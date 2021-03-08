These are the best places to race pump track in 2021

Following the success of the last World Final in 2019 – where Tommy Zula and Payton Ridenour battled it out with 70 riders from around the world in Bern, Switzerland to take home the first UCI gold medal in pump track racing respectively – the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships is back!

Whether your aim is to take home gold or just spend time improving your racing skills in this adrenaline-pumping sport, here are some of the top locations – from Fukushima in Japan to Edinburgh, Scotland, you can hone your skills year-round.

With qualifiers taking place across Europe, North America, Africa, South America, Oceania and Asia for 2021, putting the hours in now could mean that you find yourself with a chance of winning the rainbow stripes next year.

Bariloche, Argentina

Bariloche, Argentina © Mark Magister/Red Bull Content Pool.

Argentina’s scenic Velosolutions Pump Track in Bariloche is near one of the most beautiful lakes in Patagonia. Perhaps that’s why we chose it to kick off the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship qualifiers for 2021. Its modern design works perfectly for all levels of rider. Dominating the competition last year was women’s winner Renata Urrutia from Chile and men’s champ Adrien Loron from France.

Event date : February 7, 2021

Cambridge, New Zealand

Cambridge, New Zealand © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

One of the longest, most sprawling tracks in our qualifying roster is also one of the most fun. The Velosolutions Pump Track in Cambridge, New Zealand, provides a 196m track alongside a 222m jump track with a bowl between the two – so there’s plenty to keep you occupied.

Event date : March 20, 2021

Deqing, China

Deqing, China © Velosolutions

Featuring one of the longest Velosolutions pump tracks in the world at 425m with 14 berms and an adjacent jump line and kids' track guaranteeing all round riding fun to the max. That’s a lot of pumping. This pump park is part of the scenic Valley Magic Shangzhu, which offers a variety of outdoor activities, including a climbing tower, a giant labyrinth, giant pandas and a selection of picturesque gardens.

Event date : April 24, 2021

Springdale, USA

Springdale, Arkansas, USA © Velosolutions

North-west Arkansas is one of the USA's premier mountain-biking destinations and home to the Oz Trails. The region's Jones Center has a year-round ice arena, junior swimming pool, basketball court, fitness centre, indoor running track and a Velosolutions Pump Track, which hosted the first Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Final in 2018 and has over 500km of singletrack soft-track trails.

Event date : May 22, 2021

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon, Portugal © Hugo Silva/Red Bull Content Pool

This is the spectacular setting of Velosolutions Pump Track, next to the famous Vasco da Gama Bridge. The main track is almost 300m in length and provides a challenging ride, testing skill and endurance to the max on race day.

Event date : June 6, 2021

Schüpfheim, Switzerland

Schüpfheim, Switzerland © Velosolutions

Just look at that view! Schüpfheim is a municipality in the district of Entlebuch in the canton of Lucerne in Switzerland. Rollsport Park is hosting this year’s Swiss Qualifier and created a space for movement for all ages, combining a Velosolutions Pump Track with a skate bowl.

Event date : June 19, 2021

Harstad, Norway

Harstad, Norway © Velosolutions

The big beast: Harstad Bike Park is currently the largest Pump Park in Scandinavia, the northernmost Velosolutions Pump Track in the world and it sits above the Arctic Circle. Two pump tracks in total; the main track has a total total length of 258m, with the second one stretching 154m. Who’s up for some night racing?

Event date : July 3, 2021

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland © Dan Milner

Near central Edinburgh, the Skelf Pump Track sits at the bottom of Arthur’s Seat. The 160m track is compact with lots of interconnecting sections and transfer lines, providing lots of opportunities for challenges.

Event date : July 12, 2021

Fukushima, Japan

Fukushima, Japan © Velosolutions

The Shinchi Pump Park by Velosolutions is built on the Fisherman Disaster Prevention Green Space Park. The area was severely damaged by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. The reclaimed area near Fukushima is now a big recreation area and memorial. With three custom-designed tracks, catering for various skill levels and challenges covering a total space of 5,000sqm, with a combined total track length of 555m.

Event date : August 29, 2021

Preliminary 2021 qualifiers:

Location Date Bariloche, Argentina February 7 Cambridge, New Zealand March 20 Durban, South Africa March 21 Deqing, China April 24 Gaston County, NC, USA May 15 Springdale, AR, USA May 22 Genk, Belgium May 23 Paris, TX, USA May 29 Beijing, China May 29 Lisbon, Portugal June 5 Gambetolla, Italy June 12 Orivesi, Finland June 19 Schüpfheim, Switzerland June 19 Harstad, Norway July 3 Edinburgh, UK July 11 Fukushima, Japan August 29

More details coming soon for:

Canada

Netherlands

Lithuania

Austria

Sweden

Australia

Germany

UAE