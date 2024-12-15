The best League of Legends champion combos to climb in ranked

League of Legends solo queue can be rough. Going through the trials and tribulations of ranked, failing your promotions over-and-over again can be exhausting. That's why it's better to bring a friend.

Fortunately the main ranked ladder is solo/ duo queue, so you can team up with a pal and terrorise the game together with broken combos. We’ve enlisted the help of G2 Esports’ world-class pro players Rasmus 'Caps' Winther and Steven 'Hans Sama' Liv to find you the strongest champion pairings that have amazing synergy to help you win more games.

01 Caps's pick: Diana and Yasuo

Unsurprisingly, Caps has opted for something hyper-aggressive. The Diana and Yasuo combo can be deadly once both reach Level 6, thanks to the excellent synergy of their ultimates. Diana's R pulls in as many targets as possible and then Yasuo can fly in with his own ult to suspend the opponents for longer before the Diana damage drops to confirm the kills.

This explosive combo can wipe out an entire team out of nowhere and even if some escape, Diana and Yasuo have the mobility to chase. Even outside of this combo, both champions work well together as they love to dive deep into the enemy backline and take out priority targets.

But as Caps says, just be careful against strong disengage and area-of-effect ultimates. Poppy can stop both Yasuo and Diana from dashing in, so avoid playing this combo into her. And big AoE moves like Kennen's R mean your champions will just die while trying to execute the combo, so be wary of your timing. And if you don’t like Diana, you can also pair Yasuo with Gragas for an equally brutal combo of ultimates.

02 Orianna and Malpite

Orianna's Shockwave can win any fight © Riot Games

A classic. Similar to Caps's Yasuo Diana pick, this pairing is all about the wombo combo with Malphite and Orianna's ultimates. Orianna shields Malphite to put her ball on him, so that as soon as he lands the knock up, she can easily delete everyone with a huge Shockwave that's practically guaranteed to hit.

At the very least, it pulls a huge group of champions together, which allows Orianna and the rest of your team to land AoE damage on multiple targets to dominate team fights. What's great about this combo is even if you fall behind early, you can always use these ultimates to turn things around.

Of course, smarter opponents will become aware of this combo and will try to not group together. A good way around this is to find strong flank angles for Malphite to catch your opponents by surpirse. Ask your support nicely to get deep vision or use Sweeping Lens and Control Wards yourself to sneak Malphite into the enemy jungle, and then ult over a wall to land yet another devastating combo.

03 Vi and Ahri

Vi's ganks can get your mid ahead © Riot Games

This jungle and mid pairing has incredible pick potential. If you want to camp and keep ganking the mid lane, this is the duo for you. Not only are both champions strong in the current meta, but they work brilliantly together as they excel at locking down one target. Vi can dash in or even ult to engage on the opposing mid-laner, which allows Ahri to easily land her charm before using her ultimate to chase and confirm the kill.

Together, Ahri and Vi can easily force the enemy mid-laner to retreat, which gives Ahri immediate mid prio. From there, Ahri can push in a big wave and then roam with Vi to the side lanes to look for more plays.

While excellent at snowballing, playing these two in team fights is a little bit trickier. Neither has huge burst damage, so you need to find engages onto the right target to ensure the skirmish goes your way. Or, ideally, you can use your synergy to find a pick before the fight even starts to then give your team a numbers advantage.

04 Hans Sama's pick: Ashe and Seraphine

Moving into the bot lane, Hans Sama has opted for consistency with the powerful synergy of Ashe and Seraphine. What makes these two so strong together is the fact that the slows from Ashe's basic attacks turn Seraphine's E slows into instant roots. This reliable crowd control makes the pair horrible to play against, especially at Level 1, as this combo allows them to find strong trades or even a kill.

From here, Ashe and Seraphine can dominate and take full control of the lane, causing their opponents to fall further and further behind. Their ability to sustain while trading from range makes this pairing very difficult to answer.

Just make sure you use that range advantage. Hans Sama warns that both Ashe and Seraphine are squishy and immobile champions who are vulnerable to being engaged on. To avoid this, it's important to stay at maximum range and stand closer together. This makes it harder for a tank support to engage or isolate one of you for an all in.

Seraphine should take Heal while Ashe usually opts for Barrier, although Cleanse can be a good situational choice if the opponents have a lot of CC, especially anything point and click like a Maokai W.

05 Lucian and Nami

Nami's kit works perfectly with Lucian © Riot Games

This bot lane duo are incredible together. If you ever see Nami in pro play, it's almost always with a Lucian, because of how well they pair together. This was the case in all six of her Worlds appearances this year.

Nami's E procs extra damage and adds a slow to her target team-mate’s next three auto attacks and abilities. With Lucian's passive allowing him to auto twice after an ability, he can proc all of these extremely quickly, which gives the pair brutal all in potential. This also works very well with Lucian's ult as the slow allows him to land more bullets.

The pair’s early aggression allows them to snowball and become menaces in the late game, as Nami gives heals, movement speed boosts and slows to Lucian so he can chase down any opponent.

06 Kog'Maw and Lulu

Protect the KogMaw at all costs © Riot Games

This pairing is very fun. Kog'Maw becomes a walking artillery machine into the late game, as he rapidly fires out auto attacks and skillshots from long range. However, he desperately needs protection. This is where Lulu comes in with her ability to shield, buff movement speed, buff health and temporarily turn any engager into a harmless and adorable animal with her W.

However, it's the other version of her W that works so well with Kog'Maw. Once the ADC has some items, buffing Kog'Maw's attack speed and movement speed turns him into a killing machine with the ability to run down almost any opponent. And as long as Lulu is there protecting him, it's hard to stop him.

This is especially fun if you get together a few more friends and go all-in on protecting Kog’maw with a tanky top-laner or jungler to front line and a supportive mid-laner like Orianna with her shields or Lissandra with her disengage. This strategy has even appeared in pro play over the years and is known as a Juggermaw comp.

In modern LoL this can be a bit trickier to pull off with the game's hyper-mobile assassins who possess insane burst damage. But used against the right draft, this is absolutely a valid approach. Even Kog’Maw and Lulu alone are good enough together to carry the game themselves.