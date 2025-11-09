Apex Legends Season 27: Amped - Everything you need to know

Rapido, rapido: Apex Legends starts the new season in November 2025. Apex Legends Season 27, nicknamed 'Amped', comes with some huge legend updates, map changes and other new features. Find out all about the content, the release and more here!

01 Apex Legends Season 27 Release: When does the new season start?

Apex Legends Season 27: Amped erscheint am 04.11.2025 © EA

Apex Legends Season 27 starts on 04 November 2025 and the new season of the Battle Royale hit will be released in just a few days as a free update on PC and consoles.

More precisely, 'Amped' will start at 19:00 CET. A huge patch will also be rolled out with the update, which will result in a brief server downtime before the new season begins.

02 Legend buffs for Valkyrie, Rampart and Horizon

Contrary to previous leaks, Apex Legends Season 27 will not introduce a new Legend . Instead, fans can look forward to legend buffs for Valkyrie, Rampart and Horizon .

Valkyrie

Valkyries Raketenschwarm bekommt ein größeres Muster © EA

Valkyrie is set to dominate aerial combat once again. Her VTOL jets have been given a speed boost and recharge three times faster , and the launch time of her ultimate ability "Skyfall" has been significantly reduced.

Valkyrie should feel dangerous in motion again - with a modernised jetpack. Ian Holstead, Legend Designer at Respawn Entertainment

Her Tactical ability "Missile Swarm" gets more utility: no inherent damage, no height restrictions, and she now scans enemies hit and puts movement passives on cooldown . Her upgrades can extend the missile pattern, reduce fuel consumption while improving horizontal speed and significantly speed up the launch time of her Ultimate ability.

Rampart

Ramparts Mauern bekommen ein Dach © EA

The champion light machine gunner no longer played a role in terms of pick rates. However, this is guaranteed to change with Season 27.

Rampart secures the map with an improved "Reinforced Cover" tactic that evolves and improves over the course of the game. Its walls gain more health as Evo levels increase, add movement speed and now even have a roof!

Rampart is now less static and much more dynamic. Her defence becomes a means to build offensive pressure. Ian Holstead, Legend Designer at Respawn Entertainment

Improved upgrades go even further, allowing for faster reloads and infinite ammo when firing from cover, and walls regenerate outside of combat.

Horizon

Auch Horizon bekommt neue Fähigkeiten © EA

In the spirit of new and improved mobility, scientist Horizon has also been given some updates. Her "Gravity Lift" Tactical now has a shorter cooldown and a higher ascent speed , and her "Black Hole" Ultimate also gains more health.

Horizon reprises her role as the master of verticality, with sharper, more fluid tools for aerial dominance and quick re-entry. Ian Holstead, Legend Designer at Respawn Entertainment

Her improved EVO upgrades also open up new possibilities for movement in the air: crouching in the air allows you to fall faster (fast fall) or glide out of gravity lifts to extend your air control, and you gain bonus charges for the gravity lift when knocked down by enemies.

03 Olympus: Revised map design

Vorher: Die Gravity Cannon © EA Neu: Somers University © EA

The latest Ranked Split in Season 26 clearly showed that the Olympus map looks outdated compared to other maps. It was therefore high time for a general overhaul. And so it is: Apex Legends Season 27 is giving Olympus a map update .

We have focussed on turning the open areas of Olympus into exciting new POIs. Michael Shannon, Senior Level Designer at Respawn Entertainment

Olympus bekommt ein mächtiges Upgrade © EA

The revamped Olympus is a high-speed playground, redesigned for better gameplay flow, more challenging gameplay and safer positioning. The update introduces four new POIs (Points of Interest) for Legends to explore:

Somers University: built by Horizon to explore the mysteries of the universe and honour their son Newton. Somers University replaces the Orbital Cannon and brings bold architecture and soaring lifts to Olympus. Relics from the crash provide insight into the secrets of this Olympus.

Gravity Engine Abyss : The new heart of Olympus replaces the Energy Depot and harnesses the power of Branthium to keep the city aloft. Lifts, zip-lines and vertical structures merge here and make this POI the next hotspot on Olympus.

Stabiliser: This platform in the sky replaces docks and ensures that Olympus remains correctly aligned. Floating rocks from the planet below form a path to the outer ballast structure.

Dockyards: This camp near Hydroponics gets a massive upgrade, combining nostalgic elements of the original Olympus with a new focus on vertical gameplay.

04

True to the new season's nickname ('Amped'), Apex Legends Season 27 brings some exciting gameplay changes. Probably the most interesting are the changes to movement .

It has always been possible to climb walls and overcome obstacles with parkour moves in Apex Legends. With the new season, however, the movement repertoire reaches completely new heights - thanks to the Mantle Boost .

Heb dein Movement auf's nächste Level © EA

The new mantle boost gives players a forward thrust when they pull themselves up from edges or walls. This allows legends to dive into the next fight even faster. There is a new indicator that shows when and how this movement ability can be activated.

The Trident also gets improved collision detection and its own vehicle health (including visual effects), making it more entertaining to drive as well as fight.

05 Alternator Buff: Double Tap-Hop-Up

Despite its high damage values, the Alternator has led a shadowy existence in the field of MPs. This will change with Apex Legends Season 27, because the "Double Tap" Hop-Up brings new, even more devastating firepower at short range for the Alternator!

Doppelte Power für die Alternator © EA

This attachment allows you to fire from both barrels at the same time and thus decide battles, especially at short range.

The hop-up differs greatly from the previous versions, as shots from both barrels are fired exactly simultaneously (and not with a delay as before). This means exactly double the damage output.

06 Apex Legends Season 27 Battle Pass details and tiers

Apex Legends Season 27 Battle Pass Skins © EA

As in every season, Apex Legends Season 27 also brings a new Battle Pass, which is divided into three tiers and unlocks numerous exclusive rewards.

Ein neuer, reaktiver Skin für die Sentinel © EA

Premium: Earn legendary skins for Valkyrie and Wattson, a new legendary weapon skin for the Spitfire, plus 10 Exotic Shards and the reactive Sentinel skin at level 60.

Ultimate: Contains everything from the Premium Battle Pass, plus instant rewards in the form of 1,200 Crafting Metals and 8 Apex Packs (including 1 Legendary Pack)

Ultimate+ : Includes everything in the Ultimate Battle Pass, plus exclusive Ultimate+ skin variants for Valkyrie and Wattson, as well as instant rewards in the form of 1,200 Crafting Metals, 8 Apex Packs (including 1 Legendary Pack, 10 Battle Pass tiers, 10 more Exotic Shards, all playable Legends during Battle Pass Split 1.

07 Wildcard mode: new map, weapons and more

The popular Apex Legends Wildcard mode is also getting a huge update with Season 27. This includes a new map, mythical R-99s and boosts.

Wildcard breaks the sound barrier in the Supersonic event from 18 November to 16 December . The action-packed mode gets an updated Olympus map, a Mythic R-99 that fires a Missile Swarm, and Wildcard upgrades that increase speed.

Exclusive Olympus variant with more zip lines, more gravity cannons, more ways to take off and win battles.

Mythic R-99: This weapon takes Valkyrie's Missile Swarm ability and adds movement and zipline speed bonuses. Available in Rampart Care Packs.

New wildcard upgrades:

Burning Rubber leaves trails of fire that incinerate enemies.

Extra Zippy replenishes shields and speed boosts on ziplines and ziprails.

Eyes in the Sky and Quick and the Dead mark opponents in the air or on the ground.

Get Up and Go gives speed boosts after crucial revives.

Along for the Slide ensures faster and longer slides.

Of course, there are once again numerous rewards for participating in the event. These include legendary skins for Horizon, Crypto, Sparrow, Mirage and Catalyst, as well as some matching weapons.

With the Death Duet Universal Melee, there will also be a brand new set of dual katanas .