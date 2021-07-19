How things changed after the first time Beauden Barrett played as a dad

Beauden Barrett. © Graeme Murray

It was certainly different just knowing you’re playing as a dad. Billie wasn't at the game, but you know at the back of your mind one day she will be able to watch me play.

I remember watching my dad play and I was fortunate he was still playing when I was old enough to appreciate it.

I always wanted to have a baby around, or before 30, so they could see me play and remember it. The first game she actually came to, that was pretty awesome to see her after the game. She wouldn't have given a toss who won or lost, in fact she slept through it.

We won that game. I scored a try right in front of her, but she was asleep.

I'm sure as she grows older nothing will change, she will just be happy to see me after the game. Hopefully!

In Japan we played at 1:30 or 2:30 in the afternoon so I could finish the game and race home before her bedtime. There is nothing like it. That’s the biggest smile of the day for me. There’s nothing like that feeling of a cuddle with her.

I've always enjoyed and loved kids. I have so many siblings, so I know what big family life is like. But nothing can prepare you for fatherhood or motherhood, it's completely different. But it's awesome. It’s not easy at times, but it’s worth it and we wouldn't have it any other way.