Day five of Crankworx Rotorua had us all pumped

Here’s the low-down of what went on in the Rock Shox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge and Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua.

Brook MacDonald takes the win on home soil © Graeme Murray

The Bulldog gets the W in Dual Slalom

Making his debut onto the Dual Slalom podium, Brook Macdonald attacked the trail to come home with gold in the Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua.

Going into the event without expectations, the win was a special one for Macdonald as he puts his recovery from 2019’s accident behind him, and affirms his reputation as one of the most hard-charging riders out there.

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and Brook Macdonald © Graeme Murray

“It’s been such a long time since I’ve won a race. I’m honestly over the moon just to know that I’m still capable of doing it. It’s definitely a good feeling,” he says.

Conditions were loose as the trail turned into a slip-fest, giving Dual Slalom riders a good taste of Rotorua’s world-famous mud.

It was a battle for gold against young local hero Tuhoto-Ariki Pene, who had his eyes set on raising his points in the overall rankings.

Macdonald went into the final battle with a 1.5 second disadvantage, but a devastating mechanical for Pene saw his chain break as he rounded the final corner.

“You never give up until the finish line so I just hung in there,” Macdonald said.

“I don’t think I would have made the 1.5 seconds on him if he didn’t have that mechanical. It was a sick race. He definitely was the fastest guy of the day — but that’s racing.”

Harriet banks third in overall standings © Graeme Murray

Third in the overall standings for Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Speed & Style, Downhill, Pump Track and Dual Slalom — Harriet Burbidge-Smith has been busy slaying the trails this week, rounding off with an epic third place in the overall standings.

Today’s Rock Shox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge and Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua tested her strength, but she delivered some solid results with 6th and 5th respectively.

“I’m feeling it a little bit in the body but I think everyone is after Speed & Style yesterday,” she said.

“The Pump Track conditions were the best they’ve been all week. It went really well. My goal was to get as many points as possible — but also just to have fun.

“I love coming to New Zealand. It’s so sick that we get to do this and then go on to Summer Series so we can explore more of New Zealand.”

Rockshox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7 results:

Caroline Buchanan (AUS) // Bas van Steenbergen (CAN)

Kialani Hines (USA) // Billy Meaclam (NZL)

Jenna Hastings (NZL) // Tomas Lemoine (FRA)

Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua results:

Kialani Hines (USA) // Brook Macdonald (NZL)

Jenna Hastings (NZL) // Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (NZL)

Martha Gill (GBR) // Dan Booker (AUS)

Emil Johansson at Crankworx © Graeme Murray

Getting it tuned for Slopestyle tomorrow

Laps were laid and tricks were dialled on the Slopestyle as riders had their final training session before D-Day.

The Triple Crown of Slopestyle hangs within reach for Emil Johansson.

“It’s a crazy position to be in. The only thing I can control is to perform the best I can, and come up with a run that is competitive with the rest of the field. But there is no guarantee. A lot of stars have to align for that to happen.” Johansson said.

“I see slopestyle as more of a competition against yourself, rather than anyone else. It’s only up to you to perform and that’s the beauty of it.

“Over the years I’ve come to understand that as a human you’re capable of so much more than you would assume. That’s the thrill.”

Erik Fedko looking dialled at training © Graeme Murray

Erik Fedko has been sending it large this season and was looking dialled at training today.

“I always aim for the podium, no matter what place. I just want to make a clean and safe run, get it done and have some fun on the course.

Nicholai Rogatkin added “Erik’s been stepping it up with the tricks more than ever. He’s ready for a big sendy run tomorrow”.

You don’t want to miss the action in the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of Mcgazza - Rotorua live on Red Bull TV at 10pm UTC.