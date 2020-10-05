Church & AP's album 'Teeth' wins four awards at the Pacific Music Awards
© Graeme Murray
NZ's hottest hip-hop duo took away three awards while the pair's producer Dera Meelan took out the 'Red Bull best producer' award for his work on teeth
The Pacific Music Awards ere dedicated to celebrating Pacific music, supporting Pacific artists and keeping our community connected and can’t wait to share this wonderful celebration with you.
The 2020 edition of the awards ceremony was shared as an online presentation at on Saturday 3 October.
Elijah Manu and Albert Purcell – better known as hip hop duo Church & AP were the big winners on the night, winning the Best Pacific Group, and Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist, for their debut album Teeth, as well as the Radio Airplay Award for their single ‘Ready or Not’.
The pair’s producer Dera Meelan also took out Best Producer for his work on 'Teeth', that gives the album four total awards.
A Special Recognition Award was presented to Jawsh 685 – AKA Josh Nanai – a 17-year-old producer from Manurewa who's catchy "Laxed (Siren Beat)" went viral on social media platform TikTok, before being picked up by US pop star Jason Derulo.