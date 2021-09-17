Olympic Sailor Alex Maloney's top five Red Bull films worth adding to weekend binge list.

No weekend plans and looking for something beyond the ordinary to fill your TV screen? Check out Olympic Sailor Alex Maloney's top five films that you can find on Red Bull TV right now.

1. Jimmy Spithill - Flying on water

Flying on Water

Offshore sailing and America’s Cup racing collide in an adventure across the Atlantic. Follow Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill and Team Falcon as they 'fly on water' from New York to Bermuda.

2. One Extraordinary Year

One Extraordinary Year

The film follows athletes whose plans were completely derailed with the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games.

AlexWith shooting for One Extraordinary Year taking place over the course of 12 months unlike any other, there were plenty of memorable moments and little known facts unearthed.

3. 7 years of Wings for Life

7 years of Wings for Life World Run

In the past seven years, more than 715,000 participants have run around the world for those who can't run. The goal of the Wings for Life World Run is to raise money for a cure for spinal cord injury.

This is a look at the past events that have helped raise more than 4 Million Euro for the worthy cause.

4. Locked In - the Decent of the Beriman Gorge

Locked In

Ben Stookesberry and a group of pro kayakers journey to the remote jungles of Papua New Guinea to attempt a first descent of the Beriman River, a daunting 40km run lined with sheer limestone walls.

5. Chasing Niagara

Chasing Niagara

When pro kayaker Rafa Ortiz pursues his dream to paddle over North America’s Niagara Falls, he can't picture the journey to get there. And he soon realises the path may have a mind of its own.