The first time Alex & Molly sailed together, everything changed

Molly Meech and Alex Maloney © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Maloney: The 49ers are fast. I know these days more and more boats are going fast, but when the 49ers were introduced for the men in the Sydney Olympics [in 2000] it was definitely the fastest alongside the Tornado. It’s the speed, but it’s also a really fun boat to sail. It requires a lot of teamwork, and it’s a little bit technical but not over the top.

Molly: Alex approached me about teaming up for the skiff [49erFX] but I had to learn how to crew, so we started in the 470s. We did a lot of boat work. I learnt how to trapeze for the first time, which was interesting. I cut my feet up so much. But then the talk about the skiff really grew and we thought that sounded more exciting than the 470.

Alex and Molly have sailed together since 2012 © Joel McDowell

Alex: I think growing up Molly was lucky with her size because she could sail the Laser. I was always too small. After Optis I had to go double handed because of my size. Then I alternated between the 420 and 29ers. The 29 is the pathway for the F40 and the FX and I always love sailing the 29 more because you go faster and there’s more freedom. So when the FX was announced I knew it was going to be an even 'funner' journey.

Alex: It [the 49erFX women’s class] probably took a little long to happen. But I think equality is becoming more and more important in every field. With sailing, there was more medals allocated to guys because I suppose, more guys sail. But they are making it equal, and in the pairs [sailing events] in 2024 in Paris there will be equal medals for male and female for the first time. It is just becoming more and more equal.

I also think its super cool that females get the same opportunity. My dad started sailing it when it first came out and it always looked so fun and at the Olympics it is a fun boat to campaign in. It’s a dream boat that you just want to spend a lot of time in.

Molly: We were pretty lucky getting into the class at the time we did. The designer and boat builder here in New Zealand helped design the FX rigs so we were lucky to be able to be involved in the development of the class.

Alex: In Olympic sailing we are really fortunate because it feels like we get every opportunity that we deserve. Outside of Olympic sailing there’s still a lot of change to come. It’s not there at all. But it will change eventually.

Alex: We’ve been together as a team for a long time. Almost 10 years is a lot of time spent with someone who is not your partner or your family. Over that time, we have built up a huge amount of trust in each other and experience as a team – those are huge factors in double handed sailing.