Haz gets the W in Dual Slalom

Crankworx Rotorua saved a crowd favourite for the final day of the festival, and it was Aussie riders Harriet ‘Haz’ Burbidge-Smith and Jackson Frew who took home the golden glory on the Dual Slalom Rotorua.

Things were warming up fast in the heats, with riders gaining speed and confidence as ruts and new lines started to wear into the track.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

It was déjà vu for Haz and Martha Gill, who proceeded to the final showdown, going head-to-head in the same battle they had just four months ago where Martha had taken the win in 2021.

Round one of two was tight and Haz charged through the finish line with a 1.32 second lead. But coming into the final set of gates in round two, it all came undone when they both missed a gate and received the incredibly rare “Double DQ”. Both were disqualified from the round.

Judges and officials were forced to dig out the rule book, and after a confusion-fuelled wait, it was ultimately decided to go back to the result of round one, where Haz had taken the win.

The Aussie had taken some nasty knocks during Speed & Style the previous day, but proved her strength to come back fighting, laying down the fastest course times all morning.

“I'm really battling after Speed and Style yesterday,” said Haz. “Having a pretty big off, I had to be cleared to race today because I hit my head pretty hard.”

“I was glad I got a good time on that first run. I think the track was getting faster, but we were also getting more confident''.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Jess Blewitt © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

You’ve got to make sure you're not getting too confident, which is what I did in that last one, because I'd never slid out on that corner until then. Harriet Burbidge-Smith

“I was on the limit in some ways, but this track, you’ve almost got to back off a tiny bit because there’s just so many G outs and tight spots.”

Frew goes through for the win

It was a battle right through to the end for the men. Local hero Tuhoto-Ariki Pene had the support of a home crowd cheering him into the final round against 2021 Dual Slalom Rotorua gold medalist, Jackson Frew.

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and Jackson Frew © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

Pene was looking strong coming over the stall-wall, but a devastating slide-out in the flat corner took him into a tumble and cleared the way for Frew to fly through into gold position.

“I qualified first and I didn’t really expect that,” said Frew. “I was kind of just hoping to put a solid couple of runs down and just build through the day.

“I was super tired from all the other events, so I wasn’t really sure how I was going to stack up so I just kept punching laps out, cranking through and got a bit lucky in the end there – but that’s racing. Fair play to Tuhoto but I’m relieved!”

Jackson Frew © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

Dual Slalom Rotorua Results

Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS) // Jackson Frew (AUS) Martha Gill (GBR) // Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (NZL) Jenna Hastings (NZL) // Bas Van Steenbergen (CAN)