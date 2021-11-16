Find out everything that went down during Crankworx Rotorua

Crankworx Rotorua wrapped up the 2021 Crankworx World Tour with some thrilling action. Go here for extra clips and info from the 2021 event and scroll down for results, winning runs and replays from the mountain bike competitions that took place, as well as seeing who were crowned the King and Queen of Crankworx for 2021.

01 Watch replays of the action as video on demand

02 Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza

In from far from ideal conditions Emil Johansson made it six consecutive Crankworx festival slopestyle wins at the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza. Johansson scored 95.75 on the first of his two runs, a points total that wasn't beaten by his 12 fellow competitors on their second runs.

The highlights of his winning run included a Triple Whip, a 360 Can to Nac Nac, and a 360 Oppo Double Whip. Watch the winning run in the video below:

Winning slopestyle run – Rotorua

With the win, Johansson became only the second person after Brett Rheeder to claim The Triple Crown of Crankworx, a clean sweep of all the Crankworx slopestyle titles in one calendar year. Unsurprisingly, Johansson is also the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Champion for 2021 as a result.

Pandemonium ensues following the finish of Johansson's second run © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

"I just tried my best to look at it like any other competition, but unavoidably there was a lot on the line for this day. It's four years in the works and a lot more effort before that. Speechless. It's been a long road for sure," said Johansson following his win.

The Swede banked a total prize purse that may be the single biggest payout in mountain bike history – $25,000 CAD for the Triple Crown, $20,000 CAD for the event and $15,000 CAD for the World Championship overall win.

The master at work on his winning run © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool This will have to settle for a bit. I can't even put it into words Emil Johansson

Timothé Bringer and Nicolai Rogatkin rounded off the podium with the second and third places. Bringer was 12th going into his second run, but put together a dream run that moved him into second ahead of Rogatkin, who was in second after the completion of first runs.

Position RIDER SCORE 1. Emil Johansson (SWE) 95.75 points 2. Tim Bringer (FRA) 93.25 3. Nicolai Rogatkin (USA) 92.00

03 CLIF Speed & Style

Speed & Style final heats – Rotorua

Athletes competing in the Clif Speed & Style event had a challenging day. Wind and rain saw a competition delay, but the contest eventually played to a finish. Australia's Harriet Burbidge-Smith for the women and New Zealander Billy Meaclam for the men won to take the honours.

Burbidge-Smith faced Canada's Vaea Verbeeck in the women's final, but the first run saw Verbeeck crash towards the end of the course, with Burbidge-Smith crossing the line first. Verbeeck elected not to take her second run and so Burbidge-Smith was left to do a victory run to the title. Ronja Hill-Wright of New Zealand took third, as her competitor in the third-place run off, Australia's Caroline Buchanan, opted not to take part.

Eventual women's winner Burbidge-Smith races against Hill-Wright in a heat © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool Billy Meaclem battles Bas van Steenbergen in the race for the final © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Meaclam met Frenchman Tomas Lemoine in the men's final. In the first run of two Lemoine crashed out, handing the win to Meaclam. In the second run both athletes got to the finish line, but Meaclam was never in danger of losing his time advantage from the first run. Canadian Bas van Steenbergen rounded out the podium, beating New Zealand's Matt Begg in the third-place run off.

POSITION WOMEN MEN 1. Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS) Billy Meaclam (NZL) 2. Vaea Verbeeck (CAN) Tomas Lemoine (FRA) 3. Ronja Hill-Wright (NZL) Bas van Steenbergen (CAN)

04 Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull

Men's and women's DH winning runs – Rotorua

Everything was set for some classic downhill action on Mount Ngongotahā. With this being spring in New Zealand, the threat of rain is always likely and unfortunately it came down during racing. The rain fell during the men's race, leading to some unfamiliar names at the top of the men's standings.

Take a run down the Rotorua course with Brook Macdonald and Tuhoto-Ariki Pene:

Rotorua downhill course preview

The women's race went down first and was unaffected by the rain. Jenna Hastings delighted home fans on the course and at the finish by posting the fastest time. The 17-year-old New Zealander crossed the line in 3m 15.842s; over six seconds ahead of her compatriot Shania Rawson. Canada's Casey Brown finished third.

Jenna Hastings feels the love of her fellow competitors following her win © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

The skies opened in the men's race, with the early starters having the best of the conditions. New Zealand's Louis Hamilton posted the best early time and remained in the hot seat as course conditions deteriorated and the track slowed. Race favourites and seasoned Kiwi pros like Sam Blenkinsop, George Brannigan and Brook Macdonald had to race in the wet and were unable to get anywhere near Hamilton's time.

Dan Booker of Australia and Jonty Vink of New Zealand finished second and third respectively.

The course slowed as the rain came down © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool Being a former DH pro Remy Morton couldn't resist a competitive appearance © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool Louis Hamilton celebrates his win at the finish gate © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

POSITION WOMEN TIME MEN TIME 1. Jenna Hastings (NZL) 3m 15.842s Louis Hamilton (NZL) 2m 51.038s 2. Shania Rawson (NZL) 3m 22.210s Dan Booker (AUS) 2m 52.352s 3. Casey Brown (CAN) 3m 23.056s Jonty Vink (NZL) 2m 52.703s

05 RockShox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge

Men's and women's pump track finals – Rotorua

Two athletes that had already shown well in Rotorua, Bas van Steenbergen and Caroline Buchanan, took the wins in the men's and women's finals respectively – a first-ever Crankworx pump track win for van Steenbergen and a sixth victory for Buchanan.

The women's final between Hines and Buchanan was closely contested © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool Bas van Steenbergen had the legs to win, just about © Clint Trahan/Crankworx

Van Steenbergen beat Billy Meaclem over two rounds of racing in his final, while Buchanan got the better of Kialani Hines in her final. Tomas Lemoine finished third in the men and Jenna Hastings took that same position in the women's field.

POSITION WOMEN MEN 1. Caroline Buchanan Bas van Steenbergen 2. Kialani Hines Billy Meaclem 3. Jenna Hastings Tomas Lemoine 4. Shania Rawson Tuhoto-Ariki Pene

06 Specialized Dual Slalom

Men's and women's dual slalom – Rotorua

The Specialized Dual Slalom rounded off the competition at this year's Crankworx Rotorua and like most of the events this year, the weather was a factor, with on-and-off downpours that made for a claggy slalom course.

The course was heavily affected by the downpours © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

There was a popular win in the men's race, with Brook Macdonald taking the victory after defeating fellow Kiwi Tuhoto-Ariki Pene in the final – his first win in any race for a long time. Pene suffered a mechanical in the second run of the final that wiped out his 1.5-second lead on Macdonald from the first. Dan Booker of Australia beat Louis Hamilton in the third-place run off.

Back to winning ways for Brook Macdonald © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

"It's been such a long time since I've won a race, honestly I'm over the moon. Just to be able to actually win a race again and know I'm still capable of it. It's definitely a good feeling," said Macdonald.

American Kialani Hines edged out local rider Jenna Hastings in the women's race, with Martha Gill of Great Britain taking third after she defeated Casey Brown in their race-off.

POSITION WOMEN MEN 1. Kialani Hines (USA) Brook Macdonald (NZL) 2. Jenna Hastings (NZL) Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (NZL) 3. Martha Gill (GBR) Dan Booker (AUS) 4. Casey Brown (USA) Louis Hamilton (NZL)

07 And finally, who are the King and Queen of Crankworx for 2021?

Coming into Rotorua, Canadians Vaea Verbeeck and Bas van Steenbergen were leading the standings, with healthy gaps to the second-placed athletes after their efforts at Crankworx Innsbruck and Crankworx British Columbia . As Crankworx Rotorua played out there wasn't any real danger of their positions at the top of the tables being overcome.

Verbeeck took the Queen title with 862 points. Kialani Hines finished second with 786 points and Harriet Burbridge-Smith placed third with 748 points. In the 14 events she took part over the whole of the Crankworx World tour, Verbeeck had four wins in total and seven total podiums.

Van Steenbergen's margin of victory in the King race was huge. He scored 862 points, while the next-biggest total points score was Tuhoto-Ariki Pene, who had 465 points. Jackson Frew, who wasn't competing in Rotorua, finished third with 433 points.

Verbeeck and van Steenbergen – current mountain biking royalty © Jay French/Crankworx

Both Verbeeck and van Steenbergen take a cheque of $20,000 CAD each for their overall wins.

Two additional prizes were handed out by organisers this year. Burbidge-Smith won the Breakthrough Award for her strong results across the Crankworx World Tour this year and Casey Brown was awarded the Spirit Award for her contributions to Crankworx over the years.