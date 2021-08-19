Brook MacDonald's first time back on the bike

The Road Back: Brook Macdonald

I didn’t even really know what was going on. It was pretty crazy. It was Crankworx in Innsbruck in September 2020. When I was on my way up for my race run, I really couldn’t believe I was racing my bike.

I had spent six weeks in Europe riding my bike, and I felt like I was riding it pretty fast, but to come to a race and be racing was pretty insane.

I had no doubt, from day one of my accident, that I was going to race my bike again. That was implanted in my head, it was the biggest goal I had set.

I wasn’t even really thinking about walking again at that time, I just wanted to race my bike. I guess the thought of racing my bike was the first step in achieving being able to hop out of a wheelchair and then walk unassisted.

When I was in the gondola on my way up to the race run in Innsbruck, I just wanted to cry.

I had won the overall for Crankworx the year before [in 2019], which meant I was the last person at the top of hill. That added extra pressure, but it was definitely the best feeling in the world to leave the start gate, put a full run together that I was happy with, finish my first race after my accident, and it wasn’t a bad result either [he finished 11th].

I struggled a little bit [when he first started racing again], everything was stiff, my back was stiff, and I wasn’t fully recovered. But I put a lot of hard work in during the off season, and my body started to come back to normal, and now I honestly feel stronger, I feel better on the bike, and I feel a lot more nimble.

After my accident it made me realise life can be taken away from you pretty quickly. I soon figured out I was pretty lucky to walk again, let alone race my bike.

It wasn’t really a reality check, it was more like someone saying, ‘This is pretty serious, life can change very quickly, and you’re lucky to be able to walk again and race your bike’.

It’s not every day you can tell someone you broke your back, you couldn’t walk, and then you’re racing your bike a year later.