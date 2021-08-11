My first time at the Olympics: Alice Robinson

Robinson only have weeks to prepare herself for her first games © Scott Sinton

I found out I was in the team a week before the Games started in South Korea. It was a mad rush and I remember arriving feeling overwhelmed and under prepared.

At the time, I wasn’t a big medal prospect, but it was an opportunity to get the experience of going to the Olympics and competing on that stage.

I didn't have much time to mentally prepare. I was also really exhausted by the time I got there because it had already been such a long season.

It was a huge step up for me. That was the biggest thing. Within six months I went from doing fun kids races to racing in the open age group at World Cup events and the Olympics.

No one in ski racing has done well in their first year in the open age group. It takes a bit of time to progress, so being part of the Olympic team was all about soaking up the atmosphere and just being there.

It was stressful. As a 16-year-old who had just come from racing kids stuff in New Zealand to all of a sudden being around all of these other athletes and competing at the top of the sport. It was hard. But what an opportunity.

I was the youngest Kiwi ever to attend a Winter Olympics – but only just. It’s quite funny because it was Zoe [Sadowski-Synott, snowboarder], Nico [Porteous, freestyle skier and fellow Red Bull athlete] and I, and we were all born in 2001. Nico's birthday was in late November and I was December so I just snuck in.

Robinson became the youngest Kiwi ever to compete at the winter games © Scott Sinton

You learn how the whole Olympics thing works because it’s different to the other race events. The athlete’s village, the opening ceremony, and all the other stuff that goes along with it can be a little distracting in comparison to the world championships where you are there to race and that’s it. So it was good to experience the Olympics at a young age so I know how to manage it next time around.

In the Olympic bubble I was on my own without family – but they were able to come and watch. While I stayed with the team and I had a really busy schedule, I loved having their support. When I’m competing it’s just really nice to know they are around.

Robinson says the Olympics helped launch her successful career © Scott Sinton

At the Olympics I also loved having a few more New Zealanders paying attention to our sport during that time and having more of a spotlight on skiing was great. It helped to increase the sports profile and that has continued with huge interest in what myself, Nico, Zoe, and other Kiwi skiers are doing internationally.

I finished 35th out of around 80 competitors in the giant slalom in South Korea. It wasn't the best result ever, but I think for a little 16-year-old it wasn't that bad.

As well as being an amazing experience, it really was my launch pad into the top echelon of downhill ski racers.

A year later I won my first World Cup podium in Soldeu, Andorra. That was really special.