All you need to know ahead of the Campus Clutch national finals

It’s the day before the finals, and our final four teams are inevitably practicing, strategising and gearing up for what promises to be a competitive national finals day.

RELATED: Watch the Red Bull Campus Clutch live finals tomorrow on Twitch from 1pm

The remaining teams look remarkably similar to those who made it to the round-of-four last season — albeit with a little less skill gap between the reigning champions and the remaining teams.

That could be the difference between commiserations and a flight to the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals in Brazil.

University of Waikato has once again fielded the Waikato Draughts who, despite somewhat stumbling in the qualifiers, look like a real threat when firing on all cylinders.

Run It Down (University of Auckland) has maintained a team core for a while now, and has an unquestionable chemistry that makes them a real dark horse among other teams.

Don’t Blink are holding space among the competition, and will be looking to pull off quite the upset to secure their place in Brazil.

Mama's boys celebrate their victory © Graeme Murray

Finally, the ex-Mama’s Boys’ core is back as a newly-rebranded DNC, and looking more confident than ever.

Where things go from here will truly be a roll of the dice, according to returning tournament casters Billy ‘Bluepanda’ Brereton and Konstantin ‘Cthulu’ Nuridzhanyan.

Like last year, Brereton is still aboard the DNC train; next stop Brazil.

“I imagine we’ll see the exact same thing as last year,” he said, referring to last year’s utterly-dominant performance by Mama’s Boys that saw them obliterate the local and regional competition.

“It feels like the skill gap is still there between first and the rest.”

With his wealth of knowledge in Valorant, Nuridzhanyan agrees, but is unsure if we’ll bear witness to quite the same bloodbath.

“I’m reckoning there's gonna be slightly better competition this time.”

So what do the finals look like? Let’s take a look.

Waikato Draughts meet Don’t Blink in the semi-finals, where the two teams will battle it out for their spot in the grand finals.

Losers aren’t out yet, though: a lower bracket safety net separates them from total elimination.

Caster Varun ‘Mr Rochester’ Modi is predicting Don’t Blink to outclass the Draughts, based on their previous run of form in the tournament.

“They’ve been happy pulling out different comps and they had good, coordinated plans. They’ve got a lot of cracked-out [mechanically-skilled] players.”

“They’re happy to play different, non-standard comps [team combinations] that we wouldn’t normally see. That might catch Waikato off-guard.”

That’s pretty much the plan, according to Don’t Blink team captain Adam ‘squief’ Sabri.

“The vibe in our team is amazing, our team chemistry is unmatched,” he said.

“We played during qualifier three, and felt it was relatively easy.”

Luke ‘snuf’ Horan, returning captain for the Draughts, brings his own thoughts on the live matchup.

“I think we’ll perform much better on LAN than other teams with no experience.”

Modi said the flexibility and mechanical skill of Don’t Blink makes them a real threat to any team facing them in the finals.

“They have a lot of players happy using different weapons - there is a world where they make it a little bit close.

Moving to the other side of the bracket, the fight looks fierce with Run it Down taking on DNC in their semi-final.

Yifang ‘Yifang’ Chen, captain of DNC and grizzled veteran of the local semi-pro scene isn’t counting out his opponents, despite being the heavy favourite. He’s already counting the win for DNC, but hopes to see Run it Down return for a lower bracket-to-final run.

“I hope they make a lower bracket run, but I don't expect it.”

Chen is convinced that his team will be prepping for a Draughts-DNC final, and shared his thoughts on the Don’t Blink-Draughts matchup, which he’ll be watching from the sidelines.

“I do believe that in reality the team we would face in the grand final will be either Waikato [Draughts] or Don't Blink. I think Dont Blink is a really strong team that definitely has the potential to beat Waikato who are thought of as the second place team, so I'm very keen to see that match up happen.”

So what, if anything, scares our reigning champion captain? Underperforming.

“My biggest fear is underperforming on a personal level and letting the team down into an upset.”

Fair enough, I reckon.

Close it may go, but with a double-elimination finals format, there’s room to accommodate small mistakes. However, for the majority of players who’ve never played on stage, LAN jitters may be a big factor.

Captain of Run it Down Andrew ‘GEARGEARGEARY’ Ga is accounting for it.

“I’m sure some of us will be nervous to play on LAN in front of a crowd, but once our nerves clear and we’re zoned in, we’ll be all good to go.”

Audiences will have to wait and see what goes down at the Red Bull studios in Auckland tomorrow afternoon, or tune in to Red Bull New Zealand’s Twitch channel.