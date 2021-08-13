Ironman Braden Currie’s tips for running in winter

When the temperature drops it can be easy for running motivation to follow, but with the right preparation it doesn’t have to be an avoidable task.

Don’t let the cozy comforts of home or the tease of a treadmill disrupt all the progress you made in the summer months and take some tips from Ironman and Red Bull athlete himself, Braden Currie, to get out and pound the pavement all year round.

Braden Currie runs through the diverse landscape © Graeme Murray/ Red Bull Content Pool

1. Get your head in the game

The first hurdle to getting out for a brisk winter run is breaking through the mental barrier stopping you getting out the door. Braden says with preparation it can be an enjoyable experience.

“A lot of getting those first few strides in is perception, if you have the right number of layers on it can actually be enjoyable.

“It’s about getting into the headspace to push yourself to get out the door. Layers are important and making sure you have the adequate gear is going to be a game changer.”

Braden says the first hurdle is a mental one © Red Bull Content Pool

2. Dress for the occasion

Thinking about the garments from your head down to your toes is important to be warm and comfortable on a winter run.

“I always wear a light base layer with long sleeves, then two more layers. A warmer layer and then a light jacket that’s not waterproof but it’s a wind stopper that’s still breathable.”

“You lose a lot of warmth from the top, so a beanie or something on the head is good. I also prefer trackies to leggings, which can be cold when they are on your skin.”

Biggest one is not to wear road slicks, you want shoes with good grip so you can get traction on slippery surfaces. I do run on frozen trails, so it’s good to know if they are going to be messy, that you have the right shoes,” says Braden.

preparation is key for running in cooler months © Red Bull content pool

3. Dangle a carrot for yourself

Luring yourself out the door with the promise of a reward once you’re done is a tactic often used, but for Braden he treats himself before lacing up, setting himself a timeframe to leave the house.

“To get out the door, I make myself a last cup of tea, and spend the 10 minutes before I walk out slowly enjoying it. I find in this time my hands are nice and warm and once it’s done, there are no excuses not to get out the door.”

Always use common sense and check the conditions before heading out, but most of all just get outdoors and enjoy it as much as you can. You’ll never regret a run.