8,500km, 235 finishers: this was the Dakar Rally 2023

The 45th edition of the Dakar Rally was the toughest in a decade and by far the hardest since the great race arrived in Saudi Arabia.
Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel racing against Lucas Moraes and Timo Gottschalk during Stage 12 of the Dakar 2023 between Empty Quarter Marathon and Shaybah, Saudi Arabia, on January 13, 2023.
Not only did the rally riders take on the rugged terrain and an epic marathon stage going deep into the deserts of the Empty Quarter, but they had to contend with flash floods and torrential rain.
Let’s take a look at how it unfolded.

Bike race comes down to the wire

The biggest drama was to be found in the bike category. Defending champion Sam Sunderland was out almost at the start after a crash on Stage 1, but his team-mate Daniel Sanders picked up the flag for GasGas despite coming into the rally still recovering from injury. Stricken with a stomach bug, the popular Aussie lost the overall lead to American Skyler Howes.
The race came down to a three-way competition between Howes on a Husky and KTM’s Toby Price and Kevin Benavides. Price looked to have it wrapped up when he took the lead with just two stages to go, only for Benavides to snatch the win on the final day by 43 seconds – the narrowest margin in Dakar history.
Kevin Benavides for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing at the finish line during stage 14 of Rally Dakar 2023 from Al-Hofuf To Dammam, Saudi Arabia on January 15, 2023.

Kevin Benavides, Toby Price and Skyler Howes celebrate their podium finish

Kevin Benavides for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing races during stage 12 of Rally Dakar 2023 from Empty Quarter Marathon to Shaybah, Saudi Arabia on January 13, 2023.

Winner of the bike category Kevin Benavides

Toby Price for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing races during stage 12 of Rally Dakar 2023 from Empty Quarter Marathon to Shaybah, Saudi Arabia on January 13, 2023.

Toby Price came in second

Al-Attiyah produces a race of champions

After a brilliant debut last year, Audi were hot favourites for a podium, if not outright victory. Boasting the experience and expertise of Carlos Sainz, Stéphane Peterhansel and Mattias Ekström, the German marque blazed a trail in the opening stages, with Sainz lighting up the desert by winning the opening stage. But then disaster struck when both Sainz and Peterhansel crashed out in the dunes of Stage 6, leaving Ekström to bring the last RS Q e-tron to the finish.

Carlos Sainz
By contrast, Nasser Al-Attiyah was in his element, pulling some blisteringly quick times from his Toyota HiLux in the opening stages to build a lead which he masterfully maintained all the way to the final flag. The Qatari is now second only to Peterhansel on the roster of all-time wins in the cars, and with 47 stage wins, he’s within striking distance of Ari Vatanen’s long-standing record of 50.
The finish line during stage 14 of Rally Dakar 2023 from Al-Hofuf To Dammam, Saudi Arabia on January 15, 2023.

The top three in the car category had plenty of reasons to celebrate

Nasser Al-Attiyah of Toyota Gazoo Racing is seen at the finish line of Rally Dakar 2023 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia on January 15, 2023

Nasser Al-Attiyah was victorious yet again!

Sebastien Loeb of Bahrain Raid Xtreme is seen at the finish line of Rally Dakar 2023 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia on January 15, 2023.

Sébastien Loeb excelled as he claimed second place

Lucas Moraes of team Overdrive Racing is seen at the finish line of Rally Dakar 2023 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia on January 15, 2023

Rookie Lucas Moraes takes an impressive 3rd place

Sébastien Loeb’s bid for victory was ended by a triple puncture to his Prodrive on Stage 2, but the nine-time WRC champion hit back to produce six consecutive stage wins – a new Dakar record – on his way to second overall.
Special mention should go to rookie racer Lucas Moraes from Brazil, who produced a drive worthy of a seasoned Dakarist to finish third overall.

Jones dominates lightweights

A strong American accent as the T3 Lightweights were dominated by the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team drivers Austin Jones who collected his second Dakar winner’s trophy in a row. Winning the Dakar is not only a question of being quick. You have to be able to navigate and ensure your vehicle reaches the finish – a skillset demonstrated capably by Jones, who steadily built a 50-minute lead over the field. He was followed home by Seth Quintero, who was second overall – his best performance to date.

Belgian Guillaume de Mevius rounded out the podium, followed by Francisco ‘Chaleco’ Lopez in fourth and Extreme E champion Cristina Gutierrez in fifth. Mention should be made of Mitch Guthrie Jr., who came a cropper on the difficult Stage 5 but recovered to take five stage wins overall.
Austin Jones of Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA presented by BFGoodrich is seen at the finish line of Rally Dakar 2023 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia on January 15, 2023

Austin Jones was victorious in the T3 Lightweights

Austin Jones of Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA presented by BFGoodrich races during stage 13 of Rally Dakar 2023 from Shaybah to Al Hofuf, Saudi Arabia on January 14, 2023.

Austin Jones in the thick of it

Guillaume de Mevius of GRALLYTEAM races during stage 13 of Rally Dakar 2023 from Shaybah to Al Hofuf, Saudi Arabia, on January 14, 2023.

Guillaume de Mevius taking on the dunes on the way to 2nd place

Mitch Guthrie Jr of Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA presented by BFGoodrich races during stage 13 of Rally Dakar 2023 from Shaybah to Al Hofuf, Saudi Arabia, on January 14, 2023.

Mitch Guthrie Jr took home 3rd place overall

A journey of attrition

Two weeks ago, 355 vehicles started out from the Sea Camp on the shores of the Red Sea near Alula for the 2023 Dakar Rally, and 8,500km later, 235 crossed the finish line in Dammam: 80 motorbikes (out of 121) 10 quads (18) 46 T1 and T2 cars (67) 38 lightweight prototypes (47) 39 SSVs (45) and all 22 trucks along with 80 out of 88 in the Dakar Classics. It’s been an epic race, with new records set along the way.
Bring on 2024.

