The Bulldog caps off season on a high

Forecasted rain delivered torrential downpours that transformed drains into rivers, hollows into lakes, and treated riders to complimentary full-body mud wraps by the end of the course. Mikey Haderer called it early, saying “to finish first, you must first finish,” and that was exactly the aim of today’s game. Keep the wheels turning, rubber-side down.
Brook Macdonald went into the event knowing it would take a clean and fast run to make it onto the podium. But it was speed over cleanliness in Brook’s seeding run, where a crash placed him into the unfamiliar spot of sixth out the gate for the elite finals. He set a time of 03:22, but had to endure a stressful 90-minutes in the hot seat, watching rider by rider come down the hill to see where he would be placed overall.
“I knew I had a good time, but I also knew the last three boys coming down were going to challenge that,” he said.
It was a horrible wait. I'd rather be the last person down the hill to find out right away if I had won or not. Seeing the times come closer and closer to mine was really nerve-wracking.
In the end, fellow Kiwi Sam Blenkinsop was the only one to catch The Bulldog, with an eight-second advantage, while local Matt Walker scored bronze.
A season to test The Bulldog’s determination
Brook is known for his immense mental and physical strength. In 2019, a life-changing accident saw him learning to walk again. He was back on his bike in 2020 with results in 2021 right up there with his pre-crash performances. He needed today’s silver to finish what has been a challenging season of racing this year, on a high.
“I struggled a lot with my bike this season. I just couldn't get comfortable on it and that took away a lot of my trust and confidence, which are critical in this sport. If you're not not one with your machine it can be tough.
“At times this season I felt like I was turning up to races to work. Obviously it is my job, but I wanted to turn up and have fun. Seasons like this happen and racing bikes ain't easy, but my mental game is strong,” he said.
Finishing on a note like this is good going into the offseason. I know that I'm capable of doing good results, I just need to work on a few things. I’ll be back next year, hungrier than ever.
Breeding a new generation of riders
The women took on the slip-fest with unbound courage and gnar.
Anna Fergusson earned gold with a blinding 22-second lead. Local teens Jenna Hastings and Caitlin Flavell are living proof that Crankworx really is breeding a new generation of riders in Rotorua, taking the silver and bronze respectively with amazing feats of physics on familiar home turf.
Red Bull rider, Harriet ‘Haz’ Burbidge-Smith, came in 9th place and inched her way that bit closer up the Queen of Crankworx rankings.
I just want good results this week in general. If that does well in the score rankings – it does. If not – as long I'm still happy with how this week went, that's all I can ask for
Saturday brings a battle of Speed & Style
Saturday sees the final chance for many athletes to battle it out for the title of King and Queen of Crankworx, in the CLIF Speed & Style Rotorua.
The women's rankings are close, with Haz currently in fourth place, just 31 points behind two-year reigning queen, Vaea Verbeeck.
She took gold in the event in Cairns last month. Can she do it again in Rotorua? We’re picking it to be an epic battle. This is not one to be missed!