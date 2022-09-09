The ultimate guide to dressing for success at Red Bull Homerun

Bagging the Best Dressed title at Red Bull Homerun takes some effort. To give you some help on the way we've compiled an album of the best costumes from Red Bull Homerun's gone by.
Red Bull Homerun is the most fun you can have on snow. Coming to Coronet Peak, Queenstown, on September 24th this is an event you will not want to miss.
With prizes up for grabs for the fastest male and female on both skis and snowboard, as well as for the best dressed there are plenty of incentives to be involved.
Think you can make it down the M1 dressed as Spongebob the fastest? Register here and find out.