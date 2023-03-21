Golden day for Bruni and Blewitt at Crankworx Rotorua

Bike
Track conditions were variable for both seeding and finals after torrential rain on Friday transformed it into a mud fest. But true to its standard, Rotorua’s dirt gold dried out and track builders laid the finishing touches.
Despite being a self-confessed dry-rider, the five time world champ and modern day DH legend, Loïc Bruni qualified for finals as the number one seed. He hit it with just the right amount of speed, stability and precision that earned him gold by a mere 0.344 of a second.
There was also an air of redemption for the Frenchie coming into today’s event. The last time he claimed gold at Crankworx Rotorua was in 2016. 2017 and 2018 both saw him crash, while 2019 saw a flat tyre take him out of the running.
“It's been a long time that I haven’t won in Rotorua. I’m super happy and proud of myself,” said Bruni.
“I was actually quite nervous coming to this forest because the locals here, like Tuhoto and Blenki, are super fast.”
But it was the Swede, Oliver Zwar and American, Neko Mulally who earned silver and bronze respectively with tight and technical runs.
“The riding here is so different from anywhere else in the world,” said Bruni. “It can be tricky because there's so much happening on the ground – the dirt really moves a lot and the roots are technical. But I love it.
This is the best way to start the season. We've done a lot of work on my bike and I'm feeling different than in years before. This winter a lot of things changed and I found my love for riding again. I did things I wanted to do instead of things I had to do. I feel like I'm in a good place because of that.
First pro world tour gold for Jess Blewitt
Twenty-year-old Jess Blewitt showed us how it’s done with a run of epic proportions. Coming down as fourth seed, she was the first of the women to hit the 18-meter jump in the mid-section, gaining precious time that set her up for the win.
She’s no stranger to big jumps. In fact, she was the first woman to ever be invited to ride Red Bull Hardline in 2022. Today she approached them with ease and nailed the landings to carry her speed into the course. She committed to tight lines and let her bike do the work as she guided her front tyre through ruts, roots and chutes.
Jumps aren't really a scary thing for me, but I was nervous for that massive jump in the middle because in practice I caught the head wind, didn't get the right pedal and cased a bit on the landing.
Her strategy for the race was to go where her bike wanted to go, rather than force it somewhere.
“My run went to plan and I’m stoked with it. I do feel like some spots I held back. I definitely had some nervous jitters at the top so I just focused on getting to the bottom.”
Music, breathing, and a top-secret technique kept her in check and saw her take the gold with a seven second lead over Jenna Hastings who claimed silver, followed by Shania Rawson with bronze.
“I can't really explain the feeling of downhill riding,” said Blewitt, “but to go fast, have fun, send some stuff and ride with your mates, I just love it.”
Blewitt is one to watch this week as she turns her head to other riding disciplines at Skyline Rotorua.
Results
- Jess Blewitt (NZL) // Loïc Bruni (FRA)
- Jenna Hastings (NZL) // Oliver Zwar (SWE)
- Shania Rawson (NZL) // Neko Mulally (USA)
Get amongst this week
The Crankworx Rotorua action now moves to its home of Skyline Rotorua, at the base of Mount Ngongotaha, where we’ll see riders continue to push limits and redefine what can be done on two wheels.
- Wednesday: Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships
- Thursday: Crankworx Rotorua Air Downhill
- Friday: Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7
- Saturday: Speed & Style Rotorua
- Sunday: Dual Slalom Rotorua and Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza
