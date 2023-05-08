Aspiring artists and amateur doodlers across Aotearoa were invited to bring their skills to the table in Red Bull Doodle Art, a global competition that empowers a new generation of artists where art and technology meet. Hundreds of Kiwi doodlers brought their pen and paper to the table by letting their minds wander.

On 14 April, 21 finalists came together for the Red Bull Doodle Art national final at Shadows Bar, Auckland to see which artist would be crowned the winner and be invited to represent New Zealand at the World Final in Amsterdam.

Jesse Leonard , a comic and illustrative fanatic was crowned the national winner and will be jetting off to the other side of the world to represent New Zealand at the Red Bull Doodle Art World Final in Amsterdam from 25-28 May. Jesse will be one of 62 participants from around the globe.

We caught up with Jesse to find out more about his artistic journey and what he’s hoping to bring to the table for the world final.

Why do you doodle?

It’s the best way to get what I think and see straight onto the page. I get a bit too busy with writing, whereas drawing is pure translation.

How long have you been doodling and/or drawing?

I've been drawing since I was a kid. I stopped around sixteen or so and didn’t start again until I got an iPad when I was mid twenties. That excitement sparked back up when I started messing around with Sketchbook.

Is there any particular style of art that influences you?

I used to be a “pen and paper until I die“ type, but the convenience that digital design gives.. namely when I want to erase something, it erases. I hated rubbing holes in the paper trying to get rid of a mistake.

What’s your favourite doodling format?

Creative freedom and illustration. I also prefer being able to keep my sketch in black and white.

What does your winning doodle show?

It's a combination of what I think of when I think of Red Bull (racing, sports, adventure) done with a space theme.

What was the inspiration for it?

Honestly, it was the first thing that came to mind. It just popped right into being. Although with some after thought, I would have loved to add Red Bull racing in there!

How does your doodle reflect you or your mindset?

I guess in the sense that it didn’t really go through a fine tuning process, so it’s the initial raw idea. Not to mention the sketchiness of it - but I love the clean lines I’ve seen from the other Red Bull Doodle Art entries.

What are you looking forward to at the World Final in Amsterdam?

Meeting people - that's the big one! Especially those in the industry. I would love to know what it takes to work in a creative field. I'm also looking forward to taking in the city, it’s a beautiful place.

How do you feel about representing your country on the world stage?

Nervous!

Check out the Red Bull Doodle Art New Zealand finalists below.

