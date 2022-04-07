Ask any runner why they run and their answer will likely include that the thrill and joy of it make it absolutely worth it.

Releasing endorphins in beautiful settings, challenging your body and mind and achieving goals that once seemed nearly impossible is pretty rewarding.

In New Zealand, we are spoilt with the breath-taking beauty, from mountains and lakes to ocean views, running is a real treat throughout our country.

Whether you are a seasoned pro or looking for the motivation to start your first training programme, here are the best events to add to your dairy for 2022.

Wings For Life World Run © [unknown]

Wings For Life World Run

When? Sunday 8 May, 2022

Running for those who can’t – it doesn’t get much more rewarding than that. Join thousands around the world and run at the same time for this worthy cause.

The run is the primary fundraiser for the not-for-profit foundation Wings for Life, whose mission is to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

In the Wings for Life World Run, you have the choice of running at Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Wellington or Hamilton Events or with the Wings for Life World Run App, from where ever you are.

Braden Currie © XTERRA

The Hawkes Bay Marathon

When? Saturday 14 May, 2022

Pairing a running event with a weekend away in the sunny bay – yes please.

At the Hawkes Bay Marathon you can take in the best highlights of the region, with flat easy running through local cycle trails, quiet country roads and pass vineyards and orchards - all finishing at the impressive Elephant Hill Estate & Winery where you can celebrate your efforts in style.

The finish line becomes a food and wine festival so you can reward your hard work by indulging in something tasty with family and friends.

Ultimate Athlete © Red Bull

Ultimate Athlete

When? Saturday 21 May, 2022 (The Mount) Saturday 3 December, 2022 (Orewa)

NZs very own one-of-a-kind obstacle course race.

Ultimate Athlete say that obstacle course racing is the fastest growing mass participation sport in the world, and it's event combines functional fitness and fun.

Both locations have courses that are designed to challenge all fitness levels with endurance and strength elements set over two distances, 6km or 10km.

Auckland Marathon

When? Sunday 30 October, 2022

Ever wanted to run over the harbour bridge? Well the Auckland Marathon is your opportunity. NZ’s biggest and most iconic marathon event, this is a must have on any aspiring runners calendar.

Five race distances, from 2.2km Kids Marathon to the full Marathon, with no rules in how you run them - solo at pace, walking tall, team shuffle, or run as a Charity Superstar. Welcome one, welcome all.

Braden Currie. © Miles Holden/Red Bull Content Pool

Queenstown Marathon

When? Saturday 19 November, 2022

Arguably the most beautiful run in the world, the Queenstown Marathon is not to be missed.

The run caters for all with the Half Marathon, full 42km, 10km or the Kids Run. Better yet, you don't need to be a runner to sign up - walkers are also welcome! Set between the backdrop of the world renowned Crown and Remarkable mountain ranges it’s one for the bucket list.