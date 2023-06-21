The full 13-round championship calendar for WRC 2023

The 2022 WRC season was one to remember as Kalle Rovanperä made history by becoming the youngest-ever world rally champion. The 22-year-old was simply unstoppable as he won six times, wrapping up the title with two races to spare at Rally New Zealand.

Just two months after the final race of the season at Rally Japan, the 2023 campaign got underway with the traditional opener in Monte Carlo. Rovanperä received a warm welcome from the fans as the Toyota Gazoo Racing driver attempted to start the new year with another victory.

On January 19-22, Sébastien Ogier claimed victory – winning the Monte Carlo Rally for a record ninth time. The French driver had announced his retirement from racing in 2021 but, much like last year, will once again compete on a part-time basis in 2023.

The next stop on the calendar saw the teams head to Umeå in Sweden, where Ott Tänak claimed victory. Now one of the big questions for the remainder of the season will be whether the Ford M-Sport driver can repeat the form he showed in 2019 when he won his first world title.

World Rally Championship 2023: full calendar

With two races down, we can expect plenty more twists and turns, with 11 more rallies taking place until the season comes to an end in November. Next up is the first long-haul journey of the year on the dusty gravel roads of North America at the Rally Guanajuato México from March 16-19.

After a break of just over one month, the championship returns to Europe for the first all-asphalt event of the season, the Croatia Rally, from April 20-23. Being held for the third time, the race will be based in the country’s capital, Zagreb.

Ott Tänak is hoping to win his first world title since 2019 © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

The middle of the season matches the 2022 calendar, with Rally de Portugal taking place on May 11-14. This is followed by Rally Italia Sardegna (June 1-4) before the WRC switches continents for the iconic Safari Rally Kenya on June 22-25.

Next up is Rally Estonia on July 20-23, followed by Rally Finland (August 3-6), where home favourite Rovanperä is ensured to get a thunderous welcome as reigning champion. The championship then heads south for the Acropolis Rally Greece on September 7-10.

As the season heads into its final few races, the teams will head to South America as WRC returns to Concepción in Chile for the first time since it debuted in 2019. The gravel event will run from September 28 until October 1.

The penultimate round of the 2023 season is an exciting new innovation as a WRC round takes place across three countries when Austria, Czech Republic and Germany host the Central European Rally. Taking place on October 26-29, the asphalt rally will be based out of the southeast German city of Passau.

Finally, there will be a showdown at Rally Japan, which once again hosts the series finale and runs from November 16-19.