in extreme conditions. Show big megaloops from start to landing. Remember this is a megaloop contest, not an editing contest. Though nice clips are highly appreciated, the focus will be on big megaloops performed in strong wind. Showing full control and style.
It is very challenging to judge riders based on a video, as every rider is riding in other conditions and at different spots.
Few tips:
• Keep the video within the range of 1 - 2,5 minutes
• Show some variety in your megaloops
• Make sure conditions are extreme (nuking winds, 35+ knots)
• Ocean/sea conditions with kickers instead of flatwater pools
• Make sure to film take off till landing from one angle.
• Make sure the kite is visible in the shot (angle)
• Photos won’t be judged
• Keep in mind the main criteria for the actual event:
Extremity 70% (Combination of Height, Power and distance traveled and kite angle)
Execution and Flow 30% (breakdown: Trick 15% / Style 10% / Landing 5%)
Please note submissions are open to women as well.
What are you waiting for? Apply now for the Red Bull Megaloop Porsche Qualifier Series 2022.