Brook Macdonald: “The day I found out I wasn’t bulletproof”

Brook ‘the Bulldog’ Macdonald is one of New Zealand’s greatest downhill mountain bikers and has been smashing tracks around the world for over a decade.

Brook has always pushed the limits on the tracks and performed with next-level grit and talent. However, in 2019 the ‘Bulldog’ had a life-changing accident where he was told he may never walk again. Brook was in Canada for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships where he hit an exposed root and was sent over his handlebars. After a five-hour wait for a helicopter, he was sent to hospital where he discovered he had serious fractures to his T12 and L1 vertebrae.

Macdonald was one of the lucky ones and after months of intense rehab he was back riding like a champ. But not everyone is that lucky – and that’s why Brook is gearing up for the Wings for Life World Run on Sunday, May 7 at 11pm NZT joining hundreds of thousands around the world to run for those who can’t and to help raise vital funds for spinal cord injury research.

When looking back at his miracle recovery, Brook shares that his perspective on life has shifted drastically since recovering.

I think the biggest outlook on my life now is that life can change in a heartbeat. Brook Macdonald

‘’I never looked at it that way before my accident, I always felt like I was bullet proof, like we all do until something serious happens and you have to think twice about it all. What stands out most for me more than anything now is everything and anything is possible in life. My mindset and goals I set got me to where I am now.’’

After Brook’s accident, he was faced with the daunting task of having to learn to walk again – and not knowing if he would return to his previous physical and mental self.

‘’That part of my life was a blur. I remember everything so vividly but it all went so fast.’’

Learning to walk again was a huge challenge and I definitely don’t walk like I used to. It’s something I’ve adapted to which was the toughest part of having to learn to walk. You tell yourself you can walk but the body doesn’t want to do it and that becomes extremely challenging.’’

Brook’s support network – his partner, family, physio and his job – were the reasons he got up every day to push through rehab and recovery and get him to where he is today.

‘’Without this support network inspiring me through a time when I couldn’t live a normal life, the journey would have been different. I wasn’t ready to be put in a situation that I didn’t want to be in.’’

On Sunday, May 7 Brook will be heading to Auckland’s Westhaven Marina to run the 10th edition of the Wings for Life World Run with an aim to hit 10km before the virtual chaser catches him.

‘’I run for those who can’t because I could have been in a position like that and I know hundreds of people would run for me. It’s a great charity and it’s so close to my heart.’’

In Auckland, hundreds will gather to join the world run at Westhaven Marina at 11pm. For those not in Auckland, they can get involved anywhere in the country via the App.

