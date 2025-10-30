Best Online and Couch Co-Op Games for Couples on PS5, Xbox, PC & Switch

Couples who game together don’t just stay together—they learn to communicate, problem-solve and celebrate victories (or wipeouts) side by side. And the best part? Many of these picks work just as well as online games for couples in long-distance relationships.

So if you're looking for pure fun, emotional storytelling or just an excuse to yell “revive me!” at your significant other, this list of the best online games to play with a partner has you covered.

Even better, we’ve got Aussie gamer and Red Bull player, Iamfallfromgrace to share her favourite chaotic and cosy picks for couples who love to laugh, play—and maybe sabotage each other—together.

How to Pick the Right Co-Op Game as a Couple

Not all games for couples are created equal and not every duo plays the same. Here’s how to pick the perfect game for your player 2.

Know Your Vibe: Are you looking to unwind or to unleash chaos? Games like Unravel 2 are chill and cozy, while Overcooked 2 brings the heat (and shouting).

Match Your Skill Levels: Choose couple games with intuitive mechanics if one of you is new to gaming. Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Sackboy: A Big Adventure are ideal entry points.

Check Communication Style: If you thrive on fast coordination, go for multiplayer online couple games like Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime or Portal 2. Prefer solo-friendly pacing? Try Haven or Baldur’s Gate III in turns.

Consider Couch vs. Long Distance: Some of the best online games to play with your partner—like It Takes Two or Minecraft Legends—work beautifully across the miles.

Set the Mood: Want a fun date night game or a test of patience? Choose accordingly (Pro tip: Cuphead is not for the faint of heart.)

01 Super Mario Bros. Wonder: The Ultimate Guide to High-Energy Co-op Platformers

Platform: Nintendo Switch

A lovingly designed adventure: Super Mario Bros. Wonder © Nintendo

Welcome to the wildest 2D Mario yet. In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, pipes come alive, flowers talk back and yes—there’s an elephant power-up. This latest addition to the Mario Bros. universe reimagines classic platforming with a psychedelic twist and brilliantly inventive levels, packed with surprises at every turn.

From bouncing to the beat of music-themed stages to navigating mind-bending gravity changes, every level feels like a fresh surprise. And with support for up to four players in local multiplayer mode, this game turns your living room into pure, joyful chaos.

Even speedrunner David 'GrandPOOBear' Hunt gave Wonder a thumbs up—and he’s not easy to impress.

Why it's Great for Couples: Super Mario Bros. Wonder is built for teamwork but thrives on playful chaos. Its lively level design rewards cooperation—like timing jumps or navigating tricky terrain together—but also leaves room for mischief. It’s an ideal game for couples who enjoy lighthearted challenges, sharing laughs and a bit of harmless sabotage.

02 Untitled Goose Game: A Hilarious Stealth Adventure for Chaotic Games for Two

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One/Series X

The classic remains a classic, to this day © House House

The Aussie-made Untitled Goose Game by developer House House may have flapped into our lives back in 2019, but its charm, wit and co-operative chaos haven’t aged a day. It’s still as cheeky and diabolical as ever—perfect as a co-op game where you get to be the villains (sort of).

You and your partner take on the roles of two geese with one goal: wreak pure, feathery havoc in a peaceful British village. Whether it’s stealing sandwiches, locking gardeners out of their own yards or just honking for the hell of it, this game thrives on mischief and teamwork.

And there’s more: While House House is currently working on their next project, publisher Panic has teased that it’s something “you would definitely not expect from the team.” If it's another co-op gem, sign us up immediately!

Why it's Great for Couples: With no combat, timers or pressure, this is one of the best games for couples to play at home when you’re in the mood to laugh, cause chaos and bond through beak-powered anarchy. Think of it as the perfect love language—for geese.

03 Diablo IV: Hellish Battles and Heavenly Loot for Hardcore Couple Games

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

Hardcore action and plenty of loot: Diablo IV is a co-op hit. © Blizzard Entertainment

In June 2023, the legions of hell rose up once again as Diablo IV, one of the most legendary co-op games for couples, returned to platforms everywhere with a vengeance. And in 2024, the game hit Xbox Game Pass—meaning more couples than ever are teaming up to brave the demon-infested world of Sanctuary.

Unlike its predecessors, Diablo IV opens onto a massive, shared open world filled with sprawling quests, dynamic dungeons and the constant temptation of loot that’s just one battle away. With five classes to choose from—Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, Rogue and Necromancer—there’s a perfect fit for every dynamic duo.

All-new world bosses, seasonal events and some of the finest loot in the ARPG universe ensure the grind never gets stale. Whether you’re diving into a nightmarish dungeon together or arguing over who gets that one legendary drop, this game is a chaotic delight.

Why it's Great for Couples: Whether you’re button-mashing on the couch or playing miles apart, this is peak online games for couples energy. Build your dream team, gear up and battle evil side-by-side. And if you both roll Necromancers? Be prepared to fight over skeleton supremacy.

04 Baldur’s Gate III: A Deep, Chaotic, Story-Driven RPG for Couples

Platform: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

Baldur's Gate 3 is the role-playing highlight of the year © Larian Studios

If you’ve ever argued with your partner about whether to save the town or burn it to the ground, Baldur’s Gate III is calling your name.

This Dungeons & Dragons-inspired masterpiece from Larian Studios isn’t just one of 2023’sbigg est hits—it’s already being called one of the greatest RPGs ever made. You’ll team up in afant asy world packed with gods, goblins, questionable choices and surprisingly steamy romance options.

This isn’t your typical RPG. Here, your choices are actually important—like, “Oops, we just caused a civil war by stealing that sandwich” level of importance. With deep character customisation, tactical turn-based combat and branching dialogue, every gaming session becomes its own epic saga.

Why it's Great for Couples: Want an online co-op RPG that’s heavy on story and light on hand-holding? Then this is the one for you. You’ll laugh, you’ll argue, you’ll try to seduce the same NPC—and then you’ll roll for initiative. A must-have game for couples who want to roleplay, explore and maybe even flirt with a vampire or two.

05 Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Gooey Ghostbusting for Brave Couples to Play at Home

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Has no fear of ghosts: The green m... Luigi! © Nintendo

It’s getting spooky again—and this time, Luigi isn’t alone. In Luigi’s Mansion 3, Mario’s green-clad brother checks into a haunted hotel where the only thing worse than the room service is the roaming ghouls.

In this charmingly creepy puzzler, you and your partner take control of Luigi and his gelatinous doppelgänger, Gooigi. While one player explores, the other oozes through grates, solves puzzles and vacuums up ghostly baddies. Although it’s not full split-screen freedom, it's still a clever, shared co-op experience that’s surprisingly strategic.

The game’s comedic horror vibes, quirky animations and Nintendo polish make it one of the most fun games for couples to play at home—especially if you like a little slapstick with your scares.

Why it's Great for Couples: The asymmetrical co-op is built for laughs, missteps and comedic mishaps like, "Wait, YOU were supposed to pull the lever! Perfect for couple games that blend lighthearted teamwork with spooky vibes—without actually keeping you up at night.

06 Sons of the Forest: A Terrifying Survival Test for Couples Who Game Together

Platform: PC (console version in development)

This 'forest' is more scary than lush - beware! © Endnight Games Limited

Welcome to your nightmare vacation. Sons of the Forest drops you and your gaming partner onto a remote island crawling with mutant cannibals, environmental hazards and heart-pounding suspense. It’s beautiful. It’s brutal. And it’s not for the faint-hearted.

A direct sequel to The Forest, this survival horror sim challenges you to build shelter, gather resources, craft weapons and uncover the secrets behind the island’s horrors—all while trying not to scream or get eaten. While not your typical couch co-op, it shines on dual PC setups or handhelds, making it a top pick for online games for couples who love a challenge.

Why it's Great for Couples: It’s the ultimate stress test for your relationship. Communicate or die (literally). Whether you're fighting mutants or deciding who builds the fire, this is one of the most intense couple games for survival fans. Expect to yell, strategise, and maybe sleep with the lights on.

07 A Way Out: A Cinematic Partner Game About Breaking Free Together

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, PC

A Way Out requires co-operation. © Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

What’s more romantic than a prison break? In A Way Out, you and your gaming partner step into the shoes of Leo and Vincent—two inmates with one goal: escape. But this isn’t your typical co-op setup. There’s no single-player mode. You literally cannot play this without a second person.

You’ll sneak, brawl, distract guards and navigate emotional story beats, all while the game throws you into clever, quick-time events and teamwork-based puzzles. It begins with a ladder and ends in a twist we won’t spoil—but trust us, you’ll be talking about it well after the credits roll.

Why it's Great for Couples: It’s not just about gameplay—it’s about shared storytelling. One of the most memorable games for couples online or local, A Way Out forces communication, empathy and coordination. It’s pure co-op magic.

Nothing can prepare you for the highs and lows of A Way Out. I was nearly driven to tears towards the end of the game. It’s a title I wish I could play again for the first time. Iamfallfromgrace

The special feature: A Way Out can only be played in co-op and cannot be mastered alone. Great fun and a gripping adventure to boot.

08 Minecraft Legends: Chill Strategy Meets Co-Op Chaos

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

The phenom takes on a new guise as a co-op RTS © Microsoft

What happens when one of the most creative sandbox games ever made becomes a real-time strategy adventure? You get Minecraft Legends—a vibrant, endlessly replayable co-op game for partners who love both building and battling.

This isn’t your standard block-placing Minecraft game. Instead, you command armies, rally mobs and protect your village from Piglin invasions—all while riding a glowing horse across procedurally generated biomes. It's casual, colourful and surprisingly strategic.

You’ll build, fight and occasionally argue about which tower to upgrade first. But that’s the fun, right? An excellent romp with co-op for days—and a standout among multiplayer online couple games that mix strategy with adventure. It’s one of those fun couple games online that doesn’t just test your building skills, but also your ability to strategise and dream together.

Why it's Great for Couples: It’s approachable, family-friendly, and full of charming surprises. Whether you’re newbies or RTS veterans, Minecraft Legends is one of the best online games for couples who want low-stakes fun and a shared sense of discovery.

09 It Takes Two: A Genre-Bending Partner Game That’s All About Love (and Chaos)

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC

It Takes Two is all over the place. In a good way. © Electronic Arts

From the creators of A Way Out, this emotional rollercoaster trades prison walls for a broken marriage—and throws in a talking book, mechanical bees, snow globes and space baboons for good measure. In It Takes Two, you and your partner become tiny dolls navigating massive worlds built around real-world metaphors. One moment you’re flying a plane made of underwear, the next, you’re platforming inside a cuckoo clock.

What ties it all together? A relationship on the rocks and a mission to fix it (one wild level at a time.)

The gameplay constantly evolves, with new mechanics introduced every few minutes. No backtracking, no recycled gimmicks—just 15 hours of co-op brilliance that demands communication, coordination and creativity.

Why it's Great for Couples: This is one of the best games for couples who want something heartfelt, hilarious and completely unpredictable. It's also one of the best online games to play with your partner if you're in a long distance relationship, as the emotional gameplay and wild mechanics translate brilliantly across screens.

10 Sackboy: A Big Adventure: Local Platforming Mayhem

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Great co-op fun: the jump-n-run Sackboy: A Big Adventure © Sony Interactive Entertainment

The stitched-up hero from LittleBigPlanet finally gets the spotlight (sort of)—and it’s a blast. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a 3D platformer packed with vibrant levels, whimsical hazards and some of the best controller feedback you’ll feel on PS5 thanks to the DualSense feature.

Whether you’re jumping over lava or “accidentally,” slapping your gaming partner off a moving platform, Sackboy thrives in chaotic local co-op. The game balances genuine challenge with silly fun, encouraging cooperation but allowing for just enough mischief to keep things spicy.

While you can play it solo, couch co-op brings this world to life. It’s also one of the most charming local multiplayer games for couples on PlayStation, especially for couples looking for lighthearted teamwork and a few “accidental” shoves.

Why it's Great for Couples: Perfect for couples to play at home, there’s enough challenge to stay engaged, but it never takes itself too seriously. Plus, sabotaging your significant other in a friendly way is practically encouraged.

11 Rayman Legends: A Rhythm-Fueled Platformer That’ll Test Your Reflexes (and Your Relationship)

Platform: PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii U, PC

Who knew chaos could be this charming? Rayman Legends delivers high-speed platforming, absurd enemies and some of the most memorable music levels in gaming—think action set to “Eye of the Tiger” and mariachi covers of video game classics.

You and your partner jump, punch and glide through enchanted forests, haunted castles and lava-filled dungeons, all while trying not to die (or take each other out). The gameplay is tight, the visuals are gorgeous and the soundtrack is an absolute banger.

Why it's Great for Couples: It’s one of the most action-packed games for couples to play at home. Timing is everything, but so is trust. It's fast, funny and guaranteed to spark at least one “YOU DID THAT ON PURPOSE!” moment. A perfect couple game for duos who love twitch reflexes and outrageous set pieces.

12 Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime: Teamwork or Bust in This Neon Space Romp

Platform: PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Mac OS, Xbox One

You and your partner are piloting a neon spaceship… together. What could go wrong? In Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime, you'll juggle shields, weapons, thrusters and maps across a tiny, multi-station ship, all while rescuing space bunnies and avoiding asteroid-smashing doom.

The art style is neon-glow meets Saturday morning cartoon, and the chaos is real. This isn’t a sit-back-and-relax kind of game—it’s a crash course in communication and adaptability.

Why it's Great for Couples: It’s one of the ultimate games for couples who love multitasking under pressure. No one can go it alone—you need to talk, plan and occasionally shout “SHIELDS!” in unison. A great pick for online games for couples or couch co-op chaos.

13 Haven: A Sci-Fi Love Story You Actually Get to Play

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One

Haven tells an emotional sci-fi story © The Game Bakers

Forget saving the world—Haven is about building one, together. This indie gem follows Yu and Kay, two lovers who’ve ditched their old lives to start anew on a deserted planet. You’ll glide across glowing landscapes, gather resources, cook meals and fix up your spaceship—all while navigating relationship dynamics that feel refreshingly real.

Don’t expect explosions and boss fights every few seconds. Haven is more about small moments: a quiet conversation, a shared decision, a perfectly timed dodge in combat. It’s equal parts romance and survival for couples who want something heartfelt with just enough strategy. In a way, it plays like a visual relationship quiz—the choices you make together shape the story, spark conversation and even influence how your characters evolve emotionally.

Why it's Great for Couples: It’s cozy, quirky and emotionally resonant. If you're looking for couple games with narrative depth and a chill vibe, Haven is a great game to play curled up on the couch (or together on handhelds).

14 Portal 2: Puzzle Solving at Its Absolute Smartest

Platform: PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox

Step into the steel feet of Atlas and P-Body, two robot test subjects tossed into the crumbling halls of Aperture Science. Portal 2 isn’t just a co-op game—it’s a brain-bending ballet of physics, portals and passive-aggressive AI snark courtesy of GLaDOS.

You’ll use portal guns to bend space, flip switches, dodge turrets and laugh/cry your way through a series of increasingly difficult test chambers. The only way out? Communication and cleverness.

Why it's Great for Couples: Whether it’s your first puzzle or your fiftieth attempt, solving it together is deeply rewarding. Portal 2 an ideal online game to play with your partner, especially if your love language is “spatial reasoning and sarcasm.”

Hands down one of THE best puzzle games to exist and it’s aging like a fine wine. The satisfaction from beating the puzzles in Portal 2 is hard to match. Iamfallfromgrace

Together you must escape from the many now dilapidated and therefore even trickier test rooms, and the clutches of the sadistic artificial intelligence GLaDOS . The antagonist from the previous game will also make life difficult for you again with its cynical and weird chatter. Your only tools are a portal gun and the wormholes it shoots. You combine devices, aids or laser beams in such a way that you safely reach the exit of each level - and find your way from room to room all the way to freedom.

15 Unravel 2: A Gentle, Thread-Tied Adventure for Two

Platform : PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC

Exciting co-op adventure for two people: Unravel 2. © Electronic Arts

In this beautifully animated co-op platformer, you don’t just play side by side—you’re literally tied together. Unravel 2 brings back the lovable yarn creature, Yarny and introduces a second blue Yarny for seamless two-player co-op action. Together, you’ll swing, climb and puzzle your way through forests, lakes and abandoned factories in a world that feels like a moving painting.

The lovingly designed levels blend acrobatics with gentle logic puzzles, creating a meditative vibe that never feels rushed. If things get tricky, you can toggle helpful hints. Feeling bold? There are tougher challenge levels that will test your game communication to the max. Whether you're cuddled up on the couch or gaming remotely, it’s a fun and meaningful way to test your rhythm, patience and puzzle-solving chemistry.

Why it's Great for Couples: Unravel 2 is the definition of connected co-op. Its calm pacing makes it an ideal game for couples to play at home. The emotional undertones and collaboration mechanics strengthen that "we're in this together" vibe. It’s also a great pick for a relationship game if you're craving something heartfelt, clever and low-stress.

Don’t underestimate this charming little game, you WILL be tested. If the main game is too easy for you and your gaming partner, find the challenge levels… sorry not sorry. Iamfallfromgrace

16 Cuphead: Cartoon Carnage That’ll Test Your Love and Reflexes

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mac OS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Cuphead: Don't Deal with the Devil © Studio MDHR

Welcome to Inkwell Isle, where you and your partner will scream at waffles and cry over sentient flowers—and somehow love every second of it. Cuphead is a 1930s-inspired, side-scrolling boss gauntlet where you and your co-op buddy play Cuphead and Mugman, two well-meaning dopes who bet their souls to the devil.

The game is all hand-drawn brilliance, jazzy music and absolutely brutal difficulty. Each boss fight is a chaotic dance of bullets, dashes, parries and revives. You’ll fall. You’ll fail. But when you finally win, it feels like magic.

Why it's Great for Couples: The highs are high and the lows will push you. But if you and your partner are into precise timing, wild animation, and adrenaline-spiked teamwork, Cuphead is a great game—and one of the most iconic games for couples who like their love spiced with a little suffering.

Cuphead is the game that will test your relationship, so be warned. You might need a safe word to use when things are getting too frustrating to handle. The aesthetic of this game makes it more infuriating and you’ll probably find yourself screaming obscenities at waffles and cupcakes. Iamfallfromgrace

17 Overcooked 2: The Most Stressful Fun You’ll Ever Have Together

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mac OS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Overcooked 2 is doubling down on how crazy kitchen life can be © Ghost Town Games

Anyone who’s ever cooked in a tiny kitchen with someone else knows the drill: chaos, shouting and that one person who always burns the rice. Overcooked 2 takes that energy, cranks it to 11 and drops you into kitchens on hot air balloons, ice floes and moving trucks.

You and your partner must prep, cook, plate, serve—and clean up—under impossible time constraints. As the recipes get harder and the kitchens more absurd, teamwork and timing become everything. Or, you know, nothing, if you're just yelling “WHY ARE YOU THROWING LETTUCE?!” The frantic coordination creates a kind of fun competition that tests your communication skills—and your ability to laugh through the stress.

Why it's Great for Couples: It’s a wild ride of fun couple games energy and a true test of communication. Overcooked 2 will probably make you want to order takeaway for a few days. It’s also a surprisingly effective relationship game, teaching communication, time management—and when to stay out of your partner's way.

Whoever designed this game is a straight up masochist and I love them for it. Get ready for a lot of stress and probably a lot of yelling. Overcooked 2 will probably make you want to order take out for a few days. Iamfallfromgrace

Final Word: Why Playing Couch Co-Op Games Together Just Works

Whether you're battling demons, tossing onions or piloting neon spaceships, games for couples online and offline offer more than just entertainment—they're shared stories. From giggles over goofy power-ups to shouting instructions mid-boss fight, these moments are sure to become part of your relationship lore.

Even in a long-distance relationship, titles like It Takes Two, Portal 2 or Minecraft Legends prove that connection transcends the living room. Today’s online multiplayer online couple games are a fun and meaningful way to stay close, even if you're miles apart.

With gaming now so widespread and portable, the term “couch co-op” feels more like a nostalgic nod to shared moments than a literal description. Whether you're side by side or playing remotely, you're still building trust, communication and those all-important victory dances.

Check back periodically, too, as we’ll add to this list as more great online games for couples come along. Whether you're diving into this couple game on your phone or spicing things up with a quick round of truth or dare, every moment counts toward better bonding. Relationship games don't just build skills—they build stories.

19 FAQ

What are Some Fun Games for Couples?

From chaotic titles like Overcooked 2 to romantic adventures like Haven, there are plenty of fun couple games online and offline that turn a regular Tuesday into a fun date night game.

What are the Best Online Games to Play with Your Partner?

Stardew Valley, It Takes Two and Minecraft Legends are perfect for long-distance couples looking to connect through co-op. These multiplayer online couple games offer everything from strategy to storytelling.

Are There any 2-Player Board Games for Couples Worth Trying?

Absolutely. While this list focuses on video games, tabletop hits like Jaipur, Patchwork and Codenames: Duet are some of the best board games for couples who want offline fun.

Are There Relationship Quiz Games We Can Play Together?

Yes! Apps like Couple Game, Ultimate Game for Couples or Lovify’s Couples Quiz are great for sparking laughter, surprises and fun relationship quiz moments.

Which Partner Games are Best for Beginners?

Start with Unravel 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder or Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime. They’re easy to pick up, joyful to play and perfect games for couples to play at home.

What’s a Fun Question Game to Play Before or After Gaming?

Apps like Love Nudge or Gottman Card Decks turn classic relationship games into conversation conversation-starters. Mix it up with truth or dare prompts or custom question games that challenge how well you know each other.

