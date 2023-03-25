Kade Edwards sends it sideways onto Whip-Off podium

Featuring the biggest lineup of women seen in the Rotorua event to date, there were plenty of party trains, a sick front flip, and big whips deeper than you’d imagine possible.

Before we get into the action of the evening, let us first break down the five steps to a whip:

Step 1: Drop in

Step 2: Carve the lip and take off into the air

Step 3: Throw your bike sideways

Step 4: Whip it back to land straight and smooth

Step 5: Don’t fall off

Sounds simple right?

The secret to laying down the sickest whip, according to Red Bull rider and five-time Whip-Off medalist Kade Edwards , is all in the lips… or should we say, the lip.

Kade Edwards - Crankworx Rotorua Whip-Off © Clint Trahan

I don’t know until I’m coming out of the lip if it’s going to be good or not. It’s the commitment to the last bit of really throwing it out that’s critical. At the end of the day, you’ve just got to send it because it’s that last bit of roast that you really need. Kade Edwards

Sending it into third place

Edwards, alongside 40 others, pushed the whips further as the evening progressed, throwing caution to the wind as they held their bike sideways until the last possible moment.

“Coming here I didn’t really know what to expect for my first time in New Zealand,” said Edwards. “I played it safe because I’ve had a lot of crashes at these events. I tried to not land on my head and it worked out well.”

For a performance that was supposedly “playing it safe”, Edwards impressed fans, peers and judges enough to earn himself bronze alongside Edgar Briole and Kaos Seagrave who received gold and silver respectively.

Tonight’s third place is the fifth time Edwards has been on the Whip-Off podium, cementing himself as one of the Whip-Off greats.

''I’m really stoked to be in Rotorua and I’m stoked to be on the podium again. I love that Whip-Off is just a big session. Everyone gets together and you get to watch each other. It’s not like a race where people get bummed – everyone is hyped'' says Kade.

Biggest lineup of women Whip-Off New Zealand has ever seen

The progression of women’s riding continues to gain momentum and tonight we saw the biggest lineup of women sending it sideways in Crankworx Rotorua history. And they crushed it.

Kiwi rider Vinny Armstrong scored herself gold, with effortless carves which sent her gliding through the air, while Canadian’s Georgia Astle and Kirsten Van Horne earned silver and bronze. Armstrong is quickly earning herself a name in the discipline after winning silver in both Whistler and Innsbruck in 2022.

Georgia Astle © Clint Trahan

“This is the biggest women’s field we have had in Rotorua, I think. It’s so good. I love just training with my mates, and we are all such good friends and it’s good fun like hyping each other up,” said Armstrong.

​​The newly updated jump received rave reviews from the athletes and Armstrong commented that “it’s a bit more poppy, and a bit more of a steep jump so you get more airtime, and carve the lip more.”

Red Bull riders Jess Blewitt and Harriet Burbidge-Smith started the competition with a lady train and continued to run back up the hill all evening for more.

Jess Blewitt - Crankworx Whip-Off 2023 © Clint Trahan

Blewitt walked away in fourth place after laying down countless smooth and stylish whips.

I went out there to have fun and throw some whips. I was trying to sneak a few extra runs in. When they announced that 10 minutes remaining I was like, “10 minutes?! I wanna do another one!”. Jess Blewitt

Results

Edgar Briole (FRA) // Vinny Armstrong (NZL)

Kaos Seagrave (GBR) // Georgia Astle (CAN)

Kade Edwards (GBR) // Kirsten Van Horne (CAN)

The best is yet to come

The action is only just getting started as we head into day three of Crankworx Rotorua 2023. Tune in to Red Bull TV for live coverage of the Pump Track, Speed & Style, Dual Slalom and Slopestyle this week.

Crankworx Rotorua Crowd © Clint Trahan