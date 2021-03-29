Beacon Festival lights up Auckland's waterfront

"Where else can you see this?" asked a punter to another at Beacon Festival © Rohan Krishnan

"Where else can you see this?" gasped a festival-goer. He was gazing at the Red Bull Lookout stage as the DJ, BBYFACEKILLA, threw sparse, raw beats across a makeshift mini-arena packed with punters.

Then he turned his head and gazed across the waterfront towards Auckland's North Shore. Gulls circled overhead, a cool breeze gusted across the pier and just metres away, ferries sailed past on a regular basis.

Over deep, throbbing bass, the punter kept talking. "Imagine filming this, panning around, then sharing it with the world," he said, forming his fingers into a camera-shaped square and spinning on his heels.

Then he declared: "They'd be pissed."

New Zealand is the only country able to host multi-stage festivals © Rohan Krishnan

He has a point. Despite the quickfire rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, continued social distancing measures mean there are few cities around the world that can hold a festival like Beacon, a rammed, sweaty, post-summer day filled with heady electronica on Auckland's waterfront.

Now into its second year, Beacon has helped pick up the slack left by the absence of other Auckland festivals and its sold-out status proves punters are desperate to dance in the big city.

Punters at Beacon Festival © Rohan Krishnan

With its sea views, hipster clientele, and multiple chances for dancing your socks off, Beacon was the place to be. It's three nicely spaced-out stages meant you could also choose your own vibe.

Surrounded by yellow walls, the Red Bull Lookout stage provided a summery dance party with chilly sea breezes cooling the masses as club-friendly acts like Hugo Jay and Uber Driver delivered the day’s most upbeat soundtracks.

With punters surrounding all sides of the stage, The Wharf was more like a rammed flat party crammed with like-minded friends, one being filmed for broadcast to the rest of the world via Boiler Room TV just a few hours later.

Judging by numbers, the claustrophobic confines of The Shed was the most popular stage, the sweaty sets threw us back to a booming basement rave. As the event kicked off just after midday, it asked the question: Is it too early for smoke machines and lasers?

The answer, according to Chaos in the CBD's pummelling mid-afternoon takeover was an emphatic 'No'. The nicely named local brothers filled their set with militant bass stomps that occasionally veered into hazy euphoria, and their two-hour set certainly proved they had stamina.

Elsewhere, it was fun to wander around Queens Wharf and attempt to take in everything the festival had to offer. Nice Girl’s pumping early set kept The Wharf Stage bouncing, while Aw B paced her set inside The Shed perfectly, starting slow but building into a bruising finale.

Auckland's waterfront came to life at Beacon Festival © Rohan Krishnan

The Australian DJ Roza Terenzi played a set reminiscent of lockdown, her claustrophobic intensity making The Shed’s walls feel like they were closing in, while BBYFACEKILLA’s sample-based show full of breakbeats and hip-hop slices was one of the stand-out performances in a day full of them.

Perhaps Dunedin performer Vanessa Worm put it best. As those seagulls kept circling, the sun came down, and local pop star Benee wandered past, cameras captured Worm's every move as she climbed up onto The Wharf's DJ table to perform to a sea of punters packed in around all sides of her.