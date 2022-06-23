BTS: Cliff diving champion dives from historic full-rigged ship in Oslo

5 min Join Rihannan Iffland behind the scenes of a majestic dive in Oslo Five-time Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series champion, Rhiannan Iffland performs a majestic maneouvre from the historic Norwegian tallship Christian Radich in front of the Oslo Opera House.

30-year-old Rhiannan Iffland is a world-renowned high diver famous for achievements like the perfect season in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series back in 2019 as well as in 2021 winning all competitions in both years, and the first person ever to perform a high dive from a moving hot air balloon.

In order to kick off the countdown for this year’s debut World Series stop in the Norwegian capital city on August 13, after another competition in Scandinavian waters in Copenhagen mid July, the Australian athlete showcased her diving skills from the full-rigged historic ship.

Rhiannan Iffland dykker fra Christian Radich © Daniel Tengs / Red Bull Content Pool

“Let’s be real, I was a little bit nervous and super excited at the same time. Sailing over here I was just thinking this is a magnificent experience and just a beautiful place to dive, and that’s ultimately why I love this sport!”, so Iffland in a first statement, “those opportunities, and the opportunity to push my boundaries as a diver, and as a human being. So, super cool!”

Oslo with its long and rich history as a harbour city is homeport to the three-masted vessel SS Christian Radich, and the Opera as the first landmark building in the renewal of the city’s water line perfectly combine the country’s history and its contemporary concept.

Rhiannan Iffland hopper fraChristian Radich © Daniel Tengs / Red Bull Content Pool

However, what shone most less than two months away from the arrival of Red Bull Cliff Diving to the Norwegian capital isn’t the marble-dressed artwork of a building or the spectacular beauty of the 85-year-old ship in the shimmering fjord, but the Australian launching from the very edge of the ship’s old beam – 18,5 meters above the water.

On August 13, the sport’s female headliner will perform her aesthetic art as part of the cliff diving elite – twelve women and twelve men – from the spectacular platforms mounted up to 27m high on roof of the Opera House.

Rhiannan Iffland dives from Christian Radich © Daniel Tengs / Red Bull Content Pool