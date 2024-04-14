The best Red Bull events to visit this year

Unless you've been a hermit for the past few decades, you'll know that Red Bull organises hundreds of adventure and sporting events worldwide.
And when not showcasing the talents of some of the world's biggest athletes (such as dropping Kriss Kyle out of a helicopter on his bike) or inviting the best-of-the-best to compete in a grand spectacle (one example being the world's best MTB athletes cutting up the Utah desert in Red Bull Rampage), many events even invite the public to compete, giving them wings to put their own skills to the test.
So, if you're looking to get away soon, why not mix it in with a Red Bull event while you're at it? It's a win-win. Read on to see some of the best events and series you can visit this year, along with a couple of extra travel tips.
Expect more events to be added here as they're confirmed before the year is up. We'll add more as we get them. And if you don’t make these events this year, there’s always 2025…
01
Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo: Guanajuato, Mexico – March 23, 2024
More urban downhill action will be hitting Guanajuato in Mexico for what's sure to be another huge event on the biking calendar. So, tick-off two wants in 2024 by finding out why this city has a reputation for being magical and why it's a really cool place for a bike event.
Chile's Felipe Agurto, Canada's Jackson Goldstone and Colombia's Camilo Sánchez all starred at last year’s event, so check out the top three runs in the player below.
10 min
Top 3 runs
Enjoy the top three runs from Chile's Felipe Agurto, Canada's Jackson Goldstone and Colombia's Camilo Sánchez.
02
Red Bull Four 2 Score: Portugal – April 6-8, 2024
Red Bull Four 2 Score features action-packed football matches between teams of four players. Goals in the first and last minute count double! Red Bull Four 2 Score's trip to the football-obsessed country of Portugal is sure to be one of this season's highlights.
03
Red Bull Unrailistic: Åre, Sweden – April 25-26, 2024
The world's top freeskiers return to Åre, Sweden, to compete on the most Unrailistic course ever. Inspired some of the most exciting features that have been pioneered by Sweden’s very own legend of the sport, Jesper Tjäder, this extra-special event will challenge skiers in ways never seen before.
Get a preview of what to expect at this year’s event by watching Tjäder's very own take on Unrealistic in this video and then get planning your trip to Sweden.
3 min
Jesper Tjader's Unrailistic edit
Watch Jesper Tjäder redefine what's possible on rails in this mind-blowing ski edit.
04
Wings for Life World Run – May 5, 2024
The world's largest running event, the Wings for Life World Run connects runners and wheelchair users globally with a fun, one-of-a-kind format and a compelling charitable objective.
People around the world participate simultaneously – each at their own pace, with their own goals – and together they move us all closer to a cure for spinal cord injury, because 100 percent of entry fees go to spinal cord research.
Registration to be part of the Wings for Life World Run 2024 is open, so sign up right here and then check out some of the highlights from last year’s event in the player below.
3 min
Best moments from the Wings for Life World Run 2023
Hundreds of thousands people worldwide raced to support cutting-edge spinal cord research. See the highlights.
05
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Athens, Greece – May 26, 2024
For this season's opener the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series revisits an old favourite… with a new twist! Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns to the historic city of Athens, Greece, where the athletes – and for the first time in this location, divers in the women’s category – will showcase their adrenaline-infused dives and incredible talent, leaping from jaw-dropping heights into the famous thermal waters. Following the trip to Greece the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series visits the USA, Italy, the UK, Norway, Canada and Turkey before the season finale takes place in Australia on November 10.
06
Red Bull Hardline: Dinas Mawddwy, Wales, UK – June 1-2, 2024
Red Bull Hardline isn’t for the faint-hearted. Hailed as one of the toughest downhill mountain bike races in the world, the course is designed by MTB track pioneer Dan Atherton and tests both skill and nerve. Not convinced? Watch a preview of the course below...
3 min
Course preview
Irish mountain bike rider Ronan Dunne drops in on the 2023 Red Bull Hardline course.
07
Red Bull Soapbox Race: London, UK – June 21, 2024
Red Bull Soapbox Race challenges the most fearless, fun-loving and foolhardy teams to prototype and create the wackiest rides. Up for it? Then prepare to propel your car to the finish line and hope gravity is on your side. Welcome to the pinnacle of non-motor racing! Just as fun as taking part is coming along and watching the action. One of the best Soapbox Race venues on the planet is London's Alexandra Palace.
08
Red Bull BC One World Final: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – December 7, 2024
Breaking is set to have a watershed moment in 2024, with its first appearance at the Games and another edition of the biggest breaking comp of them all: Red Bull BC One.
This time around, Red Bull BC One is going big in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, so why not get a slice of the breaking action by combining the event with a trip to the place that's so nice it's known as The Marvellous City?
To get a taste of what will go down in Rio, relive all the action from Paris in full in the player below. Prepare to be blown away by breaking genius:
Red Bull BC One World Final 2023
Watch the world's best b-boys and b-girls battle it out to become the 2023 Red Bull BC One World Champions.
Part of this story