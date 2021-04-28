Quadriplegic Brad Smeele is wheeling his way to a cure

Part of this story Wings for Life World Run View Event Calendar

After suffering a severe spinal cord injury attempting a wakeboarding trick in 2014 Smeele lost feeling from the shoulders down and says he had to grieve his active lifestyle that earned him numerous awards and accolades.

“I dedicated more than half of my life to perfecting my craft and was known as an innovator because I would constantly push the limits of my sport.

“I truly believe that Wings For Life are on track to find a cure that will help myself and countless others re gain movement. The more people running in the Wings For Life World Run, the faster a cure could be a reality,” he says.

Brad Smeele in rehab after his spinal cord injury © Brad Smeele

Smeele is rallying his friends, other athletes and the people from around the world to join his team and support the cause that is close to his heart.

The team – named B-rad & Company – currently has 32 members who will all lace up and run together on Sunday May 9. Smeele is hoping to reach his target of 150 team members.

Other Red Bull athletes from around the world have jumped on board including Liam Peacock, wakeboarding athlete from the UK, Red Bull athlete Guenther Oka from the USA, Red Bull wakeskaker Brian Grubb, and William Goodge, marathon runner from the UK.

“Last year I did it with a group of mates and it was pouring with rain, but we had so much fun! I’m sure this year will be no different.

“I’d love to see my team raise $10k for Wings For Life, the more people involved the more we’ll be able to raise so I urge people to get involved, either by taking part in the app run from wherever they are or donating to our team,” Smeele says.

Smeele has been on a journey of self-discovery in the seven years since his accident, that at times saw him questioning the future of life without physical activity.

“The day after my accident, if I’d been given the choice to end my life, I just might have taken it. I couldn’t fathom a life where I could possibly be happy as a quadriplegic. I have learnt many valuable and powerful life lessons through the hardships I faced, from acceptance to the power of perspective.”

Brad had to shift his focus from what he couldn’t do to what he could do and says that’s why he advocates for charities like Wings For Life.

“Most able-bodied people might turn up their nose up at a run for charity and put it in the ‘I don’t have time’ or ‘I can’t be bothered’ basket. But if you found out tomorrow that you’ve lost the use of your legs, you’d wish you’d run around the block every day.”

Wings For Life © [unknown]

Worldwide, thousands will run together to raise awareness and funds for spinal cord research and this year The Wings for Life World Run app means you can get involved no matter where you are in the world. It even has a training mode, so you can download it from the app store and get training straight away.

In Auckland the run will be on Sunday May 9 at 11pm.

Or join Brad’s team ‘B-rad & Company’ HERE.

