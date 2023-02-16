Whitewater Kayaker legend Zack Mutton is known for launching into descents of waterfalls across the globe and capturing epic footage.

Last year, he swapped his hometown of Aotearoa for the cold waters of Norway in search of the best spots to send it with a bunch of mates.

Written by Zack Mutton

Norway is the land of kayaking fairy tales, a place where the sun literally never sets, with endless potential for big Whitewater to kayak.

The Norwegian kayaking season is dependent on the spring snow melt bringing the river flows up. In recent years, Norway’s winter snow pack has been so minimal that kayak seasons have been quite short and hard to catch. 2021 was my first attempt, flying up to Norway in July for a quick smash and grab kind of trip. Unfortunately, by the time arrived I was on a hopeless wild goose chase trying to find rivers with enough water to kayak.

I was gutted but already planning for next time. 2022 was different. The snowpack from winter was the best in years and early on it was shaping up to be a long and high-water season. The crew of paddling friends coming to Norway kept growing larger. I was really fired up to push my limits. I had ideas and lines I had been thinking about for quite some time. It was raining when I arrived. I could immediately recognise the difference from the year before because just driving down the road, there were countless steep creeks full of water that looked good enough to kayak. Everywhere I looked there was water.

Zack Mutton whitewater kayaking in Norway © Zack Mutton

For the first part of my trip, I joined a crew staying in a small basement flat in Voss, the home of kiwi kayaker Manu Vink Wackernagel. Manu had spent the lengthy dark winter in Voss hanging out for the kayaking season. He was very welcoming to our medley mix of incoming paddlers. We had some of the most experienced Whitewater kayakers in the scene: Robert Eggleston (U21 paddler of the year, Waka Team), Bren Orton (Senders kayaking group), Red Bull Athlete Adrian Mattern, and Matti Deutch a well-seasoned paddler from Italy.

It’s fair to say the crew had a lot of skill and we were all highly motivated ticking off sometimes three or four new rivers a day. To begin with we met up with Norwegian locals who showed us the lines: Eirik Hansen, Martin Voorhiem, as well as fellow New Zealander Jamie Sutton who is now a Voss local. Jamie went paddling in Norway when he was my age, fell in love and never came back.

One of the early river trips we did, now one of my all-time favourites, was the Todo Raundalselvi. The Raundalselvi has many classic runs on it, about eight separate river trips. A todo (all) is when you link them all up. This is rarely done because it’s hard to catch the right flows and also it takes time. It took us 9 hours on the river, allowing time to do some rapids more than once and also some cliff jumping on the way down. The day was cold, like 6 degrees; the river was 48 cumecs rising to 53. I was falling up to my hips in snow carrying my kayak to the river.

Zack Mutton - Nose Breaker © Zack Mutton Zack Mutton - Tunnel Slide Norway © Zack Mutton Zack Mutton - Norway Whitewater Kayaking © Zack Mutton

To kick off we started with a rapid called Tunnel Slide. This was much steeper than I was expecting from having seen it in videos. Classic, rapids always look bigger in real life. The slide literally goes under the ground, popping back up in a pool at the bottom. Fast forward six hours and the future me would have liked myself to save energy but I liked it so much I ran up the steep snowy bank and did Tunnel Slide again.

Following on is Kettle Breaker, a 50ft waterfall. We scouted for a while because it has a tight landing. If you land too far left, which is easy to do, it is shallow and you land on rocks. Next there is the Cali section, consisting of a bunch of Cali style granite rock slides and boofs. This runs into Nose Breaker, one of the more significant waterfalls of the day.

Nose Breaker is iconic. The water weaves down in an S turn then freefalls off about a 40-foot drop. I’d seen tons of footage of it and there’s been some really cool lines put down. Evan Garcia I remember did this crazy line in 2013 or earlier. He came off a right stroke and went flying. There was a bit of chatter on whether to plug it or boof it because the flows were a bit higher. I opted for the righty boof stroke. My first attempt wasn’t the line I was hoping for so after a quick re-evaluation, I gave it another go and that’s where I got one of my favourite lines from Norway. Even though there was snow on the bank I ran up and threw some flips off the side of the waterfall. It was so cold, my kiwi blood was struggling.

After a bit of flat water, the next section was a portage. That’s when we did that slide with Robbie. It was a 40 foot, maybe even bigger, seal launch into the water.

When trying to describe why so many kayakers name the Raundalselvi one of the best river runs in the world, it’s important to say that between all the significant rapids there are so many other sick rapids - too many to write about and even to remember. This is what makes this river run so good. After some truck and trailering following the local boys down some rapids we made it to the famous section called Train Station.

Train station has two stand out rapids. The first is Cali Slide, which to me was one of the rowdier ones of the day. The river was rising, and the last hole was getting nastier. The line was getting harder to hit and the last hole harder to get through. Bren was the first to go and he got stuck in a pocket on the river left. It could have been a difficult situation but some of our crew had already set up safety and pulled him straight out. Whilst Bren was being pulled out I was at the top of the rapid getting ready to drop in. Robert came running up to me to let me know the line hadn’t worked. He’d lost confidence in the line we had talked about. I had a different line in my head, running in from the right to conserve speed, which worked. After watching me, Robert ran it, same line as Bren but he knew to stay away from the wall. Bren also headed back up and paddled it again to clean his line-up. He had a sick line. We were stoked to tick that one off because we were trying to get down with as little as possible portaging.

The next one doesn’t even have a name, the locals don’t run it because it’s not the nicest rapid. I hated this rapid but for some reason I had already run it three times in my first week in Norway. I could see how you could hurt yourself there, there was a fine line. This time I’d convinced myself not to run it but Robert was so keen and watching him was motivating, so I followed him down. Robert was laughing at me at the bottom because I’d run it for the fourth time after being vocal about not liking it and going to walk it. He had already called it saying I wouldn’t walk. These two rapids don’t look significant but they are hard. We were not staying upright. Even though I didn’t like the rapid, I knew I could do it. At the point where you know you have the skills to do it, the only thing stopping you is your head game. Especially at this time of the day when it’s been a long time on the water.

At some point you start getting really, really tired. You start going ‘’…oh we could just hop off and finish this tomorrow.” Most of it is roadside and is easy to get in and out. Arriving at the final section, Marine Canyon, we had already spent ten hours out of the house. Having some snacks people were concerned about the rising river levels. Marine Canyon was on the high side of being able to paddle it and we were tired. We were relying on the locals to show us the lines. Robert and I were joking about going home for a pancake break. Manu, Eirek and Martin were confident they could show us the lines, so we carried on. It was a group decision based on trust. Ending the day on Marine Canyon with some stout flows was the perfect finish. That’s the Todo Raundalselvi.

The next day Robert and I took our first day off in Norway. We sat on the couch for hours making a tag team edit. Robert had particular music tastes. It took us three hours to decide on a song we both liked for the edit. I wanted something more hypey and he didn’t like much rap. He wanted to mostly use acoustic which I liked but they felt way too chill. Eventually we chose Jurassic Park, we picked it off his playlist.