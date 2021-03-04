Red Bull Ragnarok 2021 is cancelled
© Daniel Tengs / Red Bull
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the 2021 edition of Red Bull Ragnarok unfortunately has to be cancelled. All participants will receive an automatic full refund for the entry fee.
This is the second year in a row that the COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop to the world's largest snow kite competition. Red Bull Ragnarok were due to take place in Uvdal, Norway on March 18-21. For as long as possible alternative options were explored to avoid cancellation, but in alignment with the directives from the Norwegian health authorities it has now become clear that a cancellation of the 2021 event unfortunately can't be avoided. All registered participants will receive a full refund for the entry fee, this will automatically be transferred back to their accounts.
The good news is that Red Bull Ragnarok definitely will return in 2022 for what will be 10th edition of the world's largest snow kite competition. 400 kiters from more than 30 countries worldwide will then once again compete in a battle against each other and the weather conditions presented by the Norwegian mountains. The goal: To complete a distance of minimum 100 kilometers in five hours or less.
Event dates and the opening of ticket sales will be announced at a later stage on the event website.