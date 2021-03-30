Braden Currie wins Ironman New Zealand by a landslide

Currie wins Ironman by a landslide © The Ironman Group

After not only winning Ironman New Zealand on its debut but also breaking a course record in 2017 the Red Bull Triathlete says it was ‘pretty special’ to win a race that means a lot to him, again.

Thousands of spectators lined lake Taupo ahead of the 2021 Ironman New Zealand. In an event where each year, the bar continues to be raised making it more competitive for athletes on the field, it’s no wonder the home crowd showed up in support and excitement.

Ironman crowd lines Taupo © The Ironman Group

After two neck-to-neck sprint finishes on half-distance events between favourites; Braden Currie and Kyle Smith this year, it’s no surprise the pair, along with Mike Phillips, came together early on in the bike with Currie maintaining the top spot throughout.

Braden Currie Ironman 2021 champion © The Ironman Group 01 / 03

“I had a really good day and worked really hard on the first lap of the bike, knowing that when the race came together and Kyle and Mike were there with me, as long as I stayed consistent and looked after myself, I’d run well”.

Coming off the bike, Currie powered ahead dominating the run right through until crossing the finish line in 1st place with a time of 7:57:12 ahead of Mike Phillips (2nd) and Kyle Smith (3rd).

“I looked at my watch early in the run and was running a 3:05/km pace and at that point, I knew I was going to have a really good run.

Currie performs at Ironman 2021 © The Ironman Group

"I didn’t want to end up in a side-by-side battle with those boys, I wanted to make them hurt and feel the pain early and not give them a chance to run with me. Quite often that strategy works when you can run that pace for a while and grit your teeth and hang in there.

“That first win on debut was a bit of a fluke, to be honest, and I probably didn’t give it the credit it deserved at the time. I kind of shrugged it off and thought I must have just had a really good day so it’s been a solid win today after a few years of fighting for it again."

Currie wins 2021 Ironman © The Ironman Group

"It’s beautiful to have my family here. My wife and kids have been on this journey with me every step of the way. Bella and Tarn are really starting to understand what’s going on. It’s nice to show them how the hard work we’ve all put in can turn into the result I know they’ll be super proud of today.”