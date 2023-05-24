Who are the dancers competing at the Red Bull Dance Your Style NZ Final?

The popular all-styles street dance competition, Red Bull Dance Your Style, is hitting Aotearoa for the first time ever with a next-level line-up of talented local dancers. The line-up is comprised of emerging talents from all styles of street dance who are gearing up to take the dance floor at Takutai Square, Britomart in Auckland on Friday, May 26.

New Zealand's Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final hosted by Lance Savali will summon the nation's best dancers across hip-hop, house, waacking, turfing, krumping, popping, and everything in between. Via bracket-style tournament, dancers will battle one-on-one to randomly selected music, from throwback hits to popular tracks, to win the audience vote and advance to the next round. With no panel of judges, planned choreography, or pre-chosen music, Red Bull Dance Your Style is all about embracing the moment.

Meet New Zealand's Red Bull Dance Your Style Dancers

01 XIII

XII © Byrin Jacob Mita

A movement artist specialising in Krump - XIII has developed his own style of Krump / Freestyle after years of study, exploration, travel and involvement in the street dance community.

02 Heidi

H © Heidi

A Vogue extraordinaire , Heidi will be showing the country what the style is all about.

03 JB

J © John Bernardo

JB will be bringing his Locking, House and Krump skills to the floor. JB says having a deep understanding of culture has levelled up us dance, technique and how he connects to the music,

04 Honey

H © Honey

Starting off in street dance to ballroom, Honey later found Vogue Femme and has taken the scene by storm as founding Mother of the Kiki House of Givenchy.

05 Happy Feet

Happy Feet © Happy Feet

Hip Hop Freestyler Happy Feet is a force to be reckoned with. Mixing a range of styles like Hip Hop, Locking, Popping, Krump and House, Happy Feet is eager to bring his own way of moving to the competition.

06 Mosi

Mosi © Mosi

Mosi is trained in traditional Tongan Tau'olunga & street style Krump - the graceful hand gestures from Tongan Tau'olunga have helped her bind the two together and build her Krump with a feminine approach.

07 Earl

Earl © Earl

A Waacking superstar, Earl will be bringing magic to the stage.

08 JR

JR © JR

Specialising in Popping but known for a range of styles (popping, breaking, hip hop, house and locking) JR is ready to unleash his talents at the national final.

09 Cece

Celine © Celine

A completely self-taught dancer, Cece discovered dance at a young age and spent endless hours practising Afro style. She'll be bringing her personality and next-level talent this Friday.

10 Avstract

Avs © Avstract

Avstract is a self-taught Hip Hop Freestyler who has created his own style he calls 'Avstract'. Dancing is his meditation and way to express.

11 Peggy

Peggy © Peggy

Vogue isn't just a dance style to Peggy, it's a way of life. Specialising in Vogue Femme, Vogue Old Way, and Waacking, Peggy will be bringing moves, personality and passion to the competition.

12 Hayley

Hayley © Hayley

Get ready for Hayley to take her Popping talent to the floor.

13 Fang

Fang © Fang

Fang will be taking Vogue to new heights.

14 12

12 © 12

#12AF aka 'Baddass StreetBeast' is a Krumper and Freestyler who uses dance to express himself freely without words.

15 Myke

Myke © Myke

Myke is a legend specialising in Hip Hop.

16 Sejoo

Sejoo © Sejoo

Popping powerhouse Sejoo is gearing up to show New Zealand what popping is all about.

