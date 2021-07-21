Defining a pro: Beauden Barrett

How i train: Beauden Barrett © Scott Sinton

For one of the most thrilling rugby players of the last decade, Beauden Barrett’s focus on preparation being a key to his success on the field is almost a little boring.

Yet there’s no doubt, it’s surprisingly effective.

“I take a lot of trust in my preparation,” he says. “If I prepare thoroughly, genuinely nine times out of 10 it will go to plan.”

This preparation, he says, enables him to do his job as consistently and as best he can.

While Sunday is now very much a family day for the first-time dad, the day after the game is also when he starts planning his week.

“I fill each day with what I’ve got to do. And I know if I plan it, and along the way I’m enjoying each day, while nailing every job I set, and I get to Saturday then I get confidence from that to go out and have a good game. That planning usually transfers to consistent performances.”

He admits it took him a good five years of professional rugby – and four years of playing in the All Blacks – to come up with a “formula” that worked for him.

“When you are starting out in professional rugby you don’t really understand how to genuinely prepare and plan for a game. It’s something you learn how to do and it's all very specific to an individual. It's different for me than it is for other people.”

Of course, sometimes no matter how good the preparation is, things don’t always go to plan and Barrett believes dealing with the highs and lows of high stakes sport comes down to enjoying what you do.

“If things don't go to plan, I review it and see what I missed. But it's also important to enjoy each day within the journey. You can sit back and reflect on the season and think, ‘Did we win the competition or did we lose?’, but if you had a lot of fun and played with some great mates then for me that’s so important.

“You have to remember the year as a fun season for what it was. We may not have won, but having that perspective is good because it reminds you to enjoy each day when you are in the moment.”

Nevertheless, losing is tough and Barrett has been involved in a number of high profile loses at both international and Super Rugby level.

“Each game is like a rollercoaster. You don't know what you're going to get. You put all this energy – both mental and physical – into this game where there are so many variables. So afterwards you can be a train wreck, sometimes you are relieved, or you can be disappointed and gutted, or ecstatic.”

He says he deals with losing a lot better these days because as he has progressed through his career, he has learned to keep his emotions more intact.

“You don’t want to be this emotional, nervous wreck all the time. You want to try and channel those emotions for the game. But you also learn that after the game there is a bigger picture.

“If you didn’t get the result you wanted, you use that as motivation to drive your next week and your next opportunity. Managing that rollercoaster ride is important – but easier said than done.

“You work hard all season and it's hard when it doesn't go to plan. But on the flip side, when it does happen, you have to remember those moments and why you do it. I guess you have to smell the roses.”