Braden Currie Tauranga Half © Hamish Collie

Ironman legend Braden Currie won the 34th Tauranga Half setting a ground-breaking course record of 3:37:47 - taking first place and smashing the 2021 record set by Kyle Smith by over two minutes.

Braden Currie wins Tauranga Half © Hamish Collie

Hundreds of spectators came together on Saturday to witness the action at Mount Maunganui taking in a beautiful summers's day.

The Tauranga Half doubles as the 2023 NZ Mid Distance Triathlon Championships and saw now four-time winner Currie and other athletes take on a 2km swim, 90km cycle and 21km run.

Currie wins Tauranga Half © Hamish Collie Braden Currie Tauranga Half © Hamish Collie Braden Currie sets record at Tauranga Half © Hamish Collie

With a roaring start to 2023, Braden says he ''couldn't be more stoked'' to start the season with a win.

“This is the race that sets me up for the year. I normally focus on ironman distance but I am mixing it up this year with the new Professional Triathletes Organization (PTO) 100km races. Today gave me the confidence that age hasn’t caught up on me just yet.” Braden Currie

Initially, Braden had planned to sit out of the Tauranga Half to focus on family around the Christmas and New Year period before diving into the 2023 season. After realising how many Kiwi professionals were getting involved, Currie had a change of heart.

''I knew I needed to take a concrete pill and make it to the start line. My coach planted the seed that if I was going to race, then he wanted me to re-set the bar and break the course record. I thought I was just going to have a nice easy warm up into the season, but I think at the back of both our minds, we wanted to start the year the way we intend to finish it'' Braden shared.

Braden Currie celebrates Tauranga Half win with family © Hamish Collie

After a sold kickstart to the new season, Braden's gearing up for the Tasmania 70.3 on 5 February and has strong goals to continue the year on a high.

“Let’s see how the body pulls up. It’s been a long time between drinks, with my last real race being in June last year. Not finishing in Kona means I am in a better condition right now, compared to what I normally am coming off the back of a World Championship in mid-October. The goal for the first half of this year is to secure my qualification for the Ironman World Champs in Nice, France - by way of a good result at Ironman NZ this coming March.”

In 2022, Braden came third at the Ironman World Championship in St George Utah in May and was ready to claim the top place at the Ironman World Championships in Kona in October 2022. Unfortunately, sickness struck 10 days before the race. While the men's world championships for 2023 won't be held in Kona, Currie will be gearing up to take on the Nice course in France.

''I suspect the Nice course will suit me well. Plenty of climbing and close to the same hot racing conditions you get in Kona. The key for me now is to recover well between races, get my qualification at Ironman NZ and spend some time on the Nice course pre-race”.