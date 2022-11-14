Emil takes gold with an emotional Slopestyle victory

Laying down a solid run today was no easy feat. Continuous rain during the week restricted Slopestyle training down to less than half the usual time, the bulk of it just hours before the contest started.

This year’s course is also brand new. With features like a wall ride, hitching post and a spine into whale tail, the technicality has been raised and jumps amplified.

Emil Johansson Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza © Graeme Murray

“The weather at this event has been really challenging,” said Emil.

We have never had this little amount of practice for any competition. To perform at the level we're trying to perform, it's so far from ideal. Everyone gets tested to the absolute limits of their base standards. Emil Johansson

“I had to make decisions without even trying things out. Usually I would test multiple options, but there was no time for it. Decisions were based on what felt reasonable.”

Emil Johansson performs during Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza © Graeme Murray

And decisions weren’t made until the Swede stood at the start ramp, about to drop in.

“We need to be so responsive, aggressive and explosive in what we do. So if we've been riding too much, like we’d all done in training just before the contest started, the explosiveness and attitude can wear off,” he said.

“This is actually the first event in a while where I needed to calm myself down because we'd been riding so much. There was so much on the line here.''

His first run scored him the win with textbook perfection of the most technical tricks. For the first time in competition history we saw him land the mindblowing triple tail whip – a trick that must be seen in slow motion to fully appreciate. He was literally pinching himself before his victory run in the second round, bursting into emotion that we don’t usually see from the calm Swede. This victory obviously meant alot.

Emil Johansson performs during the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza © Graeme Murray

It also generated a triple payday. In addition to winning the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, Emil also won the FMBA Slopestyle World Championships and the Triple Crown of Slopestyle.

Emil Johansson wins The World Tour Overall at Crankworx Rotorua © Graeme Murray

I wish it felt real at the moment but it kind of just feels like a dream. To be here in the position I'm in, it’s just too far from the reality I thought Emil Johansson

It’s been a difficult season of injury for Emil, but his training in the off-season and his network of support allowed him to come out on top.

“My support network is based on great human beings that I called friends. They want me to perform and it's amazing to know I can rely on them and ask for advice.”

Close friend and Red Bull team mate Erik Fedko was Emil’s biggest competition going in, needing a silver in order to win the overall FMBA rankings.

Erik Fedko and Emil Johansson celebrate Emil's Winning run © Graeme Murray

“Erik was really close to beating me. It got me nervous at the last moment, I'm not gonna lie. He’s an amazing rider, just like everyone else here today. If he claimed it, I would have been honoured and happy about it,” said Emil.

Erik rounded out what has been one of his most solid season’s of riding. Two second places and two fourths meant he came out with a second place overall in the FMBA Slopestyle World Championships.

Erik Fedko performs during the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza © Graeme Murray Erik Fedko performs during the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza © Graeme Murray Erik Fedko celebrates his run at the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazz © Graeme Murray

“Today was a mix of feelings,” said Erik. “I’ve been sick all week and with the weather, I didn’t know if I wanted to give it my all because I didn’t feel safe on my bike. But as soon as the event started I got into contest mode.''

I landed my second run with a trick I've been working on for the past two years. No one has done that trick in a competition yet. I’m so stoked. Erik Fedko

“This new track is sick because it opens windows for riders who are more technical, not just about the big tricks. The hitching post, the wall ride – they give other riders more of an opportunity to show their personal style. I like it more than the old one,” said Erik.

Red Bull rider Dawid Godziek laid down an impressive tech-fuelled first run that had the crowd going, but the 28-year-old felt there was a lot more to improve on. He upped his second run, coming into the final landing with a double back flip, but didn’t quite nail the final landing and took home 6th place.

Dawid Godziek performs during the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza © Graeme Murray

In the end, it was Tim Bringer to claim silver while Max Fredriksson received bronze.

Results - Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza

Emil Johansson (SWE) Timothé Bringer (FRA) Max Fredriksson (SWE

Results - Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship

Emil Johansson (SWE) Erik Fedko (GER) Timothé Bringer (FRA)

Erik Fedko, Emil Johansson and Tim Bringer celebrate victory © Graeme Murray

King and Queen of Crankworx crowned

Bas van Steenbergen cemented his royalty becoming the King of Crankworx for the third year running. The highly decorated MTB world champ, BMX world champ and two-time olympian, Caroline Buchanan, can now add Queen of Crankworx to her list of accolades.

Results - 2022 King & Queen of Crankworx

Caroline Buchanan (AUS) // Bas van Steenbergen (CAN) Vaea Verbeeck (CAN) // Tomas Lemoine (FRA) Jordy Scott (USA) // Sam Blenkinsop (NZL)