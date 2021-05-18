"Click heads, frag out, win the tournament" - Mindset from Mama’s Boys

Oskar Howell gets the answers from Mama’s Boys captain Lucky ‘Yifang’ Chen.

Captain of tournament favourites Mama’s Boys and experienced in esports, Lucky ‘Yifang’ Chen has big aspirations, and he’s no stranger to the competitive nature of video games.

“I've watched my dad play World of Warcraft since I was maybe 3 or 4 years old, and at the time I also played my first computer game. Since then, I have been playing games my whole life.”

A staff member at the University of Auckland Esports Club, Chen is involved in the esports scene in New Zealand and found his niche in first person shooters.

Welcome to the world of Valorant © Riot Games

Falling in love with titles produced by Riot Games, Chen was one of the first Kiwis to try Valorant, and even took part in the North American beta in spite of persistent ping troubles.

“I decided to try VALORANT as soon as it was announced and even played the North American beta on 220ms ping. I really enjoyed the game and decided to keep playing it.”

Chen said after years of playing competitive Overwatch in Oceania with teammate Dale signed from now’ Tang, the transition to Valorant came naturally for the both of them.

“The competitive FPS experience I had from Overwatch has allowed me to come into Valorant and the Redbull Campus Clutch global tournament with individually superior mechanics as well as team play and communication skills.

“I have better aim from all these years of practice, and I also have a deeper understanding of the game.”

These aren’t hollow words either — after a flawless qualifier run, the only challenge Mama’s Boys faced came from the University of Waikato Draughts in the matchup for top seed, but the 'Boys made short work of them anyway.

Chen said he had expected smooth sailing in the tournament, and cited his squad’s superior communications and strategies as a defining advantage against other university teams.

“We have a deeper understanding of the game as well as how to play in and for the team, which in my opinion is by far the most important skill at the highest levels of competitive play.”

Chen said he respected the other teams, but came here with one goal in mind: to win.

“Our team roster was made with the intention of winning.

“We respect the competition and give it our all in each game. But to put it in basic terms, we’re simply better, and the competition was unfair from the beginning.”

Big words, but with the position of top seed firmly secured by Mama’s Boys, it seems all but inevitable the tournament favourites will represent New Zealand on the world stage.

Veteran esports broadcaster Billy ‘Bluepanda’ Brereton said he thought Mama’s Boys were the team to watch going into the finals, and then inevitably the ANZ finals.

“They were easily the most prepped team, going so far as to put together a team even before the Red Bull Campus Clutch global challenge was announced for NZ.”

Have they got what it takes to represent New Zealand on the world stage? Brereton thinks so.

“If somehow they don't beat Australia, I think everyone would be surprised. On paper, they are the better team, and on the server they’ve just been amazing.

“They haven’t even been pushed yet.”

As for their strategy? Chen said it was simple.

“Click heads, frag out, clutch up, win the tournament.”

Audiences will have to wait and see whether Mama’s Boys can truly dominate the proving ground of LAN play, as they compete with five other teams in the New Zealand finals of the Red Bull Campus Clutch global challenge. Finals kick off Saturday 22nd May at the Red Bull HQ in Auckland, as the six teams compete for the chance to represent Aotearoa on the world stage.