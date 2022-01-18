Beauden Barrett sets the distance for Red Bull Flugtag teams to beat

To set an ambitious target for local Red Bull Flugtag DIY aviators, Beauden kicked a rugby ball off a tee from the launch site at Wynyard Quarter, landing 55 metres in the distance, just shy of the 78.5 metre Flugtag world record and 19 metres short of the world’s longest rugby conversion (74 metres).

Beauden set the distance of 55m for Red Bull Flugtag teams to beat © Oscar Keys

Red Bull Flugtag competitors in the process of creating human-powered crafts now not only have a goal to fly further than competing teams, they have also been set a challenge to beat Beauden. Any team that does will not only get bragging rights over the two-time World Rugby Player of the Year, but they will also win a year’s supply of Red Bull energy drink.

Red Bull Flugtag head judge and New Zealand drifting icon, Mike ‘Mad Mike’ Whiddett, was there to on a Red Bull jet ski to measure Beauden’s kick, giving Mad Mike the opportunity to begin planning his judging criteria and eye up the site for the upcoming judging role.

With four more judges to be announced, the panel will be watching teams on the day to mark them on a variety of Red Bull Flugtag factors, including distance, creativity, and flair. The crew with the best marks will be named Auckland’s 2021 Flugtag winners.

Head judge Mad Mike Whiddett assessed the distance of Beaudens kick © Oscar Keys

The competition will see 38 teams build unique human-powered flying machines, which they launch off a 6-metre flight deck over water. Some fly, some flop.

Before teams can select an individual to launch their craft off the Red Bull runway, they needed to prove that they could create an original flying concept that will capture the crowd and the judges.

New Zealand teams have not been short of creativity. Spectators can expect to see the likes of a Flying Jab, Laser Kiwi 2.0, and Great Kiwi BBQ take flight.

“There’s some pretty epic Flugtag crafts taking shape, so I’m excited to see if any have what it takes to go further than my kick. Kiwis aren’t famous for flying, but I reckon we have the ingenuity to set some pretty decent distances and maybe even take out the Flugtag world record,” says Beauden.

Mad Mike added: “I couldn’t be more stoked to judge Flugtag this year. Beauden’s set a pretty crazy target for teams to beat so I can’t wait to see if anyone can do it. Beyond just flying distance, I’m pumped to see how innovative the contestant crafts are.”

To keep our oceans clean, Red Bull has partnered with not-for-profit organisation, Sea Cleaners, who will be on the water removing any debris from flying machines on the day.

Mad Mike Whiddett and Beauden Barrett © Oscar Keys

Fiona Knox, Priority Location Director - Waterfront at Eke Panuku Development Auckland says the Red Bull Flugtag is a terrific addition to the mix of vibrant summer events on the city’s waterfront after months of lockdown in 2021.

“There’s nothing quite like the Red Bull Flugtag when it comes to a fun family day out and we’re looking forward to seeing just how well these crazy creations do as they try to better Beauden’s mark.

“Our work to transform Wynyard Quarter into a place that everyone can enjoy makes it the perfect venue for events of all shapes and sizes, with plenty of great vantage points to keep an eye on the action and loads of activities and outlets to keep all ages entertained, so we know it will be a fun day out for all,” she said.

The public are encouraged to come down to Wynyard Quarter on Saturday 5 March to witness the Red Bull Flugtag action live for free. The first craft will be taking flight at 11am and the event will wrap up with the winners announced at 4:30pm.

Find all event information on the Red Bull Flugtag webiste, here .