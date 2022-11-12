Haz pushes women’s boundaries at Crankworx Rotorua

Busting boundaries, for both the gender and for herself, Haz is raising the girls up with her at Crankworx Rotorua.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith Speed and Style Crankworx Rotorua © Graeme Murray

Day nine saw big crowds settle in hill-side to catch all the drama of the CLIF Speed & Style Rotorua. With just the Slopestyle happening tomorrow, today was also the final day for many athletes to claim precious points towards the overall rankings.

Tomas Lemoine and Peter Kaiser were head-to-head in the golden final and it was Lemoine to take the win once more, having won every Speed & Style event on the Crankworx World Tour this year.

Bas van Steenbergen got bronze in the event, securing his lead of 155 points to become King of Crankworx three years running.

Haz is a Speed & Style weapon, with two golds in the event against her name. The pressure was on to perform with the hopes of moving up from 4th place in the overall rankings. She needed to win gold today in order to make it third overall in the Queen of Crankworx rankings.

She gave it her absolute all, demonstrating backflips to perfection that just 12-months ago, weren't part of her ammo. But Caroline Buchanan and Vaea Verbeeck had just the right combination of speed and style to take the gold and silver respectively in the event, as well as in the overall Queen of Crankworx rankings.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith performs during Speed and Style at Crankworx © Graeme Murray Harriet Burbidge-Smith Speed and Style at Crankworx Rotorua © Graeme Murray Harriet Burbidge-Smith Speed and Style Crankworx Rotorua © Graeme Murray

“All the points were down to the wire and I was really pushing to see if I could get into the overall rankings. I was close but not quite enough. It’s bittersweet to get the bronze in the event. But at the end of the day, I’m happy with my riding for sure,” she said.

Finishing the season here feels satisfying but motivating. I'm very hungry to push my level of riding for next year. There's so much room for improvement, especially with feeling comfortable doing flips and trying to add other elements into my riding Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Speed and Style Podium Crankworx Rotorua © Graeme Murray

Results - CLIF Speed & Style Rotorua

Caroline Buchanan (AUS) // Tomas Lemoine (FRA) Vaea Verbeeck (CAN) // Peter Kaiser (AUT) Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS) // Bas van Steenbergen (CAN)

Progression session

2022 was Haz’s first full-time season riding bikes and she spent a good part of it training in North America.

“This season I’ve had a lot more security with my riding because now it’s my actual career,” she said. “I definitely had more of a plan than previous seasons because I wasn’t just trying to make it to the next event. I had a full schedule that I could really set goals for.”

She’s been getting her hands dirty in freeride events like Red Bull Formation and Proving Grounds, which have made her stronger. And it’s a discipline she’s looking to go bigger in.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith Speed and Style at Crankworx © Graeme Murray

Us women are starting to get invited to events that were once exclusively male events. The more we can get invited and the more events we can create ourselves, the better it's going to be for riding as a whole Harriet Burbidge-Smith

“The free ride events have been really interesting for me. You have to put together a line that you want to do, but one that also is going to showcase and push your skills. You're not going head-to-head with someone, but you’re trying to come out on top. It’s a balance of making sure you go big enough, but don't show up with more than you can take.

“That experience has mentally helped me to chill out a little bit, focusing on what I can control and letting the rest of it go.”

Harriet Burbidge-Smith Speed and Style Crankworx Rotorua © Graeme Murray

All eyes on Rotorua’s new Slopestyle track

The Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza is going down on Saturday on a brand new course. It’s longer, more technical and you can be sure there’ll be new tricks laid down.

If Emil Johansson takes the win he will receive the hailed Triple Crown of Slopestyle. The 23 year old Swede is renowned for his unshakable focus, laying down text-book perfect performances of even the most difficult of tricks. His eight-straight winning streak was broken last month in Cairns where we crashed and ended up in 11th place. Can he get back on top?

Fellow Red Bull rider and close friend, Erik Fedko has had one of the most solid seasons of his career. Second in Cairns, second in Innsbruck and fourth in Whistler have placed him in first position on the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship. There’s just 110 points separating him from Emil, so it will be a tight battle between mates.

Erik Fedko Slopestyle Training Crankworx Rotorua © Graeme Murray

Emil Johansson Slopestyle Training Crankworx Rotorua © Graeme Murray

Nicholi Rogatkin and Erik Fedko Slopestyle Training © Graeme Murray