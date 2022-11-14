Bike
MTB
Emil takes gold with an emotional Slopestyle victory
The Swedish legend is back on top. Emil Johansson took the win in today’s Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, battling it out alongside teammate Erik Fedko, who scored a 4th place.
© Graeme Murray
Laying down a solid run today was no easy feat. Continuous rain during the week restricted Slopestyle training down to less than half the usual time, the bulk of it just hours before the contest started.
This year’s course is also brand new. With features like a wall ride, hitching post and a spine into whale tail, the technicality has been raised and jumps amplified.
“The weather at this event has been really challenging,” said Emil.
We have never had this little amount of practice for any competition. To perform at the level we're trying to perform, it's so far from ideal. Everyone gets tested to the absolute limits of their base standards.
“I had to make decisions without even trying things out. Usually I would test multiple options, but there was no time for it. Decisions were based on what felt reasonable.”
And decisions weren’t made until the Swede stood at the start ramp, about to drop in.
“We need to be so responsive, aggressive and explosive in what we do. So if we've been riding too much, like we’d all done in training just before the contest started, the explosiveness and attitude can wear off,” he said.
“This is actually the first event in a while where I needed to calm myself down because we'd been riding so much. There was so much on the line here.''
His first run scored him the win with textbook perfection of the most technical tricks. For the first time in competition history we saw him land the mindblowing triple tail whip – a trick that must be seen in slow motion to fully appreciate. He was literally pinching himself before his victory run in the second round, bursting into emotion that we don’t usually see from the calm Swede. This victory obviously meant alot.
It also generated a triple payday. In addition to winning the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, Emil also won the FMBA Slopestyle World Championships and the Triple Crown of Slopestyle.
I wish it felt real at the moment but it kind of just feels like a dream. To be here in the position I'm in, it’s just too far from the reality I thought
It’s been a difficult season of injury for Emil, but his training in the off-season and his network of support allowed him to come out on top.
“My support network is based on great human beings that I called friends. They want me to perform and it's amazing to know I can rely on them and ask for advice.”
Close friend and Red Bull team mate Erik Fedko was Emil’s biggest competition going in, needing a silver in order to win the overall FMBA rankings.
“Erik was really close to beating me. It got me nervous at the last moment, I'm not gonna lie. He’s an amazing rider, just like everyone else here today. If he claimed it, I would have been honoured and happy about it,” said Emil.
Erik rounded out what has been one of his most solid season’s of riding. Two second places and two fourths meant he came out with a second place overall in the FMBA Slopestyle World Championships.
“Today was a mix of feelings,” said Erik. “I’ve been sick all week and with the weather, I didn’t know if I wanted to give it my all because I didn’t feel safe on my bike. But as soon as the event started I got into contest mode.''
I landed my second run with a trick I've been working on for the past two years. No one has done that trick in a competition yet. I’m so stoked.
“This new track is sick because it opens windows for riders who are more technical, not just about the big tricks. The hitching post, the wall ride – they give other riders more of an opportunity to show their personal style. I like it more than the old one,” said Erik.
Red Bull rider Dawid Godziek laid down an impressive tech-fuelled first run that had the crowd going, but the 28-year-old felt there was a lot more to improve on. He upped his second run, coming into the final landing with a double back flip, but didn’t quite nail the final landing and took home 6th place.
In the end, it was Tim Bringer to claim silver while Max Fredriksson received bronze.
Results - Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza
- Emil Johansson (SWE)
- Timothé Bringer (FRA)
- Max Fredriksson (SWE
Results - Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship
- Emil Johansson (SWE)
- Erik Fedko (GER)
- Timothé Bringer (FRA)
King and Queen of Crankworx crowned
Bas van Steenbergen cemented his royalty becoming the King of Crankworx for the third year running. The highly decorated MTB world champ, BMX world champ and two-time olympian, Caroline Buchanan, can now add Queen of Crankworx to her list of accolades.
Results - 2022 King & Queen of Crankworx
- Caroline Buchanan (AUS) // Bas van Steenbergen (CAN)
- Vaea Verbeeck (CAN) // Tomas Lemoine (FRA)
- Jordy Scott (USA) // Sam Blenkinsop (NZL)