Toby Price from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for Dakar 2024 in Merzouga, Morocco on October 9, 2023
© Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool
Rally Raid

10 things you never knew about the Dakar Rally

Polish up your knowledge of the Dakar Rally as the toughest test in motorsports returns to the dunes in January 2025. We’ve picked out 10 little-known gems of wisdom about this unique race.
Written by Anthony Peacock and Tim Sturtridge
7 min readUpdated on

Part of this story

Dakar Rally 2025

The Dakar Rally 2025 challenges hundreds of competitors to race across Saudi Arabia's epic landscapes in the ultimate test of endurance.

Saudi Arabia

Nasser Al-Attiyah

Nasser Al-Attiyah is the sporting hero of his native Qatar who's won the Dakar Rally on five occasions while also excelling in skeet shooting.

QatarQatar

Toby Price

Australian off-road and enduro motorcycle racer Toby Price has won a host of national championships and is a two-time Dakar winner.

AustraliaAustralia

Stéphane Peterhansel

French driver Stéphane Peterhansel is a legend of the Dakar Rally, having won a record 14 titles – six on motorcycles and eight in a car.

FranceFrance

Carlos Sainz

Known as 'El Matador', veteran driver Carlos Sainz is a WRC winner and now four-time Dakar Rally champion, making him Spain's greatest ever off-road racer.

SpainSpain

Sébastien Loeb

French driver Sébastien Loeb's domination of the rally-driving world has earned him the nickname of Le Patron, or 'The Boss'.

FranceFrance

Laia Sanz

Spanish rally-raid star Laia Sanz is used to competing at the world's biggest events and is the only female to finish inside the Top 10 of the Dakar Rally.

SpainSpain

Cristina Gutiérrez

Spain's Cristina Gutiérrez is the second woman ever to win the Dakar Rally after victory in the Challenger class in 2024 – and now she's chasing Car glory.

SpainSpain

Guillaume de Mevius

Belgium's latest cross-country rally star, Guillaume de Mevius is already a Dakar Rally podium finishers in both the Challenger and Car classes.

BelgiumBelgium

Summary

  1. 1
    The Dakar Rally is the equivalent distance of an entire WRC season
  2. 2
    Don't let a broken bone slow you down
  3. 3
    Support trucks are both competitors and service vehicles
  4. 4
    An eye on the future
  5. 5
    The rally started with someone getting lost in the desert
  6. 6
    The Dakar will always be associated with the colour pink
  7. 7
    The 48-hour Chrono stage is a race within a race
  8. 8
    The lightweight divisions unearth new talent
  9. 9
    The landscapes will blow your mind
  10. 10
    The drivers don’t have time to stop and…
Let us help you tighten the final screw as you prepare to take in the 2025 Dakar Rally. They’ll be calling you the ‘Brains of the Bivouac’ once you’ve stashed away these lesser-known facts about the world's hardest endurance race.
01

The Dakar Rally is the equivalent distance of an entire WRC season

In 2024, Red Bull Off-Road Junior racer Gonçalo Guerreiro kicks up desert dust in Morocco, prepping for Dakar Rally 2025

The Dakar Rally is a marathon not a sprint

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

The Dakar Rally is classified as a rally-raid event, which means it’s a long-distance race that takes place over several days. With a total distance of 7,759km including 5,115km against the clock, the Dakar remains the top dog of all rally-raid events in the world. Since 2022, the Dakar has been incorporated into the five-stop FIA World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC). Within this series the Dakar gives double points as it's a week longer than the other four rallies on the calendar. In addition to the Dakar in Saudi Arabia, the W2RC will also take its convoy of off-road racers to the UAE, South Africa, Portugal and Morocco in 2025.
02

Don't let a broken bone slow you down

Toby Price interviewed after 2024 SCORE Baja 500 win.

Toby Price carries on his Dakar adventure on four wheels

© Art Eugenio/Red Bull Content Pool

Two-time Dakar bike race winner Toby Price is switching to four wheels for the 2025 Dakar. The Australian will be behind the wheel of a Toyota Hilux Overdrive with his former KTM team-mate Sam Sunderland onboard as co-driver. However, Price’s exploits across a decade in the Dakar’s bike race will not be forgotten in a hurry. Price’s second Dakar victory on two wheels came in 2019 and gave Red Bull KTM Factory Racing their 18th consecutive win at the famous rally. But that isn’t even the most remarkable fact about this particular win. What’s even more amazing than KTM’s never-to-be-beaten winning streak is the fact that Price raced 5,200km to victory with a broken bone! Just weeks before the rally, Price broke the scaphoid bone in his right wrist. He considered giving up his entry to the rally, but instead boarded his flight to Peru and won the final Dakar hosted in South America.
03

Support trucks are both competitors and service vehicles

At the 2024 Dakar Rally, Stéphane Peterhansel and Edouard Boulanger of Team Audi Sport encountered mechanical issues with their Audi RS Q e-tron E2 during Stage 6 around Subaytah, Saudi Arabia.

Waiting for the support truck to arrive

© Eric Vargiolu/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

The top factory teams have support lorries that carry vital equipment through each stage that can be used should the top runners suffer an accident or mechanical problem. These support trucks are massive and can cover the terrain just as well as the cars, although they are significantly slower. These big beasts of the desert also race against the rally’s other support vehicles in their own truck class.
04

An eye on the future

Carlos Sainz of Team Audi Sport celebrates his Rally Dakar 2024 victory in Yambu, Saudi Arabia, surrounded by photographers.

Carlos Sainz victorious for a fourth time at the Dakar

© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

The Dakar's unusual characteristics make it an unrivalled laboratory for innovative technologies. The deserts of the Dakar have regularly served as a testing ground for improved speed as well as safety. The Dakar Future programme has enabled hybrid-powered cars to reach the performance levels needed to compete at the business end of the rally. This was in evidence when reigning Dakar champion Carlos Sainz won his 2024 title in an Audi RS Q e-tron featuring an electric-powered drivetrain. Further avenues continue to open up for technological experiments likely to transform the rally-raid landscape in the coming years. The pioneering spirit of the Dakar is also at the heart of the Mission 1000 project, an initiative to use the rally to develop more sustainable fuel sources.
05

The rally started with someone getting lost in the desert

In the 2024 Dakar Rally, Daniel Sanders of Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing navigates sand dunes on his motorcycle during Stage 2 in Saudi Arabia

Getting lost is a big part of Dakar lore

© Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

Thierry Sabine, a French motorbike racer, was competing in the 1977 Abidjan-Nice Rally when he lost his way. Realising that navigating the remote sand dunes of a desert posed quite a challenge, he organised the first Dakar Rally. This inaugural edition left Paris in December 1978. The rally gets its name from the capital of Senegal: the location of the original finish line.
06

The Dakar will always be associated with the colour pink

In the 2024 Rally Dakar shakedown, Toyota Gazoo Racing SA mechanics work on their rally car in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia.

The final stage of the next Dakar features a mass start

© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

The Dakar’s finish used to be at Lac Rose, 30km north of the Senegalese capital. Lac Rose got its name because the lake is bright pink; caused by a unique type of algae, dunaliella salina. The lake is so striking that it can be seen from space, and the mere sight of it – after two weeks of unrelenting mental and physical punishment – has in the past caused even fully-grown bikers to spontaneously burst into tears. There will be an echo of the Dakar’s Lac Rose finishes at the 47th edition of the rally in 2025. On the 12th and final stage the convoy will participate in a mass start just like they used to do when the Dakar took place on the African continent.
07

The 48-hour Chrono stage is a race within a race

In the 2024 Dakar Rally, Astara Team's Laia Sanz races through desert dunes in Saudi Arabia.

Cutting-edge technology features on Laia Sanz’s Century CR6-T

© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

The groundbreaking 48-hour Chrono format was introduced at the previous edition of the Dakar and due to its popularity with fans and racers alike it returns in 2025. The concept at the heart of this two-day stage sounds simple enough; strike the right balance between performance and reliability. But let’s not kid ourselves, nothing is simple at the Dakar. On the morning of January 5, 2025 the Dakar convoy will depart the Bisha bivouac with a course of over 1,000km to complete during the next two days. When the clock strikes 5pm on January 5, competitors must stop at the next rest area they arrive at (there are six rest areas in total dotted along the route). Then on the morning of January 6, the remainder of the timed stage must be completed, finishing back at the Bisha bivouac. Special attention should be paid to the mechanical side of things to avoid getting left behind on this mammoth stage.
In the 2024 Toyota Gazoo Racing workshop, mechanics service a rally car

Mechanics are kept busy at the Dakar

© Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

08

The lightweight divisions unearth new talent

Since the Dakar’s relocation to Saudi Arabia, there has been a huge uplift in competitors entering into the Lightweight Divisions of the rally such as the Challenger category. Challenger machines such as the Taurus T3 Max house both a driver and co-driver, and measure up to a two-thirds version of the Ultimate class race cars driven by the likes of Carlos Sainz, Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sébastien Loeb. Competing in the Challenger class is seen as the ideal way to progress from training wheels to the sharp end of the rally. This has been shown by recent Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team graduates Seth Quintero, Cristina Gutiérrez, Mitch Guthrie Jr. and Guillaume de Mévius who have all secured factory drives in the Ultimate class at the 2025 Dakar after proving their worth in the Challenger category.
“The Challengers are limited to a top speed of 135kph while the Ultimates can hit 170kph,” explains De Mevius, who finished as runner-up on his Ultimate class debut. “The bodywork strength of the Ultimate is also a significant upgrade, you can attack much more over rocks and jumps. You soon find the limit in a Challenger, but an Ultimate car can take you anywhere.”
09

The landscapes will blow your mind

Sébastien Loeb's Prodrive BRX Hunter T1+ racing in Saudi desert during 2024 Dakar Rally.

The Saudi Arabian scenery never fails to impress

© Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

After being hosted by Africa and then South America, the Dakar’s latest home is Saudi Arabia. The Middle Eastern nation has stunned competitors with its desert terrain, making it the ideal Dakar host. Few things left the field of the Dakar as awestruck as AlUla and the surrounding region when the race first landed in Saudi Arabia in January 2020. The kaleidoscopic landscapes blend the weight of history and an element of mystery in a humbling experience.
The Dakar has returned time and again to AlUla following its first encounter with archaeological sites from the dawn of time and the Nabatean temples sprinkled around the old town. It’s in the canyons of AlUla that Dakar competitors will be tested against the Marathon Stage of the 2025 Dakar Rally. Under Marathon Stage rules competitors spend a night camping in the desert separated from their mechanics, meaning any repairs needed are a solo job.
10

The drivers don’t have time to stop and…

Some of the drivers struggle with the notion of staying in the car for an entire day. Some stages require 12 hours of driving and, well, sometimes nature knocks on the door. Therefore some of the drivers have sacks in their race suits so that they can pass urine as they pass rivers and boulders at 170kph. It’s just one of many sacrifices made in the name of completing – and trying to win – the Dakar Rally.

Rally Raid