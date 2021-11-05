Here’s what went down on day four of Crankworx Rotorua 2021

For Crankworx Rotorua 2021, there’s been a lot to contend with.

First up, athletes coming into New Zealand have spent two weeks in Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ). Confined to a hotel with just a car park to walk in isn’t exactly the ideal race-prep. Just a week out from go-time, organisers then made the painful decision to make it a spectator-free event.

And if that’s not enough to test the riders, mother nature’s been causing chaos, throwing out some mad wind and rain.

Despite it all, day four of competition has delivered all the thrills and spills we expect.

Gold in Speed & Style for Harriet Burbidge-Smith © Graeme Murray

Gold in Speed & Style for Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Go fast and do tricks is the aim of the game. Harriet Burbidge Smith kept it consistent, laying down tricks at just the right moment to come home with her first gold in the CLIF Speed & Style presented by Mons Royale.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Ronja Hill-Wright head-to-head © Graeme Murray

The semi final saw Burbidge-Smith go head-to-head with the current Queen of Crankworx leader, Vaea Verbeeck. The pair landed simultaneous tuck no-handers on the first jump, but it was Burbidge-Smith’s cool head that saw her nail the landing on the second jump, cruising her way into a victory lap for her final run.

“When I needed to in the earlier rounds, I played it safe. Come the gold medal match, I pulled out the tricks on both jumps and that was enough. It feels really good to end the season with a win.”

“There were a lot of girls going down who were sending it, and I have so much respect for them.”

Billy Meaclam proved consistency was key © Graeme Murray

In the mens, Billy Meaclam also proved consistency was key, taking the gold with Tomas Lemoine in silver and Bas van Steenbergen in bronze.

It’s pretty surreal,” said Meaclam. “It’s just a really fun day up riding with everyone. This is one of my favourite events. You get to go really fast with your bike and still have fun doing tricks.”

CLIF Speed & Style presented by Mons Royale results:

Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS) // Billy Meaclam (NZL)

Vaea Verbeeck (CAN) // Tomas Lemoine (FRA)

Ronja Hill-Wright (AUS) // Bas van Steenbergen (CAN)

Brook 'the Bulldog' MacDonald proves his strength © Graeme Murray

Locals claim gold while The Bulldog proves his strength

It was glory for the locals in the Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull, with Louis Hamilton and 18 year-old Jenna Hastings both taking gold.

Rain crept its way up the mountain during the event, making visibility and traction dicey for the later riders.

For Brook ‘The Bulldog’ Macdonald, the downhill was his first Crankworx event on home soil since his major spine injury in 2019, which saw him having to re-learn how to walk.

“The weather was pretty terrible so I rode to stay up clean. I knew it would be slippery but it’s hard to estimate where to go fast and where to go slow when the weather changes like that.”

Brook MacDonald gave it his all on home soil © Graeme Murray

His run still had all the force and style you expect from The Bulldog, showing everyone that he’s back and ready for a big season in 2022, claiming 12th place.

“It’s a real good feeling to be back here at Crankworx Rotorua, and I’m getting ready for a healthy 2022.”

In his first race in a few years, Remy Morton came out with an impressive 9th place.

“I was nervous at the start as the rain was just starting to drop on my hands. I went out there wanted to do some solid lines and not get injured”

Remy Morton raced for the first time in years © Graeme Murray

Morton loves nothing better than going big on a bike and has set up his own trail building business, turning his focus to progressing the sport. Helping build the slopestyle trail that riders will be hitting on Sunday, he’s also building trails for the Crankworx Summer Series.

“I’m really trying to put my riding to what I build, so that’s where I'm aiming for this summer - this event is a good way to kick-start it with something fresh,” he said.

Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull results:

Jenna Hastings (NZL) // Louis Hamilton (NZL)

Shania Rawson (NZL) // Dan Booker (AUS)

Casey Brown (CAN) // Jonty Vink (NZL)