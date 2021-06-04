You'll never get tired of seeing these 6 phenomenal freeski videos

Every winter season, the world's best freeskiers come out of summer hibernation to deliver the fresh new skiing we've all been craving. From world-first tricks, painstakingly planned out over the summer months, to whip-smart edits that take skiing in bold new directions, the winter months pack in new videos, movies and series galore.
Even the biggest powder hounds can't catch every single clip out there, though, so to help you sort the run-of-the-mill bangers from the absolute must-see classics read on for our six freeski videos you'll never get tired of watching.
1. Jesper Tjäder's Game Show
Sweden's Jesper Tjäder is the byword for boundary-pushing freeski creativity. The rail king's Unrailistic videos completely shifted the paradigm of freeskiing for the next decade and his latest video, Game Show, is a quirky masterpiece you'll want to replay over and over again not just for the incredible tricks, but the stunning filming, too.
2. Mathilde Gremaud stomps world-first
We all love a high concept video, but nothing really beats seeing something that's never been done before caught on film. That's exactly what this showcase of Swiss phenom Mathilde Gremaud landing the first-ever Switch Double Cork 1440 does. Shot from every conceivable angle, it's short, sharp and captures this watershed moment in women's freeskiing perfectly. You'll watch it over and over just to get your head around the mechanics and skill involved.
3. Fabian Bösch's ski-jump Double Front Flip
Ski jumping hills are seriously scary things, even for world class ski jumpers with those huge skis and flying suits. That's what makes seeing Fabian Bösch send it down the hill before launching a perfect Double Front Flip as if it's nothing all the more impressive. One for when you need a bit of inspiration to improve your own aerials.
4. Kristofer Turdell's road to Verbier
Big mountain freeriders are just cut from a different cloth to the rest of the freeski world and Kristofer Turdell's vlog from the Freeride World Tour's Xtreme Verbier final is a fascinating insight into why. Packed with white-knuckle-inducing POV's and real insight into what it takes to visualise and ride the world's burliest big mountain lines, it's a seriously good watch.
5. Bene Mayr and Sven Küenle heliskiing volcanoes
In a time of phrases like 'lockdown' and 'travel ban' living vicariously is the only option for many of us, so live the absolute best vicarious life with Bene Mayr and Sven Küenle on a trip of a lifetime to the far side of the Earth (literally) on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, where heliskiing on active volcanos in true wilderness awaits. Visually stunning in every sense, you'll never get tired of soaking this one in.
6. Road Gaps
Most famous for being ridden up by cyclists in the Giro d'Italia, the snaking Passo dello Stelvio turned into a road gap run for the ages in the hands of Markus Eder and Bene Mayr, who visualised, built and then jumped and jibbed their way down no less than 12 gaps and 20 features as they descended the second-highest pass in the Alps. As fun to watch as it looked to make... perhaps.
