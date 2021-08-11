Alpine Skiing
Alice Robinson's essentials for a day off in her home town.
Read about what Alice Robinson gets up to when shes back home ... but theres no snow
I don't get many of those days, but when I do, I’d probably sleep in. Then I’d spend the rest of the day hanging out with family, friends, and my two dogs. I’d also go out for a yummy lunch or dinner. Basically, relaxing and enjoying being home.
Normally by the time the season ends I'm ready for a break. It's a long season, around eight months, and I'm overseas for the whole time so it’s not just even all the skiing, but everything else like being away from home, and missing family and friends. So, I'm ready to have a break, reset and get ready for the next season.
But I get withdrawal symptoms when I’m not skiing and when it starts getting colder here, and you start seeing the snow, it doesn’t take long to get back into it.