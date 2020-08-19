The social entrepreneurs you need to follow on Facebook
The social entrepreneurs on Facebook who can provide inspiration, ideas and tips for making your start up stand out from the crowd.
We’ve already looked at some of the different ways you can make your social enterprise stand out online, but there are also plenty of other easy wins, such as setting up a Facebook account and actually engaging with your followers and potential clients on a regular basis. If that seems like a daunting task, there are loads of social entrepreneurs also using Facebook for good. We’ve listed six that you should follow for inspiration and tips on how to promote your own social enterprise via Facebook.
Jacqueline Novogratz
Jacqueline Novogratz has a background in international banking, but three years at Chase Manhattan Bank left the entrepreneur wanting to make a bigger difference in the world. As a result, Novogratz went on to work for UNICEF, before founding a number of social enterprises in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s. Novogratz is arguably best known for the creation of Acumen, a venture capital fund aiming to address global poverty, and she’s particularly vocal on Facebook.
Novogratz’s Facebook account shares plenty of information on what Acumen is currently working on, with videos, vibrant photographs and posts about other people. Novogratz also mixes in some more personal updates, including photographs taken during her morning runs, and her account never feels too business focussed.
Blake Mycoskie
Blake Mycoskie is an American entrepreneur best known for founding TOMS, a social enterprise that gifts a pair of shoes to an impoverished child each and every time a new pair of shoes is sold. TOMS is a brilliant concept, helping people in developing countries in numerous different ways, and the founder is also particularly active on Facebook.
Mycoskie posts compelling and varied updates, with content including everything from what TOMS is up to, to the celebration of things like International Women’s Day. It’s an interesting account full stop, but you could also do well to follow Mycoskie’s lead, avoiding repetition.
Jeffrey Hollender
Jeffrey Hollender has been working with social enterprises since the 1970s, founding the Skills Exchange of Toronto in 1976. Over the past decade, Hollender has been instrumental in the creation of Seventh Generation and Hollender Sustainable Brands, and the entrepreneur knows a thing or two about creating a successful business.
This is reflected in Hollender’s Facebook account, which highlights issues such as corporate irresponsibility, videos of Hollender in action and details of upcoming talks. Hollender also uses Facebook as a platform to talk about products from his latest social enterprise, Sustain Natural.
Sairee Chahal
Sairee Chahal is the social entrepreneur behind SHEROES, a community platform offering support, resources and opportunities for women in India. Aiming to reach and help over 100 million women over the next five years, Chahal is particularly active on Facebook, and there’s a lot you can learn from her account.
For starters, Chahal is quick to share the stories of others, making her timeline a lot more interesting than most, and the entrepreneur also shares articles and research around women making a difference in business. As such, it’s a great resource to get inspiration from and discover that ways that other social entrepreneurs are flourishing.
Willie Smits
As a conservationist, animal rights activist, forester and social engineer, Willie Smits has a background that’s more interesting and varied than most. He’s also the founder of Masarang, a social enterprise created to solving the global issues thrown up by deforestation, biodiversity loss, climate change and poverty.
If you’ve got an interesting message to share, photographs that stand out in a news feed or videos that can capture people’s imagination, Facebook is the ideal platform, and Smits takes full advantage.