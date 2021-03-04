Red Bull Ragnarok 2021 is cancelled

This is the second year in a row that the COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop to the world's largest snow kite competition. Red Bull Ragnarok were due to take place in Uvdal, Norway on March 18-21. For as long as possible alternative options were explored to avoid cancellation, but in alignment with the directives from the Norwegian health authorities it has now become clear that a cancellation of the 2021 event unfortunately can't be avoided. All registered participants will receive a full refund for the entry fee, this will automatically be transferred back to their accounts.