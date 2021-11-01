All you need to know about Crankworx Rotorua 2021

Crankworx Rotorua © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

The 2021 Crankworx Serie s is headed to Rotorua, New Zealand this week. Expect to see plenty of gravity-fuelled mountain biking action live on Red Bull TV this coming weekend, November 5–7.

What's the schedule?

Red Bull TV will show selected events live from Crankworx Rotorua. There's a lot to pack in to the five days of competition, so expect the action to come thick and fast.

Thursday 4th November: CLIF Speed & Style finals. Watch live on Red Bull TV from 5-6pm NZT

Friday 5th November: Crankworx Rotorua Downhill pro finals. watch live on Red Bull TV from 3-5pm NZT

Saturday 6th November: Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua Pro Training. Watch Live on Red Bull TV from 11:30am - 1:30pm

Saturday 6th November: Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazz finals. Watch Live on Red Bull TV from 2-4:30pm

Saturday 6th November: Rockshox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge Pro Finals. Watch Live on Red Bull TV from 7-9:30pm

Sunday 7th November: Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua Pro Finals. Watch Live on Red Bull TV from 2-3:30pm

RELATED: Download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the MTB action on all your devices! Get the app here.

Who to look out for at Crankworx Rotorua

There are 79 total athletes registered to take part in Crankworx Rotorua 2021. Of these, 32 are travelling from overseas and are going through or have been through NZ MIQ.

Emil Johansson currently leading the way in Slopestyle. © Boris Beyer / Red Bull Content Pool

All eyes will be on Emil Johanasen who is currently unbeaten in five Crankworx slopestyle competitions and is on track to take the Triple Crown in 2021.

The accomplishment would make him the second rider ever to win the Triple Crown, a distinction that brings with it a $25,000 bonus paycheque.

The Bulldog is back © Bartek Wolinski

Also one to watch is Kiwi, Brook 'the Bulldog' MacDonald, who will be competing in his first Crankworx on home soil since recovering from serious spinal injury.