Pulling together some of the most talked-about skate action of the past decade, dive into films and shows from the likes of Etnies, Vans, Element, Volcom, Adidas, Girl and Birdhouse, as well as skate documentaries from Dakar to Montreal.

Full screen, speakers up, naturally.

You Good?

Red Bull Skateboarding Presents: You Good?

Red Bull Skateboarding's first full-length skate video debuted in 2019. The result of a year's filming and split into three full parts for Jamie Foy, Zion Wright and Alex Midler to absolutely send it in 21 minutes of end-to-end mayhem from untouched skate spots around the globe.

The Flat Earth

The Flat Earth

Skateboard film-making royalty Ty Evans's 2017 visual cornucopia featuring the skating talents of Jamie Foy, Carlos Iqui, Cody Lockwood, Chase Webb and Michael Pulizzi.

Filmed across the globe and featuring next-level production values, The Flat Earth became famous for Foy’s first-try ender at the famous El Toro handrail, which capped his Thrasher Magazine Skater Of The Year award-winning 2017.

The Bones Brigade: An Autobiography

Bones Brigade

Arguably the most important (certainly the most anticipated) documentary in the history of skateboarding, Stacy Peralta's superb homage to skateboarding's first-ever super team is every bit as golden as you could hope.

A love-letter to skateboarding's arrival in the video era, The Bones Brigade is the story of the most famous team in the history of skateboarding, as told by its members Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, Tommy Guerrero, Lance Mountain, Rodney Mullen and Mike McGill.

Sumptuous, glorious and definitive, this is quite simply unmissable if you've ever set foot on a board.

Saturdays

Saturdays

Tony Hawk’s Birdhouse Skateboards team dropped their first video for a decade in 2017, in the form of the Jason Hernandez-produced Saturdays.

A brand that first announced its arrival with 1992's classic Feasters and introduced the world to Willy Santos, Jeremy Klein, Heath Kirchart and Steve Berra, Birdhouse videos are famous for their eclecticism. With sections from Jaws , Lizzie Armanto, Ben Raybourn, David Loy, Shawn Hale and a wild Clive Dixon ender, Birdhouse's fifth full-length feature was filmed over the course of three full years and demonstrates why Birdhouse won Thrasher's King of the Road contest no less than three times.

Propeller

Propeller

Vans have been around since the beginning of skateboarding, but have only ever released one full-length video – Propeller.

Released in 2015, under the masterful guidance of industry luminary Greg Hunt, Propeller is a pared-back skateboarding tour de force that ties a line through the history of skating up to the present day.

Geoff Rowley, Gilbert Crockett, Chima Ferguson, Chris Pfanner, Kyle Walker, Daniel Lutheran, Pedro Barros and Rowan Zorilla all feature heavily, while the four-minute closing part from Anthony Van Engelen really is something that'll long be regarded as a modern classic. A video which could not disappoint and still surprised, Propeller is a courageously under-produced masterpiece of wild skating across generations.

Pretty Sweet

Pretty Sweet

Considered by some to be the high-water mark of the Crailtap empire's creative output, 2012's Pretty Sweet saw the first equally collaborative production by the sister brands Girl Skateboards and Chocolate Skateboards.

Ty Evans's final production for the camp became a benchmark for excellence in skateboard video production on all fronts and features a lineup of established legends and future stars that scarcely seems believable in this day and age: Sean Malto, Guy Mariano, Marc Johnson, Brian Anderson and Cory Kennedy being but some of those golden rosters. Glossy and stylised, this is the skate video that defined an era.

Quit Your Day Job

Quit Your Day Job

This full-length independent 2017 video showcases some of the best female skate talent around the globe all in one place.

A skate video unlike anything else you'll see, with so much new energy and higher production standards than many company videos, Quit Your Day Job is full of heart and a testament to the power of dreams in skateboarding.

Featuring Vanessa Torres, Samarria Brevard, Candy Jacobs, Annie Guglia, Mariah Duran, Nika Washington, Savannah Headden and many more, it's nothing short of fantastic.

Transworld Skateboarding presents Duets

Duets: A Transworld Skateboarding Production

Transworld Skateboarding's contribution to the oeuvre of skate films can't be understated. Duets, their 30th full-length outing, features five shared sections and a mega-montage referencing their iconic back catalogue of game-changing releases from the last 20 years.

And talk about an eclectic line-up for your visual enjoyment: Carlos Ribeiro, Franky Villani, Jake Hayes, Miika Adamov, Miles Silvas, Robbie Russo, Ronnie Sandoval, Tiago Lemos, Vincent Alvarez and Zack Wallin vibe off each other to produce an ode to skateboarding and friendship all shot on 4K Red cameras for unparalleled immersion in the moment.

Away Days

Away Days

After turning heads on both sides of the Atlantic with their European release Diagonal in 2009, Adidas's skateboarding program went from strength to strength. With the previous three years turned over to a series of endless skate trips around the globe, 2016's Away Days became one of the biggest undertakings by any company in recent years.

With an international team that boasts Gonz, Dennis Busenitz, Rodrigo Teixeira, Silas Baxter-Neal, Mark Suciu, Alec Majerus, Lucas Puig and Gustav Tonnesen, this film was always going to bang, but the diversity of spots and the production values take things up a level again.

The LA Boys

The LA Boys

The LA Boys sequence from Powell-Peralta's era-defining 1989 video Ban This became one of the most iconic sections in the history of skateboarding.

Fresh, vital, exuberant, the session-based part from the streets of 1980s Los Angeles, featuring Guy Mariano, Paulo Diaz, Rudy Johnson and Gabriel Rodriguez, ushered in not just a new era of skateboarding, but a stylistic visual gloss that would influence pop culture to the present day.

Renowned contemporary skate film-maker Colin Kennedy took the inspired leap of tracking down the four skaters 30 years later to relive a cultural moment that would affect them all forever.

Holy Stokes!

Holy Stokes!

Volcom are a giant player in the skate world, with their clothing team being in the rare position of straddling a world of sponsorship talent with little competition. It's also rare indeed in this day and age for a company to undertake the massive task of creating a feature-length skate video starring their entire team.

Volcom's first skate video since 2007, 2016's Holy Stokes! is a rocket ride through their galaxy of skating talent going at it, full-clip: Rune Glifberg, Milton Martinez, Alec Majerus, Eniz Fazliov, Pedro Barros , Louie Lopez, Kyle Walker and more attack every kind of terrain imaginable.

In a landscape where anyone can produce a skate video, big-brand productions serve the purpose of putting down cultural markers that say "this is where the benchmark lies" and with Russell Houghten at the production helm, you're guaranteed no less. Great soundtrack, too.

The Flare

After making arguably the genre's greatest ever film (2007's Fully Flared), Lakai are unquestionably the aesthetic pioneers of the skate shoe business.

The Flare ushered in Lakai's new class of 2017: Stevie Perez, Vincent Alvarez, Simon Bannerot, Tyler Pacheco, Cody Chapman and Yonnie Cruz all announce their arrivals alongside established names, like Danny Brady, Raven Tershy and Riley Hawk.

Cementing the continuity of the brand's legacy with the presence of utter legends Jesus Fernandez, Mike Carroll and the always-golden Rick Howard, The Flare also represented a changing of the guard on the other side of the lens for Lakai, as Italian Federico Vitetta took over directorial duties from Ty Evans, for whom he understudied on their masterpiece a decade previously.

The Green Cape

The Green Cape

In 2019, Red Bull Skateboarding linked up with Luke Jackson of South Africa's ever-excellent Session Skate Magazine to explore the burgeoning skate scenes of Senegal and Cape Verde.

Taking pro skaters Barney Page, Aaron 'Jaws’ Homoki, Dakota Servold and Yann Horowitz to inspire and excite the crews of skaters we met along the way, Patrik Wallner's film of the trip once again set new standards for what skateboarding video can be in his stylish and lovingly-produced film of this pioneering project. Unsurprisingly, this was one of the most widely-watched short skate films anywhere last year.

Album

Etnies: Album

Etnies have been mainstays of the skateboarding cultural fabric ever since they revolutionised the industry by introducing the first pro skate shoe back in 1987. Their 2018 full-length video, Album, is the most complete skate film they've released to date.

Directed by legendary British skateboarder and visual wizard Mike Manzoori, this beautifully shot opus features the entire, insanely-stacked Etnies team of Chris Joslin, Ryan Sheckler , Willow, Trent McClung, Aidan Campbell, Matt Berger, Barney Page, Ryan Lay, Nick Garcia, Jamie Tancowny, Samarria Brevardand Silvester Eduardo.

The soundtrack is also made up of original compositions by skating musicians, including Leo Romero, Mario Rubalcaba and Atiba Jefferson. Gorgeous.

Back to the Bowl

Back to the Bowl

The story of the iconic and notorious Prado Bowl in the French port city of Marseille, where skateboarding legends have been created and enshrined for the past quarter of a century, this is the full tale, told by the people who made it.

Christian Hosoi takes us through the golden years of skateboarding to explain how the city's skatepark became a fixed star in skateboarding's universe, framing Marseille's significance within the annals of concrete skateboarding culture globally by refracting its light through the prism of bowlriding's long and twisted history.

Exhaustively researched and lavishly produced, Back to the Bowl: A Marseille Skate Legend features interviews with global legends, like John Cardiel, Tony Hawk, Omar Hassan and Tony Alva, who talk about the lines and lore that connect Marseille to the bowlriding culture of California.

Made: Chapter 2

MADE Chapter Two

Emerica have long held the mantle of skateboarding's gnarliest shoe company roster and in 2016's Made: Chapter 2, they over-delivered yet again. Stylistically, Jon Miner's final production for the brand is like a concept album washed in their signature green hue and edited to filter out any softness whatsoever.

Naturally, Andrew Reynolds and Jerry Hsu shoulder a lot of the heaviest work, but Jon Dickson's debut for the brand is intense, Bryan Herman's section is faultless, Justin Figueroa’s closer part enshrines him and the linking sections with Leo Romero , Eniz Fazliov, Rob Maatman, Brandon Westgate and the resurgent Kevin Long all add up to a skate video for the ages.

Peace

PEACE

Six continents, two years of footage and one of the heaviest board team lineups of all time: Element's PEACE dropped in 2018, with the superb Jon Miner brought in to oversee the delivery of their first full-length skate film since 2012's Future Nature.

Element Skateboards are one of the very biggest beasts in the board brand universe and a company for whom many of the greatest talents of the last 25 years have ridden. Making a video that does justice to that legacy means nothing short of going all-in and with a squad that reads like a who's who of cutting-edge talent all delivering in spades, PEACE proves that despite all their commercial success, Element can still lay claim to owning the streets of the world.

Last Resort: Aspotogan

Last Resort: Aspotogan

A multi-million dollar resort project on the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada was abandoned, half-complete, some 25 years ago. It remained untouched ever since, until, in 2014, Ryan Decenzo , TJ Rogers, Joey Brezinski and a crew of some of the best skaters in North America decided to undertake an ambitious mission to transform it into the ultimate skate retreat.

With no limits and a little help from their friends, the crew worked tirelessly to create a skatepark unlike any other, spanning across three floors and 16,258 square metres of smooth concrete. Last Resort is something close to skateboarding magic, so watch and wonder.

Where We Come From

Where We Come From

Where We Come From is the heavyweight independent European skate video by German maestro Lucas Fiederling, which was one of the most talked-about releases of 2016, featuring, as it did, on The Berrics, Free Magazine and Red Bull Skateboarding.

Four years in the making, including filming trips to South Africa and Israel, WWCF (as it's often known) features Chris Pfanner, Axel Cruysberghs, Marty Murawski, Eniz Fazliov, Samu Karvonen, Willow and Niklas Speer Von Cappeln. Despite being independently financed and produced, WWCF easily stands alongside the best brand videos to come out of Europe in recent years.

Hulhumalé: The Build

Hulhumalé Skatepark

This is the inspirational story of a DIY skatepark on a reclaimed island in the Indian Ocean, built entirely in 30 days by volunteers from around the globe. Come and meet Make Life Skate Life, the charity that builds skateparks where they're most needed. In one month, 51 of their volunteers poured, shaped and moulded 225,000kg of cement into a free skatepark for the kids of The Maldives.

Skaters, builders, engineers, architects, designers and entrepreneurs worked day and night to make this skatepark dream a reality and in one month a miracle was achieved. Guaranteed to make you feel good.

Dire Skate

Dire Skate

With Montreal having a cultural moment in skateboarding currently, Exposé Skateboard Magazine founder Dan Mathieu's 22-minute documentary on the trials and tribulations of the skateboarding community there in fighting to preserve and develop a culture couldn't be more relevant.

Shot using high-quality DSLRs and drones to offer a fresh perspective on the place the subculture holds within the city, local legends Barry Walsh, Mark Tison and Raj Mehra chirp in to discuss saving the Big-O from destruction, legalising skating in Montreal's Peace Park and breaking ground for Project 45 DIY Skatepark.

The Original Skateboarder

The Original Skateboarder

Skateboarder Magazine was the Bible of skateboarding during the culture's first really golden era in the mid-to-late 1970s.

Started as a sister title to the world- famous Surfer magazine, Skateboarder bore sole witness to the birth of the 'now' in skateboarding and by 1978 was selling a staggering 300,000 copies per issue. Skateboarder established the first truly legendary skate photographers: Warren Bolster, Craig Stecyk and Glen E. Friedman all cut their teeth there and the magazine's undoubtedly surf-inflected style lent a romance and danger to this nascent lifestyle that still reverberates today.

Re-live skateboarding’s first explosion in full, courtesy of this superb Six Stair Productions documentary!

