Aidan Heslop of the UK dives from the 27.5-metre platform during the final competition day of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on October 15, 2022.
© Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool
Travel

The best Red Bull events to visit this year

Whether you're there to watch some world class athletes or to participate yourself, these are the Red Bull events not to be missed in 2024.
Written by Joe Ellison
5 min read

Part of this story

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Divers execute incredible acrobatics from heights of more than 20m in the ultimate display of focus and skill.

81 Tour Stops

Red Bull BC One

Red Bull BC One is the biggest one-on-one b-boy and b-girl competition in the world. Every year, thousands of dancers battle for a chance to represent at the World Final.

36 Tour Stops

Red Bull Hardline

Red Bull Hardline, the world’s toughest mountain bike race, adds a new event in Tasmania, Australia, as well as reaching its 10-year milestone in the Dyfi Valley, Wales.

2 Tour Stops

Red Bull Four 2 Score

Red Bull Four 2 Score is action-packed, 4vs4 football. Goals in the first and last minute are double points.

2 Tour Stops

Red Bull Hardline

The world’s toughest downhill MTB race dropped into Australia for the first time – rewatch all the action here.

Australia

Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo

The most epic urban downhill MTB race hits one of the most magical little towns in Mexico.

Mexico

Red Bull Four 2 Score Portugal 2024

Red Bull Four 2 Score é um jogo de futebol cheio de ação, 4 contra 4. Os golos marcados no primeiro e no último minuto valem a dobrar

Red Bull Unrailistic

The world’s top skiers return to Åre, Sweden to compete on the ultimate course inspired by Jesper Tjäder.

Sweden

Wings for Life World Run

The world's largest running event, the Wings for Life World Run is back in 2024. Watch hundreds of thousands of people run for those who can't.

Summary

  1. 1
    Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo: Guanajuato, Mexico – March 23, 2024
  2. 2
    Red Bull Four 2 Score: Portugal – April 6-8, 2024
  3. 3
    Red Bull Unrailistic: Åre, Sweden – April 25-26, 2024
  4. 4
    Wings for Life World Run – May 5, 2024
  5. 5
    Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Athens, Greece – May 26, 2024
  6. 6
    Red Bull Hardline: Dinas Mawddwy, Wales, UK – June 1-2, 2024
  7. 7
    Red Bull Soapbox Race: London, UK – June 21, 2024
  8. 8
    Red Bull BC One World Final: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – December 7, 2024
Unless you've been a hermit for the past few decades, you'll know that Red Bull organises hundreds of adventure and sporting events worldwide.
And when not showcasing the talents of some of the world's biggest athletes (such as dropping Kriss Kyle out of a helicopter on his bike) or inviting the best-of-the-best to compete in a grand spectacle (one example being the world's best MTB athletes cutting up the Utah desert in Red Bull Rampage), many events even invite the public to compete, giving them wings to put their own skills to the test.
So, if you're looking to get away soon, why not mix it in with a Red Bull event while you're at it? It's a win-win. Read on to see some of the best events and series you can visit this year, along with a couple of extra travel tips.
Expect more events to be added here as they're confirmed before the year is up. We'll add more as we get them. And if you don’t make these events this year, there’s always 2025…
01

Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo: Guanajuato, Mexico – March 23, 2024

More urban downhill action will be hitting Guanajuato in Mexico for what's sure to be another huge event on the biking calendar. So, tick-off two wants in 2024 by finding out why this city has a reputation for being magical and why it's a really cool place for a bike event.
Chile's Felipe Agurto, Canada's Jackson Goldstone and Colombia's Camilo Sánchez all starred at last year’s event, so check out the top three runs in the player below.

10 min

Top 3 runs

Enjoy the top three runs from Chile's Felipe Agurto, Canada's Jackson Goldstone and Colombia's Camilo Sánchez.

English

For more info about Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo in Mexico, click here
02

Red Bull Four 2 Score: Portugal – April 6-8, 2024

Red Bull Four 2 Score features action-packed football matches between teams of four players. Goals in the first and last minute count double! Red Bull Four 2 Score's trip to the football-obsessed country of Portugal is sure to be one of this season's highlights.
Arnaud 'Sean' Garnier seen during the Red Bull Four 2 Score in Dubai, UAE, on March 10, 2024.

Sean Garnier at Red Bull Four 2 Score

© Najib Zouein / Red Bull Content Pool

For more info about Red Bull Four 2 Score, click here
03

Red Bull Unrailistic: Åre, Sweden – April 25-26, 2024

The world's top freeskiers return to Åre, Sweden, to compete on the most Unrailistic course ever. Inspired some of the most exciting features that have been pioneered by Sweden’s very own legend of the sport, Jesper Tjäder, this extra-special event will challenge skiers in ways never seen before.
Get a preview of what to expect at this year’s event by watching Tjäder's very own take on Unrealistic in this video and then get planning your trip to Sweden.

3 min

Jesper Tjader's Unrailistic edit

Watch Jesper Tjäder redefine what's possible on rails in this mind-blowing ski edit.

English

Jesper Tjäder
For more info on the Red Bull Unrailistic, click here
04

Wings for Life World Run – May 5, 2024

The world's largest running event, the Wings for Life World Run connects runners and wheelchair users globally with a fun, one-of-a-kind format and a compelling charitable objective.
People around the world participate simultaneously – each at their own pace, with their own goals – and together they move us all closer to a cure for spinal cord injury, because 100 percent of entry fees go to spinal cord research.
Registration to be part of the Wings for Life World Run 2024 is open, so sign up right here and then check out some of the highlights from last year’s event in the player below.

3 min

Best moments from the Wings for Life World Run 2023

Hundreds of thousands people worldwide raced to support cutting-edge spinal cord research. See the highlights.

English

For more information about the Wings for Life World Run, click here
05

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Athens, Greece – May 26, 2024

For this season's opener the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series revisits an old favourite… with a new twist! Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns to the historic city of Athens, Greece, where the athletes – and for the first time in this location, divers in the women’s category – will showcase their adrenaline-infused dives and incredible talent, leaping from jaw-dropping heights into the famous thermal waters. Following the trip to Greece the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series visits the USA, Italy, the UK, Norway, Canada and Turkey before the season finale takes place in Australia on November 10.
Artem Silchenko of Russia dives from the 26.8-metre platform during the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Lake Vouliagmeni in Athens, Greece on May 22, 2011.

The crowds come out to witness cliff diving in Greece

© Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

For more info on the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, click here
06

Red Bull Hardline: Dinas Mawddwy, Wales, UK – June 1-2, 2024

Red Bull Hardline isn’t for the faint-hearted. Hailed as one of the toughest downhill mountain bike races in the world, the course is designed by MTB track pioneer Dan Atherton and tests both skill and nerve. Not convinced? Watch a preview of the course below...

3 min

Course preview

Irish mountain bike rider Ronan Dunne drops in on the 2023 Red Bull Hardline course.

English

For more information about the Red Bull Hardline, click here
07

Red Bull Soapbox Race: London, UK – June 21, 2024

Red Bull Soapbox Race challenges the most fearless, fun-loving and foolhardy teams to prototype and create the wackiest rides. Up for it? Then prepare to propel your car to the finish line and hope gravity is on your side. Welcome to the pinnacle of non-motor racing! Just as fun as taking part is coming along and watching the action. One of the best Soapbox Race venues on the planet is London's Alexandra Palace.
The Illusion performs at the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Alexandra Palace, London, United Kingdom on July 7, 2019.

Soapbox racing at London's Alexandra Palace

© Mark Roe / Red Bull Content Pool

For more info about Red Bull Soapbox Race in London, click here.
08

Red Bull BC One World Final: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – December 7, 2024

Breaking is set to have a watershed moment in 2024, with its first appearance at the Games and another edition of the biggest breaking comp of them all: Red Bull BC One.
This time around, Red Bull BC One is going big in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, so why not get a slice of the breaking action by combining the event with a trip to the place that's so nice it's known as The Marvellous City?
To get a taste of what will go down in Rio, relive all the action from Paris in full in the player below. Prepare to be blown away by breaking genius:

Red Bull BC One World Final 2023

Watch the world's best b-boys and b-girls battle it out to become the 2023 Red Bull BC One World Champions.

For more information about Red Bull BC One World Final, click here

Travel