Get up to speed with everything that's happening at Crankworx Rotorua

With competition about to roar into life, we've got all the info ahead of what's going on in Rotorua this November.

01 What's the Red Bull TV schedule for Crankworx Rotorua?

Crankworx Rotorua takes place from November 5–13 and five events from the festival are being broadcast live on Red Bull TV:

02 Where are we?

Crankworx Rotorua takes place in and around Skyline Bike Park in Rotorua, New Zealand. It's not just Skyline Bike Park that makes Rotorua a world-class riding destination. Nearby is the renowned Redwood Trails in the Whakarewarewa Forest. The area is known for its geothermal activity, which means you're bound to find some hot pools to rest those muscles should you visit the area and choose to ride.

The magic of Rotorua © Sven Martin

03 King and Queen of Crankworx are decided at Rotorua

The King and Queen of Crankworx overall competition has become one of the most fiercely contested titles in the professional mountain bike calendar. Points are awarded across events and disciplines over the three Crankworx Festivals and the male and female riders who accrue the most points win the overall titles of King and Queen of Crankworx. The winners have historically been those who've been the most consistent all-round riders across all the festivals in the year.

So, what's the situation in the race for the King and Queen of Crankworx following the first three Crankworx festivals in Innsbruck, Whistler and Cairns?

Check out the best of the action from Crankworx Cairns in October:

52 min Recap show – Cairns Watch the full recap from the third stop of the world's biggest MTB festival: the Crankworx World Tour.

Canadian Bas van Steenbergen and American Jordy Scott currently lead the King and Queen standings. Scott has 665 points. Behind her is Canadian Vaea Verbeeck in second on 641 points, with Aussie Caroline Buchanan in third on 624 points. The top three women are only separated by 31 points. Van Steenbergen is in the King position with 533 points, ahead of Frenchman Tomas Lemoine, who is on 520. The third-placed man is Mick Hannah of Australia on 370 points. It looks to be just a two-horse for the men's title.

Check out the best of the action from Crankworx Whistler in August:

52 min All the highlights from Whistler Catch up with everything that went down at Whistler in the slalom, pump track, downhill and slopestyle events.

04 Who to look out for in Rotorua

Kiwi legend Brook 'The Bulldog' Macdonald is returning to home soil to finish off the season. After a brutal injury in 2019, Brook has had a legendary recovery and brought a show-stopping game to Crankworx, Rotorua in 2021. For 2022, he's gearing up to take on Dual Slalom and Downhill.

Brook Macdonald - Specialized Dual Slalom Finals Crankworx 2021 © Graeme Murray

As ever, the men's slopestyle competition is the biggest draw of any Crankworx festival stop. Emil Johansson's eight-straight winning streak of Crankworx comps came to an end at Cairns due to a crash but there's still plenty for the Swede to aim for in Rotorua should he participate. There's still a chance he can walk away with a bumper-winning cheque by achieving the Triple Crown of Slopestyle should he win in Rotorua following his two victories in Innsbruck and Whistler.

Fedko and Johansson are battling for titles and prize money in Rotorua © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

There's also the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship title on the line at Rotorua. German Erik Fedko currently leads the standings having got two seconds and a fourth to his name from the first three Crankworx slopestyle events. Johansson is second with 110 points separating Fedko (2520) and Johansson (2410).

13 min Slopestyle top 3 runs – Cairns Here are the top 3 runs from the third Slopestyle event of the Crankworx World Tour 2022 in Cairns, Australia.

Outside of slopestyle, much focus will be on those athletes competing at the top of King and Queen standings. With the top three in the Queen standings being so tight between Scott, Verbeeck and Buchanan it means everything is to play for and will see these women participate in nearly all the events in Rotorua.

Scott and Verbeeck are battling it out to be the Queen of Crankworx 2022 © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Buchanan, a former BMX racer, may even take part in the downhill race should it come down to points mattering in the Queen's title. Aussie Harriet Burbidge-Smith and New Zealander Robin Goomes will be looking to play party poopers in bids to win the pump track, dual slalom and speed & style events.

Buchanan will be packing her downhill bike for Rotorua © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

For the men, Van Steenbergen and Lemoine know they can't compete at every event due to their schedules. Canadian Van Steenbergen will have the advantage of getting points that will be available in the two downhill races that Rotorua holds [one in the Whakarewarewa Forest, the other being the televised Red Bull TV race on Rotorua's Skyline track]. Lemoine has the advantage of gaining points from the slopestyle, where Van Steenbergen can't compete.

