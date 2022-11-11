Crankworx Rotorua 2022 hype delivered and in a double event day, we saw epic highs, lows, crashes and victories. We’re here for it all.

Dual Slalom delivers a dual podium for Red Bull riders

Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Tomáš Slavík took home a silver medal each in the Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua with nail-biting rounds that got the crowd hyped for the week to come.

Tomáš Slavík and Harriet Burbidge-Smith get 2nd place at the Dual Slalom © Graeme Murray

Czech mountain biker, Tomáš Slavík headed into the event with a strategy to take it steady and consistent, and after winning silver, said it was a good day in the office.

“The event was amazing. It had so many ups and downs but that’s exactly what slalom is about,” said Tomáš. “It’s really important to avoid crashing or making stupid mistakes and just slowly progress, round-by-round. By the semifinals and finals, I was pushing my limit.''

I'm always trying to give everything I’ve got by leaving it all on the track. I've been on the podium many times for the dual slalom, but even though I'm getting older, they can still count that I am here and I can be fast Tomáš Slavík

A battle between friends

It was a battle between close friends in the women's Dual Slalom final with Australian rider, Harriet ‘Haz’ Burbidge-Smith going head-to-head against her mate, Martha Gill.

“We were so stoked that we were in the final together,” said Haz. “It can be weird racing against friends because you're here and you want to win yourself, but you’re just as stoked when they do well. It's the first time Martha has won a slalom, so I was just as stoked for her as I was with my second.”

Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Martha Gill Dual Slalom finals © Graeme Murray

Hitting Rotorua soils off the back of her second place in the same event at Crankworx Cairns, Haz said the Rotorua course required more strategy, more thinking and more adaptability.

“In Cairns, the slalom was very much a ‘switch your brain off and go as fast as you can’ kind of track,” she said.

“Whereas this one, there's certain sections where you have to back off otherwise you're gonna overcook it and crash. It's very much strategic and you’re always changing pace, thinking ‘ok go fast - chill out for this - go fast - chill out for that’ kind of thing.''

The Aussie rider clearly has the mind-set for both styles of riding, and she’s looking stronger than ever heading into the week.

Results - Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua

Martha Gill (GBR) // Jackson Frew (AUS) Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS) // Tomáš Slavík (CZE) Jenna Hastings (NZL) // Bas van Steenbergen (CAN)

Pump Track got Rotorua pumping

After a quick bike check and clothing change, Haz and Tomáš both switched focus to the crowd-favourite event - Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7. They fuelled the stoke with close rounds landing 5th and 10th place respectively.

It was Caroline Buchanan and Niels Bensink who took home the gold in the end, after hold-your-breath performances on arguably the tightest, most technical pump tracks on the Crankworx World Tour.

Tomáš Slavík Pump Track finals at Crankworx in Rotorua © Graeme Murray Harriet Burbidge-Smith Pump Track finals Crankworx in Rotorua © Graeme Murray Tomáš Slavík performs during Pump Track finals at Crankworx in Rotorua © Graeme Murray Harriet Burbidge-Smith performs during Pump Track finals at Crankworx © Graeme Murray

Results - Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7

Caroline Buchanan (AUS) // Niels Bensink (NED) Jordy Scott (USA) // Bas van Steenbergen (CAN) Manon Veenstra (NED) // Michael Bias (NZL)

We’re ramping up for an epic downhill event tomorrow

Weather forecasts prompted a schedule change and the Rockshox Rotorua Downhill has been brought forward to tomorrow. And it’s set to be a slippery one!

Haz will be taking to the downhill course and we’re hoping to see her shake-up the Queen of Crankworx leaderboard.

I mean, you wouldn't be an athlete and you wouldn't be competitive if you weren't thinking about the rankings Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Kiwi downhill rider, Brook Macdonald , AKA The Bulldog, will be tackling his prime event back on home soil after a big season in Europe. We can’t wait to see him attack the course in his usual, no holds barred style. The question we want answered: who can out-run The Bulldog?

Brook Macdonald performs during DH training at Crankworx in Rotorua © Graeme Murray