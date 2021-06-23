From the biggest and best franchises, to stunning mobile titles, this year has seen the arrival of a slew of ace racing games for petrolheads to burn rubber with. Here, we run you through the best racing games 2021 has to offer.

F1 2021 (July 16, Codemasters, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

It’s rare to find a franchise so consistently excellent that also manages to exceed its own lofty standards with every passing year, but that’s exactly what Codemasters’ F1 series does. F1 2021 looks set to be no different, boasting a wealth of new features, modes and tracks to keep fans and newbies happy.

A huge addition is the new Braking Point mode, which promises to take players on an immersive journey from Formula 2 to the F1, though arguably most exciting is the career mode update, which now allows friends to join your career online and either play cooperatively, or choose a rival team and race against you.

These, in addition to new tracks, incredible visuals on next-gen consoles and a whole wealth of stunning content, look to cement F1 2021 as one of the best racing games of 2021.

WRC 10 (September 2, KT Games, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch – release date TBC)

The latest instalment in the FIA World Rally Championship’s official video game series commemorates a monumental anniversary for WRC as the competition turns 50 years old. Given the significance of this year, it’s no surprise that KT Racing have pushed the boat out to deliver a staggering array of new features to improve upon last year’s stellar release.

Along with the vast amount of content we’ve come to expect, WRC 10 will also introduce a retrospective mode, which allows players to relive 19 events, from Acropolis Rally to Rallye Sanremo, that have shaped the history of the WRC. Players can also experience the legendary cars that were responsible for defining the WRC, including the Alpine Renault A110, through to the Audis and Lancias of Group B, to the Subarus, Toyotas and Mitsubishis of the nineties.

All these new additions, as well as the inclusion of all the races that appear in the 2021 WRC calendar, including the Croatia Rally, Rally Estonia, and Ypres Rally Belgium, mean that WRC 10 is shaping up to celebrate the 50th anniversary in style.

MotoGP 21 (out now, Milestone, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch)

The most fun on two wheels © Milestone

Milestone’s MotoGP 21 is now the 11th game in the two-wheeled racing series, and the latest iteration is a clear demonstration of the strength of year-on-year improvements. Now, the game, which is absolutely stunning, represents the work done by the developers to finetune every element of the sim to deliver an extraordinarily authentic racing experience, absolutely bursting with features.

Speaking of new features, Bike Retrieval brings you even closer to IRL racing, removing respawns and requiring that you get back to your bike as quickly as possible if you take a spill. You’ll also need to keep an eye on your brake temperature, and face a Long Lap Penalty if you do break the rules. As for modes, the ace managerial career gives you the full manager experience, and now also includes the new junior team path. MotoGP 21 is the latest, and likely greatest, in the long-running franchise.

DIRT 5 (out now, Codemasters, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch, Stadia)

DIRT 5 just keeps getting better © Codemasters

Now, we know this may feel like a cheeky addition, but Codemasters’ willingness to add a huge amount of content to DIRT 5 means it more than justifies its inclusion on this list. The mud-caked rally sim received a brilliant reception upon release, and it's gone from strength to strength as the developers offer extra features, modes, vehicles and more for players to enjoy.

Most recently, Codemasters introduced the Red Bull Revolution update – free content that offers players a selection of new Red Bull-emblazoned liveries, for cars including the Peugeot 208 WRX, MINI John Cooper Works Buggy by X-raid and Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi, as well as additions to the Playgrounds mode, including the the official Red Bull arch. A superb release that keeps getting better, DIRT 5 is one of the very best racing games around.

Project Cars GO (out now, Slightly Mad Studios, iOS, Android)

Now for something a little different. Project Cars GO brings the incredible racing franchise to mobile to offer players the chance to test their index finger skills with one touch Super Car racing. With stunning, challenging tracks from Brands Hatch, to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, an incredible collection of cars and car classes, as well as brilliant modes like World Tour, Daily & Manufacturer Invitationals, mobile racers get a chance to compete for glory in a game that brings big-time thrills to smaller screens.

With plenty of time still left in 2021, we can’t wait to see the other amazing racers set to arrive this year.